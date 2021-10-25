U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,558.60
    +13.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,717.89
    +40.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,170.48
    +80.28 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.54
    +20.27 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.51
    +0.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,449.06
    +3,281.78 (+5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.11
    +1,269.43 (+523.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.93
    +24.38 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Amazon details custom Alexa programs for hospitals and retirement communities

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon has announced two new programs for Alexa centered around healthcare and retirement homes. Through Alexa Smart Properties, hospitals and senior living communities can run their own custom version of the voice assistant.

Retirement homes might tap into Alexa to help residents keep in contact with family and friends, stay in touch with staff, take part in activities and remain engaged with other members of the community. Staff members can use Alexa to broadcast announcements and, of course, the voice assistant can still be used for things like controlling connected devices and smart TVs.

Amazon's aim with the healthcare program is to, among other things, let staff members check in with patients without having to enter their rooms. In turn, patients can ask nurses questions, and they'll be able to respond to brief queries without having to leave their station. In addition, they can ask Alexa to play music or a podcast. As with the senior living program, care providers could use Alexa for announcements. This program builds on a 2019 pilot project at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A version of Alexa for healthcare providers is something that Amazon has had in the works for some time. A report in 2017 suggested the company was developing hardware and software for healthcare projects, and those rumors intensified the following year. In 2019, Amazon rolled out the first HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills, which let providers help people manage prescriptions and provide blood glucose readings and tips to people with diabetes. It also has pushed into the telehealth sphere over the last couple of years.

Amazon isn't the only major tech company with an interest in the healthcare field. Microsoft invested $40 million into an AI for Health program and it announced plans earlier this year to buy speech tech company Nuance for $19.7 billion to boost its AI, cloud and healthcare ambitions.

Google, meanwhile, has worked closely with some healthcare providers. It announced plans to open an office in Rochester, Minnesota this year. The Mayo Clinic is headquartered there and the two sides plan to collaborate further.

Recommended Stories

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

    Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned. The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said. This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

  • Why It Makes Sense to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results on Oct. 28, which means that investors on the hunt for a fast-growing company trading on the cheap may need to act quickly, as the smartphone giant seems on track to report a solid set of numbers that could help arrest the recent slide in its stock price. As seen in the chart above, Apple stock has slumped over the past few weeks despite reports that its latest iPhone 13 models are reportedly in greater demand than last year's lineup. Let's look at the reasons why savvy investors should consider taking advantage of the pullback in Apple stock.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Wells Fargo to roll out revamped mobile app, new virtual assistant in 2022

    Wells Fargo & Co. is revamping its mobile app and adding a virtual assistant, part of the company's ongoing efforts to transform its digital capabilities.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Is Falling. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • Microsoft Is Best ESG Company, Checks Boxes For Environmental, Social, Governance

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of U.S. networks -Microsoft

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post. Microsoft, in a blog post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

  • The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are already discounted at Amazon

    Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are $50 off at Amazon right now.

  • 10 best wireless headphones 2021: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

    Ditch the wires with a high-quality, rich-sounding Bluetooth set from Bose, Sony and more

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges which confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output—monitors, printers, and related peripherals—where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • Bild takes in funding to share, collaborate on hardware designs in the cloud

    When Pradyut Paul was a hardware engineering program manager at Apple, he saw firsthand the challenges of building and sharing hardware products using antiquated tools like email and spreadsheets. It was after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on expedited shipping after some designs were delayed that Paul realized there had to be a better way of engaging with other teams to develop hardware faster and validate more designs.

  • Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) review

    MagSafe is back. The version that Apple unceremoniously abandoned in 2017, with the arrival of the all-USB-C/Thunderbolt MacBook. MagSafe is hardly the most important arrival on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

  • Russian hackers behind fresh US cyberattack: Microsoft

    The state-backed Russian hacking group that carried out last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattacks is behind a new and ongoing assault against US and European targets, Microsoft said Monday.

  • From your phone to your TV: How to show photos and more

    All the photos, music and videos on your phone can be played on your TV. There are many ways to do it. It all depends on what devices you have.

  • Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers may have breached 14 more companies

    Nobelium attempted 23,000 attacks since July but had a low success rate, according to Microsoft.

  • The Virtual Future Is Here. Here’s How to Invest in the Metaverse.

    Deep thinkers, meanwhile, are suddenly abuzz about a greenfield investment opportunity in an alternate world called the metaverse. There, up to 16 colleagues can gather as better-looking avatar versions of themselves, complete with body language and hand motions to convey unspoken things, like, say, group exasperation over nearly all of Kevin’s ideas.

  • Routine is a new productivity app that combines task management and notes

    It’s a brand new take on to-do lists as it combines both tasks, non-actionable notes and a daily planner. Right now, Routine is an app for macOS and iOS that works with your Google account. After setting up your account, Routine helps you figure out “what am I supposed to do right now?” at any point in time.

  • ICYMI: Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 still needs some work

    Engadget's reviews this week include Microsoft's second gen Surface Duo flip phone and Facebook's portable Portal Go.