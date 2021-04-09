U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.13
    +9.96 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.24
    +92.67 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,837.54
    +8.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.52
    -5.08 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.46
    -0.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.40
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.26 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6480
    +0.0160 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6170
    +0.3530 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,298.18
    +282.67 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.43
    +4.89 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama vote against unionization

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon has defeated the historic unionization attempt at its BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. According to CNBC, approximately 1,700 of the more than 3,000 employees who took part in the election voted against unionization as of Friday morning, with the Associated Press later confirming the result. Going into the contest, Amazon needed 1,608 ballots, or about 50 percent of the vote, to prevent the warehouse from unionizing.

But the saga is far from over. To start, both Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which seeks to represent the approximately 5,800 employees at BHM1, have challenged about 500 ballots. According to CNBC, Amazon contested about 300 of those, primarily based on eligibility. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) won't release the official tally of contested ballots until it completes counting all the votes. Those contested ballots could play a pivotal role in the results as the election should the vote get closer as the NLRB continues the counting process. 

There are likely to be legal challenges as well. On Thursday, RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum called on the NLRB to investigate claims that Amazon had pressured the US Postal Service to install a mailbox outside of BHM1. "Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees. We won't let Amazon's lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged, which is why we are formally filing charges against all of the egregious and blatantly illegal actions taken by Amazon during the union vote," he said in a statement.

Amazon refuted any claims it sought to unfairly influence the vote. "It’s easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that’s not true," the company said in a blog post it published after the contest was called by the Associated Press. "Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers and media outlets than they heard from us. And Amazon didn’t win — our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union." 

Less than one percent of Amazon's more than 950,000 employees work at BHM1, but the unionization drive captured national attention, with celebrities, politicians and even President Joe Biden coming out in support of the workers. At one point, even Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, got involved when it stopped airing the company's anti-union ads in Alabama.  

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon defeats warehouse union push, RWDSU challenges results

    Efforts to unionize Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse were defeated by a wide margin in the second day of vote counting. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which would have served as the workers' union, had the vote passed, was quick to challenge the results. Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees.

  • How gadgets could open the potential of lucid dreaming

    Recent experiments show we can learn in our dreams. What else could we do with the right technology?

  • Can a gaming mouse filled with holes really be water resistant?

    SteelSeries' Aerox 3 Wireless is an ultra-light gaming mouse full of holes that shakes off water like a duck.

  • Study suggests Facebook shows users different job ads based on their gender

    Gender identity seemed to impact whether someone saw an employment ad for NVIDIA or Netflix.

  • GE is working to put COVID-19 virus-detecting sensors in phones

    Scientists at GE Research have been awarded a grant to develop tiny sensors that can be embedded inside phones to identify COVID-19 particles on surfaces.

  • How Amazon beat the union vote in Bessemer, Alabama

    Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted against unionization in an election that drew national attention for its potential to alter the power dynamics between the $1.7 trillion e-commerce giant and its employees. With 1,798 workers voting against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), and 738 voting for the union, the margin is sufficient to declare victory for Amazon in beating back the effort. Had the vote gone the other way, the Bessemer workers would have formed the first Amazon union in the US.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • We're entombing the Earth in an impenetrable shell of dead satellites

    A recent study suggests that there is now nowhere on Earth free from the light pollution produced by overhead debris and satellites. Researchers expect that problem to only get worse as mega-constellations of internet-beaming mini-satellites, like SpaceX’s Starlink program, take off.

  • US blacklists Chinese supercomputer organizations over military support

    The US Commerce Department has put seven Chinese supercomputer organizations on its Entity List for contributing to China's military.

  • The Morning After: Netflix made a major movie deal with Sony Pictures

    Neuralink plugged a monkey's brain into Pong, and also other things happened.

  • Majority of Amazon workers in Alabama plant vote reject union

    In a major win for Amazon, a majority of workers involved in an organizing effort at its distribution center in Bessemer, Ala., have voted not to unionize. Counting is still ongoing.Why it matters: The vast majority of large tech companies have been composed of non-union workers, and tech companies, including Amazon, have fought hard to keep it that way. The "no" vote in Alabama could chill or delay other unionization efforts in the industry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The mail-in vote, conducted in March, was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.Between the lines: Amazon had aggressively fought against the union effort, including sending text messages to individual workers' cell phones urging them to vote against the move. The company also hired local police officers to work off-duty as security outside the warehouse.Outsiders, including Bernie Sanders, came to Alabama to show support for the workers' union push.The big picture: Although the unionization would have only covered workers at the one Alabama distribution center, a yes vote could have encouraged Amazon workers elsewhere — as well as those that work at other tech companies — to pursue similar union efforts.Go deeper: Amazon's scorched-earth PR strategyThis story is developing. Please check back for updates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rocket Lab's next reusable rocket mission will test a new heat shield

    Rocket Lab hopes to validate its previous findings and test a new heat shield the company designed to protect Electron from temperatures as hot as 4,352 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • Police called to Harry and Meghan’s home nine times in as many months

    Man was allegedly caught trespassing on property over Christmas

  • Apple and Epic lay out strategies for their upcoming court battle

    Apple and Epic have outlined their arguments in a lawsuit over App Store policies and competition.

  • Toyota's new Mirai and Lexus LS models come with Advanced Drive assistance tech

    Toyota has launched Advanced Drive, a new driver assistance technology, with the latest Toyota Mirai and Lexus LS vehicles.

