Alexa's 'tell me when' command sets reminders for upcoming events

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Amazon is making it easier to remember an event you don’t want to miss. The Verge reports that Amazon has quietly introduced a hinted-at “tell me when” Alexa command that not only answers your question about an event, but sets a reminder when that event happens. If you ask Alexa to “tell me when the Super Bowl is,” your Echo or a similar device will both answer the question (February 7th, 2021, for the record) and alert you that day.

You can also use “tell me when” for things like TV show air dates, holidays, or emails from contacts. The feature is only available for Alexa users in the US at present.

The new command is part of a larger Amazon strategy to have Alexa gauge your true intent, rather than simply answer your questions — the company wants to save you from asking twice. Don’t be surprised if you see more proactive responses in the future.

  • Oppenheimer: These 3 Stocks Could Spike Over 80%

    Wall Street’s best firms don’t just look at the stocks, they look at the big picture, too. And Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, is particularly adept at showing us the macro view. In his first note of the new year, Stoltzfus notes a series of factors that are going to impact the markets. The big news, of course, the 800-pound gorilla that cannot be ignored, is the ongoing COVID epidemic. The disease is coming back strong now that we’re well into winter – which was somewhat expected, as it’s typical behavior for flu-like respiratory viruses. With the winter virus surge, we also must contend with a new round of lockdown policies, imposed from state or local levels. It’s hoped that the newly available COVID vaccines will, by springtime, start to put a damper on the novel coronavirus."The length of time that households and economies have been negatively impacted by the spread of the virus across the world in our view will likely result in less resistance to inoculation against Covid-19 than many experts had feared early on in the pandemic. We expect that equity markets will remain sensitive to developments tied to the pandemic that have held the US and global economy hostage for nearly a year," Stoltzfus said.The second-biggest news, but the one most likely, in Stoltzfus’ view, to make an impression on the market, is the Georgia election. Both Democratic candidates won Senate seats, giving the incoming Biden Administration the ability to push policies through Congress over any opposition – at least for the next two years.This Democrat victory, ensuring short-term one-party control of the Presidency and Congress, has Stoltzfus worried. In his campaign, Joe Biden promised to roll back Trump’s tax policies, and to enact a series of large spending initiatives. Should he now follow through, Biden’s stated policy is likely to raise both taxes and Federal spending. And in Stoltzfus’ view, that will probably cost the markets; Stoltzfus believes that unfettered progressive/Democrat policy enactments will leave the S&P 500 vulnerable to losses on the order of 6% to 10%.Before rushing to sell-off holdings, Oppenheimer’s stock analysts remind investors that compelling opportunities can still be found. The firm's analysts have tagged three stocks that they see gaining upwards of 80% for the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that the rest of the Street is in agreement, as all three boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus.  miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN)miRagen Therapeutics aims to develop new treatment options for diseases that today’s therapies cannot adequately ameliorate. The company's flagship drug candidate is VRDN-001, an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in clinical-stage research as a treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED). miRagen acquired the rights to VRDN-001 late last year, after its October acquisition of Veridian Therapeutics. The monoclonal antibody is about to enter Phase 2 clinical trial, with initial results expected around mid-year 2021.miRagen is funding its current research with a $91 million capital raise, arranged in a private placement financing agreement. With that agreement in place, miRagen ended the third quarter with $144 million in cash on hand, but more importantly, a clear cash runway extending to 2023.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who rates MGEN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $37 price target. This figure indicates room for 102% one-year growth. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Gershell says, “Recent Viridian acquisition and $91M raise set miRagen on a new course, as the incoming programs position it to compete in the fertile thyroid eye disease market… we see ample revenue potential for [VRDN-001], and its higher potency may enable differentiation... We expect that progress in the development of MGEN's TED candidates will support outperformance.” Overall, Wall Street likes the risk/reward factor at play here, as TipRanks showcases a Strong Buy consensus rooting for MGEN's success. Shares are selling for $18.26 and have an average price target of $32. This target implies a 75% upside from current levels. (See MGEN stock analysis on TipRanks)Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)The success of the pharmacological industry has, ironically, caused a significant challenge: many diseases are becoming resistant to existing therapies. Many cancers are among the diseases subject to resistance and consequent relapse, serious problems that both impact the patient’s quality of life and increase mortality rates. Oric Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-state biopharma research company, is working on treatments to overcome cancer resistance.Oric’s lead candidate is ORIC-101, which shows promise as a glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist. The drug is entering two separate Phase 1b trials, one for prostate cancer and one for solid tumors. Modern drug research is expensive, and Oric recently raised capital through a successful public offering of stock. The company put over 5.79 million new shares on the market back in November, at $23 each, and grossed over $133.3 million.5-star Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter covers Oric, and he is bullish. DeGeeter backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $62 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 88%. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here)In support of his optimistic stance, DeGeeter writes, “We view ORIC as an investment in a leadership team with prior history of successfully developing clinically important cancer drugs. Our thesis assumes … clinical data supporting best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 based on either ease of use or superior efficacy in biomarker selected population. We believe current investor expectations assign material value to potential best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 and skills of management.” Overall, ORIC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $32.91, while the $50.67 average price target indicates room for an ~54% growth. (See ORIC stock analysis on TipRanks)Triterras (TRIT)Next up is a unicorn, a billion-dollar fintech startup that has been on the public markets for less than three months. Triterras provides an online trading and trade finance platform, Kratos, based on blockchain technology. Trade finance, or the provision of credit services in the physical transport of market commodities, is worth an estimated $40 billion annually; Triterras’ platform uses the secure nature of blockchain as a selling point for online traders.Triterras went public through a SPAC merger; that is, a business combination with a special acquisition company. These companies exist to purchase a target company, injecting capital, and then put the combined entity on the public markets.Analyst Owen Lau, in his coverage of this stock for Oppenheimer, likes what he sees. Of the company’s current status, he writes, “…results and momentum appear strong, and the full-year guidance implies a 235% and 142% YoY growth in revenue and net income off a low base. More importantly, while the company is growing faster than other high growth marketplaces, the stock trades at a discount to low growth marketplaces on average.”At the bottom line, Lau is bullish, saying, “We see an intriguing paper-to-electronic opportunity in Triterras, which leverages blockchain technology to disrupt the low-tech adoption in the trade and trade finance industry.”In line with these comments, Lau rates TRIT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23 price target implies 93% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)Overall, this company has 3 recent reviews on record, and they are all to buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus unanimously positive. Shares are priced at $10.94 with an average price target of $19, giving the stock ~60% one-year upside potential. (See TRIT stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" could cost you thousands.

