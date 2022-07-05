U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.62
    -8.81 (-8.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    -35.20 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.56 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    -0.0158 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0148 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8500
    +0.1900 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.44
    +801.57 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.12
    +5.09 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Amazon agreed to let European customers cancel their Prime memberships in just 2 clicks following complaints by EU consumer groups

Samantha Delouya
·2 min read
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New YorkBRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

  • Amazon customers in Europe can now cancel Prime subscriptions in just 2 clicks.

  • The changes were implemented after the EU said Amazon's "complicated" cancelation process was in breach of its consumer laws.

  • Insider previously reported that Amazon used sneaky tactics to make it harder to quit Prime in the US.

Amazon customers in Europe will now have an easier time canceling Prime memberships than those in the US after the e-commerce giant faced pushback from the European Union.

The European Commission announced that Amazon would allow customers in Europe to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime in just two clicks, following complaints from EU consumer groups that Amazon's previous cancellation process included "complicated navigation menus, skewed wording, confusing choices, and repeated nudging," and was in breach of Europe's consumer laws.

When asked for comment by Insider, an Amazon spokesperson said: "Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience, as we are doing here following constructive dialogue with the European Commission."

The changes, which were implemented on Friday and are intended to simplify Prime's cancelation process, only apply to countries in the EU and the European Economic Area.

Prime is Amazon's subscription membership offering free 2-day shipping on eligible items on Amazon's e-commerce site, and access to Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video, among other benefits. Membership costs $14.99 per month in the US and 7.99 euros per month in Europe. Amazon reported $8.4 billion in net sales from subscription services for the first quarter of 2022, an 11% increase from last year.

Insider has previously reported that Amazon uses sneaky tactics to make it harder to quit Prime in the US, prompting multiple complaints with the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon says it has "no changes to announce at this time" in regards to its cancelation process in the US at this time, according to a report from The Verge.

Read the original article on Business Insider

