U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.75
    +29.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,239.00
    +192.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,996.75
    +89.75 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.50
    +15.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.84
    -1.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.00
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0269
    +0.0119 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.67
    +0.44 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4770
    -0.6450 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,046.05
    -176.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.96
    +25.77 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.85
    +21.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Amazon aggregators, once pandemic darlings, have hit a downturn

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Wake up — it's tech time. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'll be walking you through what's going on with Amazon aggregators, and taking you inside more industry layoffs.

Let's get straight to it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York

BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

1. "The party is over" for Amazon aggregators. Once white-hot investment targets raking in billions in venture capital, Amazon aggregators are hitting a slow down. We spoke with insiders who shared what's next as funding evaporates.

  • Aggregators, which roll up top-performing brands on Amazon and attempt to optimize them to increase profitability, boomed during the pandemic. Some saw their valuations quickly climb into the billions.

  • But as investors grow leery because of concerns over the macro environment and aggregators' business models, some are announcing significant staff cuts.

  • Now, industry experts are anticipating challenges and changes in the space — including consolidation, fire sales, and dramatic pivots.

What's next for the former pandemic darlings.

In other news:

apple logo
apple logo

Apple logo at an Apple store on May 31, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

2. Apple plans to slow hiring. According to Bloomberg, the company will pull back on hiring and spending growth for some teams next year. Despite the changes, Apple still plans an expanded product launch next year that includes a so-called mixed-reality headset. Read more here.

3. Airbnbs are booming near Elon Musk's SpaceX project in South Texas. Over the past year, the number of short-term rentals in Brownsville, Texas has nearly doubled, with cheap homes, a lack of regulation, and proximity to Musk luring in property investors. Inside the Airbnb gold rush.

4. Amazon Prime Video is getting a facelift that looks a lot like Netflix. The tech giant is rolling out a flashy new redesign for its Prime Video homepage, complete with an easy-to-find navigation sidebar and a Top 10 list. Get a look at Prime Video's redesign.

5. Vimeo and TikTok are conducting layoffs. Vimeo, the online video and software company, is laying off dozens of its 1,200 employees. Meanwhile, Wired reports that TikTok has begun laying off staff as part of a company-wide restructuring, as the app faces new political pressure in the US.

6. A startup beat Elon Musk's Neuralink to implanting its first chip in a patient. A brain-computer startup implanted a chip into an ALS patient's brain earlier this month. The chip is designed to allow patients with severe paralysis to communicate using their thoughts. Here's the rundown on the chip.

7. A tech recruiter went viral after posting about her job loss on LinkedIn. After posting her story, the employee landed interviews with Amazon, TikTok, and Lyft. We explain how posting on LinkedIn can help you land a new role after a setback.

8. Netflix customers in five countries will have to pay for additional households. Customers across Latin America will be charged a fee if they want to use their account in another household, an attempt by Netflix to crack down on password sharing. Everything you need to know.

Odds and ends:

The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.Hyundai

9. Hyundai unveiled an electric concept car based on a 1970s design. Built with a retro look and modern technology, the N Vision 74 is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and batteries — and promises a range of 373 miles and a top speed of 155 mph. Check out the N Vision 74.

10. Instagram will let you place orders via DM. Shoppers in the US can now pay for products and track shipping directly from their DMs. Here's how it works.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese e-commerce enabler AnyMind raises funding in equity, debt for acquisitions

    The pandemic has triggered more demand for online shopping and fueled many smaller retailers to establish their own online offerings. Japanese commerce enabler AnyMind, which helps brands and influencers' online operations, has closed a ¥5 billion (approximately $36 million) Series D round on the back of that boost to make additional acquisitions in Japan and globally. Investors include JIC Venture Growth Investment, Japan Post Investment, Nomura SPARX Investment, Proto Ventures and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital.

  • Leonardo, Mitsubishi to collaborate on radar technology demonstration

    The agreement, announced during the Farnborough Airshow, follows the completion of a series of joint concept and feasibility studies between the two companies earlier this year and signifies approval from their respective national defence ministries to move forward with the program.

  • Britain Pledges to Fly Tempest Fighter Design Within Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain pledged to build and fly a prototype of the proposed Tempest warplane in the next five years as it steps up efforts to bring a new European jet fighter into service by 2035.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe so-called combat air demonstrator w

  • 7,468 Yards of Science at the 3M Open

    As a company of curious problem-solvers and solution seekers, 3M knows science can help create a brighter world for everyone.

  • Why the Lucid Air is more than the sum of its eye-popping specs

    Take a deep dive behind the scenes of the Lucid Air electric sedan and the Silicon Valley startup that makes it.

  • Teaching home robots to learn by watching people

    Imitation and reinforcement learning are two of the most popular methods at the moment. The first involves taking control of the robot to teach it to perform a task, while the second entails training a system on millions of images. A number of researchers are exploring an even more intuitive method that effectively trains a system by watching a human complete a task.

  • ForSight sees a world without cataracts with its surgery robot

    Worldwide, more than a billion people suffer from vision impairment and entirely avoidable blindness. The problem is, even though the surgery is relatively simple, there aren't enough surgeons, and not enough money to pay those surgeons, especially in developing countries. ForSight Robotics wants to address that issue and just raised a $55 million Series A to continue develop its surgery robots.

  • ByteDance-backed warehouse robotics startup Syrius picks up $7M

    Syrius Robotics, a Chinese startup that makes autonomous robots for warehouses, just secured 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) in a Series B funding round, lifting its total raised so far to $40 million. The four-year-old company specializes in what's called autonomous mobile robots (AMR), in contrast to some of its competitors that offer automated guided vehicles (AGV). In essence, AMRs are robots that can plan routes and react to circumstances in real time and are considered more advanced than AGVs, which follow pre-determined paths.

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Apple Sued In Massive Antitrust Class Action Lawsuit Related To Apple Pay

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been slapped with a massive antitrust class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of illegally profiting from payment card issuers through its Apple Pay policies. The class action lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AAPL is reportedly violating federal antitrust law by collecting up to $1 billion annually, according to lawyers at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater. Also Read: What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

  • U.S. oil prices settle back above $100 for the first time in a week

    Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices ending back above $100 a barrel for the first time in a week. U.S. prices rebounded back above the key level after President Joe Biden came away from with Saudi Arabia "empty handed, as he urged the Saudis to increase output to combat higher prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, "it shouldn't have been too much of a surprise that his pleas would fall on deaf ears given that oil prices have fall

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates Wit

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Yellen Says Oil-Cap Plan Blunts Concerns Over Russian Reprisals

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her plan to limit Russia’s oil earnings can overcome fears among potential partners that President Vladimir Putin may retaliate.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates on Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak“What I heard was concern about retaliation,” Yellen s