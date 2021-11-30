U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    -40.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,662.00
    -415.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,335.25
    -55.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.10
    -34.10 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    -1.21 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.25
    -2.37 (-8.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3337
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9420
    -0.6660 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,672.26
    -726.42 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.46
    +2.53 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.60
    -73.35 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Amazon ordered to rerun contentious Alabama union election

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Amazon will have to redo the union election held at its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center back in April. According to Politico, Lisa Henderson, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Region 10 Director, has ordered the e-commerce giant to hold another vote mostly due to the fact that Amazon installed a US Postal Service mailbox in front of the warehouse to collect ballots. 

The election results were 1,798 to 738, with workers voting against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). After those results came out, the RWDSU filed 23 objections, accusing the company of interfering with the elections. One of those complaints pointed out that Amazon installed the ballot box without approval from the NLRB and in view of security cameras that made workers feel they were under surveillance. The labor relations board sided with the union and found that Amazon interfered with the election by installing the mailbox and offering employees anti-union badges and signs. 

Henderson wrote in the documents ordering a new election:

"By causing the Postal Service to install a cluster mailbox unit, communicating and encouraging employees to cast their ballots using the mailbox, wrapping the mailbox with its slogan, and placing the mailbox at a location where employees could reasonably believe they were being surveilled, the Employer engaged in objectionable conduct that warrants setting aside the election.

The Employer’s flagrant disregard for the Board’s typical mail-ballot procedure compromised the authority of the Board and made a free and fair election impossible."

Amazon, of course, criticized the NLRB's decision. In a statement sent to The Washington Post, spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement:

"Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year. It's disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn’t count."

Recommended Stories

  • The UK's antitrust regulator is reportedly set to block Meta's purchase of Giphy

    It would be the first Competition and Markets Authority reversal of a Big Tech acquisition.

  • Miami votes to bring back electric scooters rentals for five weeks

    Miami commissioners have voted to launch a new temporary program that will allow six companies to rent out electric scooters in the city’s Edgewater, Brickell and Coconut Grove neighborhoods until January 5th, 2022.

  • Lin Chi-ling shares a birthday update: 'Thankful for everything good that came at the right moments'

    Fans flooded the Taiwanese model's Instagram with well-wishes for her birthday.

  • The British Fashion Council gave an award for the best Roblox design

    The British Fashion Council (BFC) has handed out an award in a brand new category called Metaverse Design.

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen upgrade will be free for PS4 and Xbox One owners

    CD Projekt confirmed anyone who purchased the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive the next-gen update for free.

  • Australia plans laws to make social networks identify trolls

    Australia plans to introduce laws that could force social networks to reveal the identities of trolls, raising privacy questions.

  • Bitcoin Back on the Defensive as Moderna CEO Warns of Reduced Vaccine Efficacy, Exchange Inflows Eyed

    Current vaccines will likely be much less effective against the new variant, drug maker Moderna’s CEO said.

  • U.S. lawmakers ask FAA to detail Boeing 737 MAX oversight

    (Reuters) -Three U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide more details of the agency's oversight of Boeing's 737 MAX and questioned whether the planemaker had been held fully accountable. The lawmakers, including House Transportation and Infrastructure chairman Peter DeFazio, asked FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a letter Monday what the agency had done, if anything to hold Boeing employees responsible for various transgressions. The letter said these included Boeing's apparent violation of its approved 737 MAX type design, as well as evidence of an internal plan to downplay the significance of a key safety system called MCAS tied to both fatal crashes.

  • Walmart CEO says Biden supply chain push is easing bottlenecks

    Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon on Monday hailed the Biden administration's efforts to ease supply chain bottlenecks as the holiday season gets underway, noting the decision to extend port hours was having a positive impact on the flow of goods. McMillon added that Walmart had noticed a 51% improvement in flow through Southern California ports, a big help for key holiday categories like toys.