  • Biden’s Gold Boom: Why the Yellow Metal Could Fly in 2021

    As the Biden Administration prepares to release another round of stimulus checks, gold prices could soar, and junior miners will likely be the biggest benefactors

  • Mortgage rates dip for the first time in 7 weeks, giving borrowers an opening

    Rates reverse course in a positive sign for borrowers.

  • Global Markets: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up

    The S&P 500 and the Dow posted modest gains on Friday, but the Nasdaq was lower, with interest-rate sensitive stocks losing ground as Treasury yields edged higher. "The reopening trade is still very much alive," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York.

  • How a Chinese Billionaire Family Is Quietly Expanding Its Empire in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A mainland Chinese property family is quietly building a presence in Hong Kong by snapping up land plots and even a prominent local newspaper.Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s Kwok Ying Shing has become one of the most active Chinese tycoons in Hong Kong with a flurry of new purchases. His moves underscore Chinese elites’ growing influence in the former British colony as its status as a global financial hub shows signs of waning.Kaisa purchased four sites across the city for 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020, according to an exchange filing. One of its most recent investments was a 50% stake worth 3.2 billion yuan in a residential land plot in the up-and-coming Kai Tak neighborhood previously owned by beleaguered businessman Pan Sutong.The family’s ambitions go beyond property. Kwok Hiu Ting, the patriarch’s daughter who is in her late 20s, agreed to buy a majority stake in one of Hong Kong’s most-circulated newspapers Sing Tao News Corp Ltd. earlier this year. The deal came as a surprise to many since both Kaisa and its young heiress were little known in Hong Kong.To be sure, their presence remains small compared with the city’s homegrown property clans, who control industries from telecommunications to supermarket chains. But mainland companies are set to become more dominant as China’s recent assertive policies over Hong Kong give room for them to grow there.The government in Beijing will welcome more Chinese firms expanding in Hong Kong to boost business sentiment and create job opportunities, according to Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis. “They will recruit more in Hong Kong to help the government stabilize the negative impacts of the current situation” both economically and politically, he said.The flow of Chinese money is giving a boost to Hong Kong’s property market at a time when worries mount that capital may drain from the city. Global banks have been shedding office space in the prized business districts, while many residents are considering leaving for the U.K. under its new visa policy.A gauge of demand for office space in the city had the steepest quarterly decline on record last quarter, with negative net absorption reaching 900,000 square feet (83,600 square meters), according to Cushman & Wakefield.“The company sees attractive market potential in Hong Kong, one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area and Kaisa Group is confident about Hong Kong’s prospect in the long term,” it said in a statement. The group will keep actively exploring investment and business opportunities in the area, Kaisa added.Kwok Hiu Ting’s newspaper purchase is a personal investment, according to a spokeswoman for the property firm.Founded in 1999, the year after China formally legalized property ownership, Kaisa made its name by renovating abandoned properties, such as the 51-story Guangzhou Zhongcheng Plaza. In 2020, Kaisa ranked 25th by contracted sales in mainland China.But the developer has a checkered past. In late 2014, it was probed over alleged links to Jiang Zunyu, the former security chief of Shenzhen who was later convicted of graft, Bloomberg reported at the time.The Chinese government blocked approvals of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that was said to be linked to the investigation. Chairman Kwok resigned in December 2014 before returning four months later, pledging faster growth for the developer. Kaisa wasn’t penalized and authorities lifted the sales restrictions, which had drained cash flows and made it the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its dollar-denominated bonds.Kaisa defaulted on at least six offshore bonds between 2015 and 2016 totaling $2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it’s financing the four projects in Hong Kong with internal resources and bank loans. But it’s issuing shares to raise HK$2.6 billion ($334 million) for its purchase of a real estate project in Beijing, it said in late March.The background of Kwok and the property firm he founded with his brothers is more complicated than Hong Kong’s local tycoons, who have a long history of financial stability. Kaisa’s net debt-to-equity ratio was at 97% in 2020, compared with CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s 6.9% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s 13.6%. New World Development Co., with much higher gearing than its domestic peers, still has a ratio lower than Kaisa’s at 43%.Kaisa isn’t alone among mainland developers that are venturing into Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. have had several residential projects each put on sale in the past few years. Evergrande even purchased a huge land plot from local builder Henderson Land Development Co. about a year ago with a plan to create the city’s largest mansion.The dominance of Chinese companies in Hong Kong has been growing steadily in the past decade. In 2008, firms from the mainland made up less than 5% of space in Central’s grade A office buildings. Now they lease as much as 30% in the city’s most prestigious business district, according to Savills Plc.And that’s only going to keep rising, if Kaisa is any guide.“There are going to be more Chinese firms building a presence in Hong Kong,” said Ng.(Adds figures on Hong Kong office absorption in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Naspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall

    Investors in Naspers Ltd - Africa's biggest company - said on Thursday they want proceeds from a $14.7 billion stake sale in its Tencent Holdings investment to go towards blockbuster acquisitions or a share buyback. Naspers' Dutch-listed subsidiary Prosus NV sold a 2% stake in the Chinese gaming and social media giant on Thursday in the world's largest-ever block trade, reducing its stake to 28.9%. Prosus' portfolio is dominated by Tencent, which owns China's biggest messaging app, WeChat.