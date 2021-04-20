U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.79
    -30.47 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,820.96
    -256.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,782.71
    -132.05 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.19
    -47.81 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.40
    -0.98 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0400 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3954
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0750
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,522.18
    +223.48 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.82
    +22.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     
Webinar:

Preview of 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

Yahoo Finance hosts all-star panel to preview the Berkshire Hathaway meeting on April 26th at 12 p.m. ET.

Alexa can help you find a COVID-19 vaccination site

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Now that every adult in the US is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Amazon wants to make it as simple as possible to get your shots. Alexa now helps you find vaccination sites just by saying "where can I get a COVID vaccine?" to your smart speaker or other supporting device. You can specify a city if you want more than nearby results, and you can call a given site if you have questions about appointments.

Alexa is also useful for learning about vaccine availability and eligibility in over 85 countries, and you can find COVID-19 testing locations much like you would vaccinations.

There's a good chance you'll use a mapping app first, but there's no doubt this is convenient — you can ask about those potentially life-saving vaccine doses while you're busy making breakfast. If nothing else, asking your AI voice assistant about a COVID-19 shot is the definition of the 2021 cultural zeitgeist.

Recommended Stories

  • Learn How to Get Rid of Mice from Your Home with These Tips

    You definitely don't want these little visitors in your house.

  • 5 reasons your computer is noticeably slower right now—plus a secret weapon to speed it up

    You don’t have to live with a frustratingly slow computer. Improve your daily life with better habits and software that'll speed things up.

  • Microsoft is reportedly building a new Windows 10 store

    It's likely to have a major redesign and several developer-friendly features.

  • J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

    (Reuters) -Production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSolutions Inc, the company that owns and runs the Baltimore plant that had been making the J&J vaccine, said in a regulatory filing that the FDA requested a pause on April 16 in production of new drug substance for the shot pending completion of the inspection. Johnson & Johnson said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection.

  • Vaccine eligibility increases as more sites hold walk-up appointments

    Officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine right away now that eligibility has opened for everyone over 16 years old across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

  • India's capital to lock down amid explosive virus surge

    New Delhi imposed a weeklong lockdown Monday night to prevent the collapse of the Indian capital's health system, which authorities said had been pushed to its limit amid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases. In an effort to combat crisis, India announced that it would soon expand its vaccination campaign to all adults. “People keep arriving, in an almost collapsing situation,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, who heads Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of New Delhi's largest hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Amazon is opening a hair salon with an AR color bar

    Amazon is opening its first salon in east London to show off its augmented reality tech and beauty products.

  • Pat Sajak accidentally gives away answer to puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune'

    It seems Pat Sajak recently had a bit of misfortune on "Wheel of Fortune." The longtime host, 74, accidentally gave away the bonus round answer during Thursday's broadcast of the beloved game show.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'The Threat of QAnon (with Ali Soufan)' — April 20, 2021

    Former FBI special agent, author, and counterterrorism expert Ali Soufan joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to talk about his organization’s shocking new report about the spread of the Q conspiracy.

  • ‘The more we talk about it, the more we’re validating the symptoms’: What we know about COVID vaccine side effects in women

    'Many drugs on the market today are based on dosages that were measured against the male body and then stated to be effective for everybody.'

  • Lego adds a Luigi set to its Super Mario collection

    Lego has added a Luigi set to its Super Mario Adventures kits, giving the video game plumber his due.

  • SoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

    WeWork joins a clutch of high-profile firms that have dived into the digital currency space recently, including Tesla Inc, Visa Inc, Bank of NY Mellon, prompting the move away from the fringes of finance for crytocurrencies like bitcoin. Visa Inc said last month it would allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency while PayPal Holdings Inc launched a crypto checkout service on March 30.

  • Asda takeover 'could lead to higher petrol prices'

    Prices could rise in some parts of the UK after the supermarket's takeover, the competition watchdog says.

  • 4 steps to finding the lowest 30-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    Declining rates are providing new refi opportunities, but you have to shop around.

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Sale of Greensill Funds’ Distressed Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering selling some of the troubled assets in a group of funds linked to financier Lex Greensill to help accelerate the liquidation of the scandal-hit strategy.The bank weighs selling the notes at a discount to distressed debt firms, according to people familiar with the matter. Other options include enforcing claims on insurance policies, or seeking to recover assets from debtors in court, the people said, asking not to be identified in discussing internal deliberations.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.Credit Suisse has so far repaid about half of the $10 billion held in the strategy when it froze the money pools in March over valuation uncertainties, setting of a chain of events that culminated in the collapse of Greensill Capital. Investors in the funds, including some of the lender’s wealthiest clients, are facing potentially steep losses after the bank last week indicated that it may not get full recovery on about $2.3 billion of assets.The questionable notes in the funds are related to three counterparties -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, SoftBank Group Corp. portfolio company Katerra Inc., and Bluestone Resources Inc., a coal-mining company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice II. Of these, the exposure to Gupta is the largest at $1.2 billion, Credit Suisse has said.Gupta’s metals and commodity trading group is seeking to stave off insolvency after Greensill, its largest backer, collapsed in March. Katerra ran into troubles last year and needed a bailout from SoftBank. Bluestone has said in a lawsuit that it faces a “clear and present threat” after Greensill’s demise.Credit Suisse marketed the Greensill-linked funds as some of the safest in its lineup, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks. But as the strategy grew, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.The Swiss bank is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses because it considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, a person familiar with the matter has said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PayPal's Venmo launches crypto buying and selling

    Venmo, the peer-to-peer payment service owned by PayPal Holdings Inc, said on Tuesday it has started allowing users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies on its app, a step that could inspire more mainstream adoption of the asset class. Venmo users will be able to buy bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash for as little as $1 and publish transactions on the app's feed, the company said. With more than 70 million customers, Venmo is one of the most popular payment apps in the United States, especially among younger consumers who use it to pay friends and family.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Boeing Shakes Up Investors With Management Changes

    The commercial aerospace giant raised its retirement age for CEO Dave Calhoun, 64, and announced that 54-year-old CFO Greg Smith is retiring.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.