U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.38
    -13.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,634.62
    -140.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.10
    -40.64 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.14
    -11.85 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.60
    +1.84 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    -0.72 (-3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    -0.0090 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    -0.1080 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    -0.0166 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2590
    -0.4690 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,358.48
    +246.47 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.97
    -4.17 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.70
    -31.58 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Amazon agrees to drop Prime cancellation 'dark patterns' in Europe

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Amazon has agreed to simplify the process required for cancelling its Prime membership subscription service across its sites in the European Union, both on desktop and mobile interfaces, following a series of complaints from regional consumer protection groups.

The coordinated complaints about Amazon's confusing and convoluted cancelation process for Prime were announced back in April 2021 -- so it's taken just over a year for the ecommerce giant to agree to change its ways.

Following the engagement with EU regulators, the Commission said today that Amazon started to make some revisions to the Prime web interface -- such as labelling the cancel button more clearly and shortening the explanatory text -- but today's announcement is that it has agreed to further simplify the experience by further reducing the text so consumers do not get distracted by warnings and deterred from cancelling.

The Commission confirmed Amazon is implementing the extra changes from today.

Commenting in a statement, justice commissioner, Didier Reynders said:

“Opting for an online subscriptions can be very handy for consumers as it is often a very straightforward process but the reverse action of unsubscribing should be just as easy. Consumers must be able to exercise their rights without any pressure from platforms. One thing is clear: Manipulative design or 'dark patterns' must be banned. I welcome Amazon's commitment to simplify their practices to allow consumers to unsubscribe freely and easily.”

The EU's executive engaged in a dialogue with Amazon as part of the coordinated complaint procedure involving a number of national consumer protection agencies.

Consumers from the EU and EEA will now be able to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime with just two clicks, per the Commission -- using what it describes as "a prominent and clear 'cancel button'". It adds that this reformed process is now in line with EU consumer rules -- although , along with national watchdogs, it said it will continue to monitor the implementation to ensure Amazon's commitment to compliance does not slide back into the 'sludge'.

A two click cancellation process is certainly a radical simplification compared to the multi-layered, friction-filled cancellation 'dance' Amazon had been deploying in some Member States.

At the time the complaint was filed, Norway's Consumer Council published a report detailing the cynically convoluted workflow Amazon had devised to discourage consumers from cancelling Prime -- finding the process to be riddled with manipulative design techniques, aka ‘dark patterns’.

"Consumers who want to leave the service are faced with a large number of hurdles, including complicated navigation menus, skewed wording, confusing choices, and repeated nudging," it wrote at the time, concluding: "The sum of these practices is a process that seems designed to be obscure and manipulative, in order to keep consumers bound to the paid service."

Can’t figure out how to end your Amazon Prime sub? These complaints could help…

Consumer groups in the US joined the coordination action by filing local complaints back in 2021 but we have confirmed that the changes being announced today only apply to Amazon's European online stores -- in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

So it appears that users of Amazon's US store who are also Prime members will not be offered the same simplified cancellation process.

However, we understand that Amazon has committed to apply the European store simplifications on its UK store -- despite the country no longer being a member of the EU.

Amazon sent us this statement about the regional changes to its process for cancelling Prime membership:

“Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience, as we are doing here following constructive dialogue with the European Commission.”

European Union lawmakers recently agreed to include restrictions on platforms' use of 'dark patterns' in the Digital Services Act (DSA) so that incoming legislation, which is expected to be up and running for platforms like Amazon in early 2023, will place hard requirements on intermediating marketplace giants like Amazon not to use manipulative interfaces -- or else they could face fines of up to 6% of global annual turnover if found to have breached the rules.

The Commission will be taking up an oversight role for the so-called very large online platforms (aka VLOPs) under the DSA. And as part of that role it may issue guidance to them on issues like avoiding manipulative and/or deceptive user interface design to support their compliance with the regulation -- so the dialogue Amazon has engaged in on the Prime membership cancellation process may offer it a taster of what's to come.

Europe seals a deal on tighter rules for digital services

EU hits Amazon with record-breaking $887M GDPR fine over data misuse

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell Threatens China Bill Over Biden Tax, Climate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said he will block bipartisan legislation to boost US competition with China and provide subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing as long as Democrats pursue a go-it-alone economic package.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUk

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Eyes Ways to Boost Arms Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will propose 1 billion euros in short-term financial relief for Kyiv’s urgent cash needs. Russia is easing labor rules in a bid to boost arms production in the face of Western sanctions. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Is

  • Russia seizes control of Sakhalin gas project, raises stakes with West

    President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in an economic war with the West and its allies with a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia's far east, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors. The order, signed on Thursday, creates a new firm to take over all rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co, in which Shell and two Japanese trading companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold just under 50%. The five-page decree, which follows Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, indicates the Kremlin will now decide whether the foreign partners can stay.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Millennials may lose up to $675,000 in Social Security benefits

    The loss of lifetime benefits for earnings between $50,000 and $150,000 today would be $365,000 to $675,000,

  • U.S. manufacturing sector slows in June; new orders measure contracts - ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, with a measure of new orders contracting for the first time in two years, more evidence that the economy was cooling amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Friday that its index of national factory activity dropped to 53.0 last month, the lowest reading since June 2020, when the sector was rebounding from a COVID-19 slump. That followed a reading of 56.1 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.8% of the U.S. economy.

  • Biden administration weighs stablecoin regulation outside of traditional banks

    Officials are now considering regulating stablecoins using structures other than traditional banks as crypto regulatory proposals continue to evolve.

  • Oil prices eye first gain in 3 sessions as supply worries resurface

    Oil futures rose on Friday, eying their first gain in three sessions, after major producers raised output as expected and outages in Libya fed concerns about reduced supply.

  • Bitcoin Miner Loses Bid to Renew Power-Plant Permit in N.Y.

    (Bloomberg) -- New York State rejected the renewal permit for a power plant used by Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. for Bitcoin mining, a decision that comes after about six months of delays.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits o

  • Two former Trump aides accuse Secret Service agent who denied explosive Jan 6 claims of having lied previously

    Secret Service says it will make agents available to testify

  • Satellite images show Zmiinyi Island after Russians flee it

    Satellite images shared by U.S. company Maxar Technologies via Twitter on June 30 show Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, after the retreat of Russian invaders.

  • Putin Swoop on Gas Plant Risks Forcing Foreign Partners Out

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer rights to the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project to a new Russian company, a move that could force foreign owners including Shell Plc to abandon their investment in the facility.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine

  • Treasury blocks $1 billion trust owned by Russian oligarch

    The Treasury Department said Thursday it has blocked a $1 billion Delaware-based trust connected to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov. The move comes after the U.S. seized a $325 million superyacht — the 348-foot-long Amadea — tied to Kerimov earlier this month. “Treasury continues using the full range of our tools to expose and disrupt those who seek to evade our sanctions and hide their ill-gotten gains,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

  • Oil prices up 2% on supply outages

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 2% on Friday, recouping most of the previous session's declines, as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand. Brent crude futures were up $2.20, or 2%, at $111.23 a barrel by 1348 GMT, having dropped to $108.03 a barrel earlier in the session. We "still see risks to prices as skewed to the upside on tight inventories, limited spare capacity and muted non-OPEC+ supply response," Barclays said in a note.

  • Powell says 'no guarantee' Fed can avoid hard landing

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Wednesday that “there is no guarantee” that the Fed can achieve that outcome — often referred to as a soft landing.

  • Vladimir Putin: Topless Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau would be ‘disgusting sight’

    Boris Johnson’s war of words with Vladimir Putin reached new heights as the Russian president said that he would be a “disgusting sight” with his top off.

  • Permitless carry gun bill, vaping tax and more: What Indiana laws go into effect July 1?

    Here are some of the more notable Indiana state law changes to watch for starting in July.

  • How the EU plans to regulate the crypto market

    The legislation has been dubbed the Markets in Cryptoassets directive, and will regulate the crypto sector with common rules across all 27 member states.

  • US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Test in Fresh Setback for Program

    (Bloomberg) -- A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii ended in failure due to a problem that took place after ignition, the Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has suffered stumbles.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUS Will Face High G

  • Russia moves to take control of Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project

    The Russian government moves to take over Sakhalin-2 in which Shell has a share of more than a quarter.