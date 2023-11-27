Amazon’s $1.4 Billion iRobot Deal Gets EU Warning on Competition

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s $1.4 billion deal for Roomba maker iRobot Corp. risks being derailed unless the firms fix a list of competition concerns highlighted by the European Union’s antitrust arm.

The European Commission in Brussels issued a so-called statement of objections on Monday, warning how Amazon’s proposed deal could hurt the market for the manufacturing and supply of robot vacuum cleaners, and allow the ecommerce giant to strengthen its position in the market for online marketplaces and in other data-related services.

Shares of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot fell as much as 25% on the news, the biggest intraday drop in nearly three years. Shares had jumped last week after a Reuters report suggested the deal would be cleared unconditionally.

Failure to remedy the commission’s concerns could mean that Amazon’s deal for iRobot faces the same fate as Booking Holdings Inc.’s €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) deal for Sweden’s Etraveli Group, which was blocked by the EU in September. More recently, the EU raised concerns over Adobe Inc.’s $20 billion buyout of Figma Inc.

The commission currently has a deadline of Feb. 14 to decide whether to approve the iRobot deal with concessions, or to block it.

The EU’s warning listed concerns including that Amazon could demote other robot vacuum cleaners on its platform and could use labels for its own products such as “Amazon’s choice” or “Works With Alexa.” The commission also said Amazon may find it “economically profitable” to shut out rivals.

While getting a statement of objections signals the EU has serious concerns with a transaction, most merging companies avoid a veto by addressing competition issues. Companies also have the right to challenge the preliminary findings of regulators in writing or at a hearing.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company is focused on addressing the European Commission’s concerns.

The purchase would give Amazon a household name in home cleaning gadgets that may give it a leg up over its own designs. The company has also for years sought to build a successful personal robot, which iRobot has done.

The EU opened an in-depth probe into the deal in July, noting that it could thwart other robot vacuum cleaners and make it “more difficult for rival marketplace providers to match Amazon’s online marketplace services.”

Monday’s move puts the commission at odds once again with Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, which gave the deal the green light after concluding that iRobot has a modest market power.

--With assistance from Spencer Soper.