  • Oil Heads for the Worst Monthly Loss This Year on Omicron Scare

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest monthly loss since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as investors weighed risks posed by the new omicron variant, with a top drugmaker saying the world may now need new vaccines.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateWest Texas Intermediate plunged 3%, failing to hold on to early gains, as global be

  • China sets rules to safeguard drivers' rights in ride-hailing industry

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China outlined new rules on Tuesday to safeguard the rights of drivers in its giant ride-hailing industry, requiring operators of the services to provide them with social insurance and make their earnings public. In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms. The rules came after Chinese regulators told companies including Didi Global, Meituan, Alibaba Group's Ele.me and Tencent Holdings in September to improve how they distributed incomes and ensure rest periods for drivers and food-delivery riders.

  • Jerome Powell Says Omicron Adds Economic Risks, Inflation Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in his first public remarks on the omicron variant of the coronavirus, said it poses risks to both sides of the central bank’s mandate to achieve stable prices and maximum employment.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map Debate“The recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant p

  • 21-year-old Kansas state lawmaker arrested for second time in a month

    A 21-year-old Kansas state lawmaker was arrested on Saturday for the second time in a month, prompting more calls for his resignation or ouster from office.State Rep. Aaron Coleman (D), who represents Kansas City, Kansas, in the state legislature, was arrested by a state trooper at around 1 a.m. on Saturday on suspicion that he was driving while intoxicated, according to The Associated Press.He was detained on Interstate 70 near Lawrence and...

  • Rep. Ronny Jackson says COVID variant is a hoax created by the Democrats to create new ballot rules

    Rep. Ronny Jackson , R-Texas, says omicron is just the latest deep state plot to distract America. The former White House physician claimed the worrisome variant is a hoax that Democrats will use to impose new COVID-19 mail-in ballot rules. “Here comes the MEV — the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots,” Jackson, who holds a medical ...

  • Where the Money to Pay for Biden’s Budget Bill Will Come From

    Limits on business-loss deductions, taxes on foreign profits, a tougher IRS, and other provisions that will likely stick once President Biden’s budget bill is passed.

  • Call between Republican Boebert, Democrat Omar ends in rancor after anti-Muslim slur

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A phone call between Republican U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and Democratic counterpart Ilhan Omar ended in rancor on Monday after Boebert refused to publicly apologize for suggesting she viewed her colleague as a threat, the two said. Boebert, a first-term lawmaker who has courted controversy by vowing to ignore Washington gun laws https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-boebert/gun-toting-u-s-representative-boebert-aims-to-pack-more-than-her-lunch-on-d-c-streets-idUSKBN2992HC and criticizing fellow Republicans, placed the call after a video emerged showing her calling Omar, who is Muslim, a member of a "jihad squad https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republican-lawmaker-boebert-apologizes-anti-muslim-slur-2021-11-26." But on Monday, Boebert showed no sign of remorse, posting a video that described her call with Omar and doubled down on her comments.

  • Conservative group targets Biden court pick ahead of Mississippi abortion case

    A conservative group is targeting Dale Ho, President Biden’s judicial nominee to serve on the Southern District Court of New York, with a six-figure ad buy — launching the first TV campaign against a Biden court pick.Why it matters: The Supreme Court is set to hear a Mississippi abortion law case on Wednesday, and conservatives and progressives are bracing for the political fallout from additional legal showdowns, as well as a battle over the president’s effort to fill some 70 vacancies througho

  • Democrats Struggle to Energize Their Base as Frustrations Mount

    Democrats across the party are raising alarms about sinking support among some of their most loyal voters, warning the White House and congressional leadership that they are falling short on campaign promises and leaving their base unsatisfied and unmotivated before next year’s midterm elections. President Joe Biden has achieved some major victories, signing a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill and moving a nearly $2 trillion social policy and climate change bill through the House. But s

  • Inflation Rate Threat To U.S. Economy, Stock Market May Last Amid Omicron Variant

    The high inflation rate, and its risks to the US economy and stock market, aren't going away. The omicron variant may only entrench America's labor force problem.

  • WSJ Opinion: Joe Biden Owns This Economy

    Journal Editorial Report: The president signs on to the Fed's inflation. Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters