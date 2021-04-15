U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.12
    +43.46 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,009.02
    +278.13 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,033.31
    +175.47 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.48
    +4.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.44
    +0.29 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +31.90 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.48 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.1010 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6420
    -0.2850 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,801.07
    -862.36 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.29
    -1.66 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

Jeff Bezos says Amazon has to treat its employees better

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

Jeff Bezos is leaving Amazon with 200 million Prime subscribers. Aside from things the company plans to do to address its perception as a tough workplace, that's one of the main takeaways from his final letter to company shareholders before Andy Jassy takes over as CEO of Amazon later this year. The last time the company shared a subscriber milestone was in early 2020 when it announced during its Q4 2019 earnings call that it had 150 million Prime members.

To put its recent pace in perspective, it took Amazon 13 years to attract its first 100 million customers to the service. Between 2018 and 2019, it added another 50 million subscribers. A little over a year later, it's now at 200 million. And while the coronavirus pandemic massively benefited Amazon's retail business, it's just as likely it would have eventually hit the same milestone.

A significant portion of the letter finds Bezos reflecting on the recent failed attempt by workers at the company's BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, to unionize. "Does your Chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn't," Bezos writes. "I think we need to do a better job for our employees. While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees — a vision for their success."

People hold a banner at the Amazon facility as members of a congressional delegation arrive to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize, in Bessemer, Alabama, U.S. March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers?
People hold a banner at the Amazon facility as members of a congressional delegation arrive to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize, in Bessemer, Alabama, U.S. March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers?

The letter alludes to the company's "time off task" policy, one of the main grievances workers in Bessemer sought to address by unionizing. Amazon meticulously tracks every second one of its frontline workers spends away from their primary duty. The system Amazon has in place will send them automated messages if they're out for far too long. It's a system that some Amazon workers say doesn't allow them to go to the bathroom when they need to.

Bezos defends the policy. "Employees are able to take informal breaks throughout their shifts to stretch, get water, use the restroom, or talk to a manager, all without impacting their performance," he writes in the letter. "We don't set unreasonable performance goals. We set achievable performance goals that take into account tenure and actual employee performance data."

When it comes to workers who can't consistently meet the company's expectations, he says Amazon provides coaching to them, with 82 percent of it being "positive." Bezos claims the company fires less than 2.6 percent of its employees for not performing their job adequately. He says that number was even lower in 2020 due to the operational impact the pandemic had on the company's business.

He also touches on another seemingly constant issue at the company's warehouses: workplace injuries. The difference here is that Bezos details the steps the company is taking to address the problem. He says about 40 percent of the work-related injuries that happen at Amazon are related to musculoskeletal disorders. Those are injuries like strains that occur when someone repeats the same motion again and again. They're a problem, particularly at the company's more automated facilities. Bezos says Amazon is developing new algorithmically generated staffing schedules that will automatically rotate employees between jobs that use different muscle groups. He says Amazon will roll out that technology throughout the year. In 2021, the company will also invest $300 million in workplace safety projects. 

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime now has 200 million members, jumping 50 million in one year

    Amazon says it added 50 million new Prime subscribers in 2020, pushing the total to number of customers to 200 million.

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stepping down is 'a loss for the company': top analyst

    Amazon's future remains very bright contends EvercoreISI tech analyst Mark Mahaney.

  • After union fight, Jeff Bezos to focus on Amazon workers

    After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that as executive chairman he will focus on making the company a better place to work. Bezos made the disclosure Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders. “I think we need to do a better job for our employees,” said Bezos, who will be stepping down as CEO later this year and will be executive chair of the online shopping giant.

  • Mercedes EQS first look: The pinnacle of EV luxury

    The EQS is an EV take on the Mercedes-Benz S Class, the company's classic luxury model. While we wait for US pricing, Mercedes gave us an opportunity to check out the vehicle and test some of its features.

  • FBI director: Social media is ‘key amplifier’ of domestic extremism

    Social media platforms play a pivotal role in amplifying domestic extremism, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “

  • Facebook reaches its target of using 100 percent renewable energy

    Facebook says it has reached its goal to power its global operations on renewable energy several months ahead of its targets thanks to a large investment in solar and wind energy projects.

  • US expels Russian diplomats in response to SolarWinds hack

    The US has expelled Russian diplomats and imposed new sanctions in response to the SolarWinds hack and election interference.

  • Bang & Olufsen's latest speaker was designed to look like a book

    With a design inspired by a book, Bang & Olufsen's Beosound Emerge is an impressively slim and full-featured speaker.

