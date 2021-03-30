U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -12.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.80
    +37.11 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.39
    -1.17 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.90
    -28.70 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.71 (-2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3100
    +0.5020 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,924.97
    +1,354.89 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.98
    +33.50 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Amazon acquires Indian retail startup Perpule

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Amazon has acquired a startup in India that is helping offline stores go online, the e-commerce group’s latest attempt to make inroads in the world’s second most populous nation where brick and mortar continue to drive more than 95% of sales.

The American e-commerce group said on Tuesday evening that it has acquired Perpule, a four-year-old startup. A regulatory filing showed Amazon Technologies paid $14.7 million to acquire the Indian startup in an all-cash deal. The company is expected to spend an additional $5 million or so to compensate Perpule’s employees.

Perpule, which had raised $6.36 million (per insight platform Tracxn), offers a mobile payments device (point of sale machine) to offline retailers to help them accept digital payments and also establish presence on various mini app stores including those run by Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay in India.

“Perpule has built an innovative cloud-based POS offering that enables offline stores in India to better manage their inventory, checkout process, and overall customer experience," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are excited to have the Perpule team join us to focus on providing growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes in India while raising the bar of the shopping experience for Indian customers."

From India’s richest man to Amazon and 100s of startups: The great rush to win neighborhood stores

Founded in late 2016, the Indian startup’s first product was focused on helping customers avoid queues at super chains such as Shoppers Stop, Spar Hypermarket, Big Bazaar, and More. But the product, said Abhinav Pathak in a recent interview, wasn’t scaling, which is when Perpule pivoted.

The Bangalore-based startup -- which counts Prime Venture Partners, Kalaari Capital, and Raghunandan G (founder of neobank Zolve) among its investors -- has further expanded in recent years, launching products like StoreSE, which enables a business to support group ordering.

Last year, it also expanded geographically; bringing its offerings to Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Amazon has aggressively engaged with physical stores in India in recent years, using their vast presence in the nation to expand its delivery network and warehouses and even just relying on their inventory to drive sales.

The company’s push into physical retail comes as Flipkart, and Reliance Jio Platforms (backed by Facebook and Google), which last year raised over $20 billion, also race to capture this market. The acquisition of Perpule comes less than a week after Google backed DotPe, a startup that offers several similar products.

These neighborhood stores offer all kinds of items, are family-run and pay low wages and little to no rent. Because they are ubiquitous — there are more than 30 million neighborhood stores in India, according to industry estimates — no retail giant can offer a faster delivery. And on top of that, their economics are often better than most of their digital counterparts.

Facebook’s $5.7 billion bet on Indian giant Jio spells trouble for Amazon and Flipkart

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Decline Amid Archegos Fallout Speculation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped from record highs as investors weighed the potential fallout from forced block sales on the rest of Wall Street. Oil rose and Treasury yields climbed higher.The financials sector weighed on the benchmark S&P 500 for much of the day following revelations that banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley liquidated holdings in Bill Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management on Friday after he failed to meet margin calls. Boeing Co. lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another all-time high after the aircraft maker announced a large order. The Nasdaq Composite finished in the red.Credit Suisse, Nomura Slump as Banks Tally Archegos Damage“Investors are whistling in the dark as they try to determine how wide the Archegos-related pain will spread,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “You’re seeing a tug-of-war play out between those who believe the situation is benign and those who worry about a systemic risk.”Small ripples of the forced unwind were felt in credit markets. Nomura had to take the rare step of canceling a bond deal that had already priced after its loss warning. The investment grade credit default swaps index, a gauge of U.S. credit fear, was relatively calm, even though traders are demanding a higher cost to hedge against losses on the debt of banks that have been caught up in the Archegos situation, including Nomura and Credit Suisse.A dollar gauge rose and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed higher. The Stoxx 600 gauge extended its highest level in 13 months.Investors have been focusing on the strength of the recovery, aided by vaccines, and inflation risks. Later this week, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a further stimulus program with a tilt toward infrastructure. U.S.-China ties are also in focus, after a report that Washington isn’t ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future, but may be open to trade talks.“Now, as we talk about additional stimulus -- there will still be some of that -- but you are going to have to start to balance it with the proposed tax increases,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust. “Because as we talk about more and more spending, it becomes very clear that taxes are going to increase, it’s just a matter of by how much.”West Texas Intermediate crude swung between gains and losses before turning higher. Traders focused on the demand impact of renewed coronavirus lockdowns before the OPEC+ policy discussions on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ever Given was freed to allow the reopening of the Suez Canal.Elsewhere, Bitcoin headed for the biggest one-day gain in two weeks.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Applications for Startup Battlefield at TC Disrupt 2021 are now open

