Apple’s second-generation AirPods are back down to $100

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

If you missed the chance to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods when they were $100 a few weeks ago, Amazon has once again discounted them to that price. While we think most people are better off purchasing the third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro due to their more comfortable fit, Apple’s older Bluetooth earbuds still have a lot to offer to iPhone owners. Like their more expensive siblings, the second-generation AirPods come with Apple’s H1 wireless chipset, meaning they include features like hands-free Siri and seamless pairing with the company’s other devices.

Buy Apple AirPods at Amazon - $100 Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $99.95 Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $175

Amazon has also discounted the Beats Studio Buds. At the moment, they’re $50 off, making them $99.95. If you don’t mind the design of Beats products, they’re a better purchase than the second-generation AirPods. The Studio Buds come with active noise cancellation and IPX4-certified protection against sweat and moisture, two features you won’t find on Apple’s most affordable AirPods. They also feature a customizable fit with interchangeable silicone ear tips. The only thing you won’t find on the Studio Buds is Apple’s H1 chip, but they still come with one-touch pairing and hands-free Siri support.

Lastly, we’ll note Amazon is still selling the AirPods Pro for $175. While they’re a few years old now, the AirPods Pro remain among the best Bluetooth earbuds you can pair with an iPhone. We like them because they feature a customizable fit, IPX4 protection against sweat and active noise cancellation.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