  • Arcade Fire release a 45-minute song through Headspace's mindfulness app

    'Memories In The Age Of Anxiety' appears on a John Legend-curated playlist.

  • Microsoft Edge Kids Mode rolls out in the US

    We learned in February that Microsoft was testing a Kids Mode for its Edge browser — as of today, it's now available for English users in the US.

  • DJI unveils the Air 2S drone with 20-megapixel camera

    The Mavic Air 2's replacement offers more megapixels and a larger sensor for superior photo credentials.

  • Sony's PS5 update added 120Hz for 1080p displays and better HDMI control

    The first big PlayStation 5 update adds new features to almost every part of the system.

  • Comcast's Xfinity Mobile unlimited 5G plans start at $30 per month

    Comcast has unveiled new unlimited Xfinity Mobile 5G plans promising "the lowest ever prices for unlimited data for new and existing customers."

  • Google Earth's biggest update in years adds free 3D timelapse videos

    Google Earth is getting its biggest update to the service since 2017. It's adding 3D timelapse videos that anyone can watch and download for free.

  • FDA Approves New Drug Application For Axcella’s AXA1125; Shares Pop 10%

    Shares of Axcella Health jumped 10.2% on April 13 after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AXA1125, the multi-targeted oral product candidate designed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Axcella (AXLA) CEO Bill Hinshaw said, “This IND follows close on the heels of AXA1665’s IND clearance earlier this year, ushering in an exciting new era for Axcella as we seek to tackle a variety of complex diseases and address important unmet needs for patients utilizing multi-targeted EMM compositions.” Following the FDA clearance, Axcella is likely to enter directly into a Phase 2b clinical trial in the second quarter of 2021. These clinical trials will evaluate the efficacy of AXA1125 in adult patients with biopsy-confirmed F2/F3 NASH. NASH is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) related to significant morbidity and mortality globally. This disease is expected to impact up to 40 million Americans, including 10% of children. Notably, this chronic and progressive liver disease currently has no approved therapies in the United States. (See Axcella stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the development, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $11 (136% upside potential) on the stock. According to Moussatos, “the positive AXA1125-003 results, coupled with the oral route of administration and favorable tolerability profile to date, reinforce AXA1125’s competitive position among future NASH treatments.” The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 4 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target stands at $12.75 and implies upside potential of 173.6% to current levels. Shares have gained 35.5% over the past year. Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on Axcella, compared to a sector average of 69%. Related News: Hologic To Snap Up Mobidiag For $795M, Provide Growth Platform PAR Technology Buys Punchh For $500M; Shares Pop 25.5% Orbcomm To Be Acquired By GI Partners For $1.1B; Shares Pop 52% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day Score Media And Gaming's 2Q Revenue Misses Estimates; Shares Plunge 3% good natured Products Announces Preliminary Results For 1Q Galiano Gold Reports Preliminary Results For 1Q

  • Google rolls out Chrome 90, which defaults to HTTPS instead of HTTP

    Starting with Chrome 90, Google will automatically try to create an encrypted connection with any websites you visit.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets eSIM support for T-Mobile in the US

    T-Mobile has rolled out an update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that adds eSIM support to the phone, allowing you to use your number without having to slot in a physical SIM.

  • Former Top Gear Stig Praises Porsche Carrera GT

    This is going to be controversial…

  • AMC Entertainment Rises After CEO Clarifies Plan to Issue Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the beleaguered movie-theater chain, rose as much as 9.4% after its chief executive officer said the company has no plans this year to issue any of 500 million new shares it’s asking investors to authorize.Shares of AMC were up 4.3% to $9.75 at 11:40 a.m. in New York after climbing as high as $10.23.The company is asking shareholders voting at the May 4 annual meeting to allow the issuance of new stock. The theater chain has about 450 million shares outstanding now, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.CEO Adam Aron said on a YouTube show Wednesday that AMC won’t issue any of the new shares this year. The remarks were included in a regulatory filing Thursday.“We hereby pledge at AMC that if the shareholders approve this authorization for 500 million new shares to be issued we will not use one of those 500 million shares in calendar year 2021. Not one. Not one,” Aron said.Closings sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic brought theater chains to the brink of bankruptcy, including Leawood, Kansas-based AMC. Many have now reopened. Some, however, will not be coming back after the financial struggles of the past year. ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, two jointly owned California movie-theater chains, announced plans this week to close permanently, underscoring the still-tenuous state of the industry.Aron said AMC has an existing authorization to issue 43 million shares if the company needs to raise money in the short term.“We have made no decisions yet. We are thinking about it, but we haven’t made any decisions yet,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccine transparency is ‘the best course of action’: Doctor 

    Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the divisions of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.