    Applications for Startup Battlefield are now open! TechCrunch is on the hunt for game-changing and ground-breaking startups from around the globe to feature in Startup Battlefield during TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 this fall. Startups will be competing for a $100,000 equity-free prize, the eyes of investors from around the world and global media coverage on the most famous stage in tech media.

  • CDC Director Explains Her Dire COVID-19 Warning

    "What is the doom that you sense might be impending?" MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

  • U.S. announces more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis: Blinken

    The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the aid during an international conference on supporting Syria, he said.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is GrubHub (GRUB) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September

    Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines. The company added it was still evaluating whether to allow certain businesses or functional subgroups in the United States to return to the workplace before Labor Day. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told the bank's thousands of employees that he hoped to have them working in offices again by this summer.

  • Substack confirms $65M raise, promises to 'rapidly' expand its financial backing of newly independent writers

    This afternoon Substack, a paid-newsletter startup, confirmed that it has raised $65 million, as initially reported by Axios. The company wrote that it intends to "rapidly" expand its Substack Pro program, which pays writers for a year to assist them in launching their own minipublication; Substack takes a larger cut of Pro user earnings during their first year, reverting to its usual split the next. The Substack Pro model has attracted controversy in recent days, with some writers -- both on Substack and not -- criticizing the startup for opacity in whom it pays via its Pro program; some have argued that Substack is subsidizing anti-trans writers in particular.

  • Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

    Credit Suisse's first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls it made, the bank said on Monday. "While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank said. Switzerland's second biggest lender said the un-named hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and other banks.

  • NFT art marketplace SuperRare closes $9 million Series A

    The NFT ecosystem is having an explosive moment and the startups that were ready to run with it are getting lots of cash to continue capturing that momentum. SuperRare, an NFT art platform that has garnered tens of millions in new sales in recent weeks, has just raised millions from investors. The $9 million Series A round was led by Velvet Sea Ventures and 1confirmation.

  • Volkswagen's 'Voltswagen' rebranding is reportedly an April Fool's stunt

    Volkswagen is probably still going to be called Volkswagen. We'll explain.

  • Google is testing its replacement for third-party cookies

    FLoC is officially in fashion.

  • Microsoft targets 50,000 jobs with LinkedIn 're-skilling' effort

    Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday that it aims to place 50,000 people in jobs that require technology skills as part of a broader push being undertaken with its professional networking website LinkedIn to help workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic move into new fields. The jobs will be in what Microsoft calls its "ecosystem" of companies that use or help sell its products. LinkedIn made free many of its paid digital skills training courses, covering topics such as software development, data analysis and financial analysis.

  • S.Africa’s No. 1 Investor Backs Local Interest in Gold M&As

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s biggest fund manager and a key investor in South African gold companies said any consolidation in the sector must benefit the country as well as shareholders.The Public Investment Corp., which manages 1.91 trillion rand ($128 billion) of mainly South African government worker pensions, has a broader mandate than purely shareholder returns, said Mdu Bhulose, portfolio manager for mining and resources at the money manager. It also considers potential job losses, the welfare of communities in which mining companies operate as well as the interests of the broader South African economy, he said. That will affect the way it assesses, proposals, he said.Bhulose’s comments come amid speculation that Johannesburg-based Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. and Gold Fields Ltd., could be takeover targets for foreign buyers because of their relatively low valuations. Neal Froneman, the chief executive officer of South African gold and platinum miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., has said the three companies should combine to avoid being bought by companies based elsewhere.“Is this going to be a value destructive deal for the country?,” Bhulose said of the PIC’s approach to potential takeovers in an interview last week. “We look at returns, but also what impact it will have for all other stakeholders.”The PIC is the biggest shareholder in AngloGold, holding 11.9%, and the second-largest in Gold Fields with 9.6%. In Sibanye, its 15.9% holding is the biggest of any investor.Newmont Corp., the world’s biggest gold miner by market value, has a price-to-earnings ratio that’s more than double both AngloGold and Gold Fields, highlighting the discount at which the South African producers trade.While AngloGold and Gold Fields have shifted their focus to more profitable operations elsewhere in Africa, Australia and the Americas, they retain their primary listings on Johannesburg’s stock exchange.“If you trade at a discount, somebody that trades at a premium is going to buy you,” Froneman said in an interview earlier this month. “AngloGold, Gold Fields and even us, we are targets for North American producers.”Gold Fields, founded by Cecil Rhodes in 1897, runs South Deep mine, its sole remaining asset in South Africa. AngloGold, which emerged from a mining empire created by Ernest Oppenheimer a century ago, sold its last mine in South Africa last year and has been mulling moving its primary listing elsewhere.The combination of the three companies envisaged by the Sibanye CEO could save about $160 million in corporate costs and create synergies between Gold Fields and AngloGold’s Ghanaian operations, according to analysts at RMB Morgan Stanley. The deal could be compelling to investors if Sibanye offers a premium to acquire the companies, the analysts said.“If the answer is that you will get more from the assets when you put them together than if they are apart, certainly there is merit to that transaction,” Bhulose said. “We need to evaluate what management teams can prove on paper in terms of creating value, and how they can manage these businesses to deliver more value.”(Updates with analyst comment in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renesas says normal production at fire-hit chip plant to take 100-120 days

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production. The company's chip factory in northeast Japan was hit by fire on March 19 due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors that is hurting the production of cars, smartphones and home appliances. Renesas, which commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars, said 23 machines were damaged in the fire and needed to be replaced or fixed, nearly double its initial estimate of 11.

  • Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag

    U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names. Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day's high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

  • Analysis: With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race

    When CSG opted to shift its regional headquarters this year from Dubai to Riyadh, it marked an early win for Saudi Arabia and proved a surprisingly easy move for the U.S. technology firm: the new office was up and running in just two months. CSG is among several foreign companies that agreed earlier this year to set up regional offices in Saudi Arabia rather than overseeing operations remotely from Dubai, the buzzing commercial hub in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

  • Bondholders’ Old Foe in Buenos Aires Plays Default Hardball

    (Bloomberg) -- Axel Kicillof relished the role he played in the Argentine government years ago: the brash left-wing economy minister who clashed at every opportunity with foreign investors. They hated him and he loved it.Today, Kicillof is once again locked in a bruising battle with financiers in New York and London. This time it’s as governor of Buenos Aires, which, along with nearly a dozen other provinces, called for debt restructuring talks last year as the federal government began negotiations of its own with creditors. But unlike the others, Buenos Aires has yet to emerge from default. In fact, 10 months after Kicillof halted payments on $7.1 billion worth of bonds, barely any progress has been made in talks.With the bonds now languishing at just 35 cents on the dollar in secondary markets and not a penny of interest income flowing their way, creditors are growing tired of the stalling and the disinterest displayed by Kicillof’s aides. Last week, funds from the Buenos Aires Ad Hoc Bondholder Group sued the province in U.S. court for unpaid principal and interest.This gambit, analysts say, may help jump-start the process by forcing the province to take a more active role in negotiations. But, they warn, there’s another dynamic at play that threatens to only embolden Kicillof to further radicalize his hard-line approach. The federal government -- under the growing influence of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a mentor to Kicillof -- is aggressively pushing for concessions to refinance a $45 billion failed program with the International Monetary Fund.The government’s newly restructured sovereign bonds, like the defaulted Buenos Aires bonds, now trade below 40 cents on the dollar, a reflection of how badly the country’s economy and finances have been battered by the pandemic and lack of credibility.“For Kicillof, this is political,” said Diego Ferro, founder of M2M Capital in New York, a veteran debt investor who doesn’t hold bonds of the province. “Which means that unless he gets a deal consistent with what Argentina got, it will reflect poorly on him.”And as August primaries and October mid-term elections get closer, politics will play an ever larger role in shaping all aspects of policy. Cutting a deal with the IMF or provincial bondholders isn’t a priority, especially during a pandemic.Buenos Aires has extended the deadline on its debt proposal no fewer than 13 times. But last week, the province published details of a new one shown to New York-based hedge fund GoldenTree Asset Management, one of its largest creditors. It was swiftly rejected -- as was the counteroffer.The next day, the creditor group, including GoldenTree, submitted two legal claims against the province in the U.S District Court of New York seeking $366 million in unpaid interest and principal.“There’s definitely more pressure with the litigation now ongoing,” said Carlos de Sousa, an emerging market portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “Kicillof is quite ideologically driven and close to Cristina. And thus his lack of cooperation with creditors until recently.”The province’s bonds due 2027 fell 0.3 cent to 37.7 cents on the dollar at 4:50 p.m. in Buenos Aires.Those who observed Kicillof as Economy Minister between 2013-2015 under then president Fernandez de Kirchner know that he doesn’t quickly surrender in high profile conflicts with creditors. Back then he battled Paul Singer’s Elliott Management and other holdouts, insisting that Argentina couldn’t comply with a ruling in their favor and eventually opted to default again with the president’s blessing.And while he’s delegated negotiations this time around as governor to his provincial Economy Minister Pablo Lopez, he’s very much involved.Read More: Buenos Aires Province Weighs Next Steps After Creditor LawsuitThe legal claims are only a strategy to pressure the government and the province will still have 60 days to respond, Lopez said in an interview last week. While Kicillof, 49, doesn’t directly participate in conversations with bondholders, Lopez frequently discusses the debt restructuring process with him, he said.“He is focused and interested,” Lopez said. “The debt negotiation is determined by the provincial government.”The province is bigger than many countries and represents half of the debt from regional governments. Home to almost 18 million people and accounting for two-fifths of Argentina’s GDP, it’s a critical political battleground in any election.Last week at an event, Fernandez de Kirchner, who hand-picked Alberto Fernandez as the presidential candidate in 2019, railed against the IMF and the terms being sought to renegotiate the largest credit agreement ever struck with the Washington-based lender. Bond prices fell.“We can’t pay because we don’t have the money,” she said, with Kicillof nodding in the background. While they spoke, Economy Minister Martin Guzman was wrapping up a trip to Washington after meeting IMF officials.After Fernandez took power in December 2019, Buenos Aires Province was the first to default on its debt payments in May. Days later, the federal government followed suit, along with several other provinces over the course of the next months.Since then, the government and eight provinces have settled with creditors. Deals ranged from about 55 cents on the dollar for the government while many regional authorities agreed to much smaller discounts, between 83.4 and 96.3 cents considering a 10% exit yield. While a few small provinces also remain in talks, Buenos Aires, which offered to pay about 65 cents, is the last major holdout.As economy minister, Kicillof negotiated a settlement with Spain’s Repsol SA after the government seized its stake in oil producer YPF SA in 2012, agreeing to compensate the company with bonds. He also struck a deal with the Paris Club of creditors.Those events give some investors hope that he’ll eventually come around to an agreement. Still, his rhetoric remains combative. Speaking at an event on Friday, Kicillof called investors “unsupportive and intransigent.”“Court claims aren’t going to lead to solutions to the root problems,” he said. “We remain open to dialogue to reach an agreement that’s convenient to creditors and that the province can pay.”Even after the lawsuit was filed, Kicillof has little financial incentive to reach a settlement soon or offer concessions to creditors. The province realistically has no chance of tapping international markets for fresh funding, so it has little to lose in dragging out talks. And if a court ruling were to go against it, the province’s lawyers could appeal the case several times, and that could stretch the saga into the next gubernatorial elections in 2023.“I don’t see a situation where Kicillof agrees to a deal that’s better than what the sovereign agreed to,” Ferro said.(Updates with bond move in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Gets Slammed in Credit Markets on Archegos Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s bonds tumbled and the cost to protect its debt against default climbed to the highest since mid-2020, fueled by concern it faces billions of dollars in losses from Archegos Capital Management’s blowup.The spread over Treasuries for the Swiss bank’s 4.875% dollar bonds due in 2045 widened 8.5 basis points, among Tuesday’s worst performances in the investment-grade market, according to Trace.Among the largest global investment banks, Credit Suisse is now deemed riskiest in the eyes of derivatives traders. Its five-year credit-default swaps got up to 74.7 basis points on Tuesday, the highest since July, according to ICE Data Services.The company expects losses from Archegos to run into the billions, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. This could wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans.S&P Global Ratings revised Credit Suisse’s credit outlook to negative from stable on Tuesday.“We believe Credit Suisse can manage potential financial losses due to its strong capitalization and robust underlying earnings, but the incident raises questions about the quality of risk management,” S&P wrote in a press release.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura CEO’s Honeymoon Ends With $2 Billion Archegos Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer was having a bumper inaugural year in charge -- until a U.S. family office spoiled the party.Just days before Kentaro Okuda’s first anniversary as head of Japan’s biggest brokerage, the company warned of a “significant” loss from an unnamed U.S. client. That’s tied to the massive unwinding of leveraged bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.The debacle triggered a record 16% drop in Nomura’s shares on Monday, wiping $3.5 billion from its market value and threatening a turnaround executives had hoped would herald a new era of more sustainable profits. Instead, a $2 billion claim on a single client risks largely erasing Nomura’s pretax profits for the second half of the year ending March 31, according to a Jefferies Financial Group report.“Nomura may still have a lot to learn from other companies about how to control loss limits,” said Hideyasu Ban, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo. “It’s hard to deny that their top management has responsibility for what’s happened.”Nomura has begun assessing the cause of the possible loss and it’s too early to say how it might impact profit, according to an executive at the firm, who asked not to be identified and declined to say how much it has unwound the Archegos positions. Under Okuda, who became CEO last April, net income reached a 19-year high of 308.5 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the nine months ended December, driven by a boom in trading and investment banking at home and abroad.“The unexpected loss may end the relative honeymoon” for Okuda, said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. “Okuda’s term so far had shown a remarkable turnaround from losses in 2019 to very strong earnings in 2020, thanks to its U.S. operation.”The U.S. business has been a big driver of the profit recovery, led by operations such as equity derivatives and securitized products.While Nomura said the potential loss won’t impact its financial soundness, analysts expect it will be forced to trim dividends and scale back share buyback plans. The stock closed 0.7% lower on Tuesday in Tokyo, paring its gain over the past 12 months to 25%.Nomura representatives weren’t immediately able to comment.Global investment banks gathered on a hastily arranged call with Hwang last week as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s. Nomura was involved in the effort among some of Archegos’s prime brokers to reach a temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter.By Thursday night, however, some banks had shot out notices of default to Archegos and by Friday the unprecedented selling began.Credit Suisse Group AG has also said it may face “significant” losses. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit estimated a potential $300 million loss. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too.The episode “may lead to concerns over the brokerage’s risk management and whether it could be just a one-time loss,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Shin Tamura wrote in a note. The focus may turn to issues over upper trading limits, required margin and risk calculation, he said.Nomura has had a long relationship with Hwang, an executive at the Japanese firm said Tuesday. While it’s unclear when the dealings started, Hwang has a checkered past. He shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling a lawsuit with U.S. regulators in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and stock manipulation. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he was barred from the investment advisory industry.Japanese authorities are now looking at Nomura’s role in the blowup. The Financial Services Agency will probably discuss risk management and other issues with the brokerage, an FSA official told reporters on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government will monitor the situation while sharing information with the regulator.Overseas WoesTroubles sparked by the vagaries of the market hark back to a stretch of persistent losses at Nomura’s overseas businesses that thrust the brokerage into the red two years ago and led to a $1 billion restructuring of its global wholesale division, which includes trading and investment banking.The revamp to focus on more stable revenue earners was crafted by former CEO Koji Nagai, though his successor Okuda was seen as uniquely equipped to follow it through.Okuda, 57, was the first CEO in years to come predominantly from the wholesale business, spending most of his three-decade-long career working with companies, advising on mergers and pitching fundraising ideas. He is pushing an expansion in that area by forging deeper ties with unlisted companies.His international experience also set him apart, gathered first during an MBA at the Wharton School and more recently as head of the Americas.“The nature of Nomura’s overseas business, particularly in New York, leads it to sometimes generate very large profits and sometimes significant losses when adverse events occur,” said Morningstar’s Makdad. “The firm may tighten its willingness to take risk in some areas where it has recently been aggressive, such as U.S.-listed equity optionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.