  • Nio Heats Up China's EV War With New Electric Car, Long-Range Battery

    Nio unveiled a new electric car as well as other key battery and autonomous driving technologies at its annual event Saturday.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock market closed out the first week of 2021 on a positive note, with all three major indexes hitting new record high levels. The gains come as investors are feeling confident. The COVID vaccines coming available and, according to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, a bigger round of coronavirus stimulus is on the way.But even in a rising market, it’s still possible to find some stocks that haven’t yet joined in the general gains. These stocks, whose prices are hitting bottom, present investors with a choice and an opportunity. The choice is to take the risk or not; the opportunity is to buy low, when the chance for gains is best.Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating.BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)We will start with an online platform and community service company, focused on the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) audience. The company offers a range of online services, including online dating, entertainment, health consulting, online pharmacy, and family planning. BlueCity provides an avenue of connection for users to link with each other with service providers and platforms. The company has connected more than 50 million registered users in China and other Asian countries, and boasts 6.3 million monthly average users.Catering to a niche audience can be lucrative, and BlueCity has found its stride. In Q3, the company reported 43.8% year-over-year growth in paying users, and 47.3% growth in top line revenues. The total revenues hit $43.8 million. BlueCity reported a total of 494,000 paying users on its Blued dating app. In July of last year, BlueCity held its IPO. The event was successful, as the company debuted its stock in the middle of the expected price range and raised over $85 million in new capital. At the end of the first day’s trading, BLCT closed at $23.43; since then, however, the stock has fallen ~60%.Covering the stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Bo Pei sees a clear path forward to greater profits, and believes the current low price is a buying opportunity. “BLCT generates 85% of revenue from live streaming, and 6% from membership services. The current membership paying ratio is significantly lower than peers'. We expect membership to contribute 21% revenue in '22E, which could raise valuation as the model has better retention, margins, and visibility," Pei noted.The analyst added, "Despite about 50% of its users being located outside of China, they only accounted for ~10% of BLCT’s total revenue, as overseas monetization features have only been recently launched. BLCT sees positive feedback as it ramps up monetization efforts, and we expect its overseas revenue contribution to increase to 21% in ‘22E."It’s not surprising, then, why Pei gives BLCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His $20 price target supports his bullish stance, and suggests a robust 97% upside for 2021. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Some stocks fly under the radar, and BLCT is one of those. Pei's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Strategic Education (STRA)Next up is a private, for-profit education company. Strategic Education is the owner of two online universities, Capella and Strayer, as well as several coding schools, including DevMountain, Generation Code, and Hackbright Academy. The company also recently closed on the acquisition of colleges in Australia and New Zealand.The disruptions caused by corona were hard on STRA, and the stock is down 42% in the past 52 weeks. Q3 revenues and earnings came in under expectations, and fell year-over-year. The top line was $239 million, with EPS of 47 cents.In the third quarter, however, STRA has started to reopen in-person classes for students in selected cities, including Augusta, Georgia and Arlington, Virginia, and that corporate offices Minneapolis were also reopening on a limited basis.Jeffery Silber, 5-star analyst with BMO, sees both positives and negatives in STRA at this point. He writes of the company’s current situation, “STRA reported 3Q20 mixed results, with Strayer enrollments underperforming, offsetting improving Capella enrollments and cost management… While the ‘outlook’ was disappointing, we are cautiously optimistic that the trend will get ‘less worse’ through 2021.”Looking ahead, Silber believes that STRA’s diverse schools offer some buffer for the current economy – an overall positive for the company. “Strayer U. continues to see declining new enrollments given its student demographics (e.g., undergraduate, first-time college students) are being disproportionately hurt during the pandemic. By contract, Capella U. enrollment was better than expected, as its student demographics may be less impacted (e.g., graduate, more able to work from home).” Silber wrote.To this end, Silber rates STRA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $126 price target implies an upside of 39% in the next 12 months. (To watch Silber’s track record, click here)Over the past 3 months, only two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on STRA. The two additional Buy ratings provide the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $121, investors stand to take home a 33% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (See STRA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Extended Stock Market Rally, Tesla Climax Run Are Volatile Mix; Nio Stock A Buy With New ET7 Sedan

    The stock market rally is looking extended with Tesla in a climax run. Nio is a buy as the China EV maker unveils a luxury car,

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks To Watch: GRWG Stock Leads 22 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch for Q4 earnings season? Here's a list of 22 stocks expecting 100% to 800% EPS growth.

  • Michael Burry To Tesla Investors: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'

    Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he was shorting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in December. So far, that bet isn't going very well to say the least.But Burry took to Twitter to remind his followers that his big bearish bet against the housing market back in 2007 started off poorly as well.Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Related Link: Survivorship Bias May Be Tricking You Into Taking Too Many Investing RisksBurry's Bearish Bet: On Dec. 1, Burry tweeted he's shorting Tesla stock. Since that date, the stock is up another 48.3%, but Burry said Thursday he's still convinced the Tesla story will ultimately end poorly.> Well, my last Big Short got bigger and Bigger and BIGGER too....$TSLA $60 billion increase in market cap today alone...1 GM, 2 Hersheys, 3 Etsys, 4 Dominos, 10 Vornados...enjoy it while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/T277d4CByO> > -- Cassandra (@michaeljburry) January 7, 2021Burry is sticking to his bearish guns in a week that multiple Wall Street Tesla bears have finally thrown in the towel and upgraded the stock. On Thursday, RBC upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $339 to $700. On Friday, Evercore ISI upgraded Tesla from Underperform to In Line and initiated a $659 price target.Tesla shares are now up 513% in eight months since Tesla's CEO Elon Musk himself tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1 of last year.Benzinga's Take: Identifying financial market bubbles is much more difficult than predicting just how inflated they will get and exactly when they will pop.Economist John Maynard Keynes once described this difficulty in his famous quote: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."Tesla's stock trades around $878 at publication time.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Here Comes Joe Biden’s Washington. Consider These Stocks and Funds for Your Portfolio.

    Investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also loom under Biden.

  • These 401(k) millionaires crossed the $1M threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

    More than 220,000 workers crossed the $1 million mark in their 401(k)s in the second quarter of 2020, according to Fidelity Investments.

  • Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production

    Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors, becoming the latest automakers hit by a chip crunch as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis. Honda Motor Co also said Friday its output in Japan could be affected by a shortage of semiconductors. Automakers and electronic makers are facing a global shortage of chips as consumer demand has been bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, causing manufacturing delays.

  • Will Marathon Patent Group Or Riot Blockchain Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) or Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock would grow the most by 2022.Marathon Patent Vs. Riot Blockchain Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem. The company operates a proprietary data center in Hardin, Montana, with a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts. Once fully deployed, Marathon will have 21,500 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers in operation at this facility. The company also owns 2,060 advanced ASIC Bitcoin miners at a co-hosted facility in North Dakota. Our team reported the road to zero for the company was halted in March at $0.35 and had rallied to as high $5.25 in August, but fell back to end October at $2.16. While Bitcoin broke over $10,000 in August and kept going, buyers were cautious of Marathon.But when the Bitcoin rally began to really accelerate in mid-November and December, so did Marathon. The stock nearly tripled in November, from $2.16 to $6.28, and doubled from there in December, when it peaked at $14.86 and retreated to end the year at $10.44.Riot Blockchain builds, supports and operates a blockchain technologies ecosystem. The company is involved in digital currency mining operation, which uses specialized computers that generate digital currency, primarily Bitcoin. Riot also purchases and sells digital currencies, and provides accounting, audit and verification services for blockchain-based assets. The company developed TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements.This week's report saw 57% of respondents telling us they believe shares of Riot will grow more than Marathon by 2022.Respondents noted there is a sufficient lack of publicly traded mining equities based in the United States. Given their popularity, it can be said Riot and Marathon are the two bitcoin mining equities most likely to reach midcap status this year. Many respondents said both firms will continue to capture retail and institutional attention in sympathy with Bitcoin's current bull run. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Riot Blockchain. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Virgin Galactic Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Workhorse Or Electrameccanica Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 9 Things You Didn't Know Were Tax Deductions

    Whether you want to lower your tax bill or increase your refund, here are 9 things you may not have realized were tax deductible.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Miner Revenue Surge

    Mining difficulty passed 20 trillion Saturday morning.

  • Think How Well Bitcoin Would Be Doing if You Could Actually Buy It

    Bailey Reutzel on the frustrations many newbie investors must be facing right now.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle SPACs To Watch On Apple-Hyundai Rumors

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF) are exploring partnering on self-driving electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg. Hyundai confirmed the talks and later backtracked saying it talked to numerous automakers.The launch of the Apple Car is several years away, according to recent reports. Apple could follow the approach of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and bring everything in-house.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.2 SPACs To Watch: The news of Hyundai being a potential partner for Apple could put attention on two electric vehicle-related SPACs.Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has a platform that can be used by a variety of electric vehicles. The company has a partnership with Hyundai, an investor in the company.Arrival, a U.K.-based EV company, is going public with SPAC CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC). The company is working on electric vans and other vehicles and also counts Hyundai as an investor.The key here for Arrival and a possible relationship with Apple could be the company's microfactories.Arrival plans on building three or four microfactories for its own business. The microfactories are smaller auto production lines that can be packed into existing warehouse real estate. The 20,000 square feet factories cost $45 million to make and can produce around 10,000 electric vans a year.With Apple's existing locations around the world, microfactories could be a way for the company to quickly scale production of an electric vehicle.Price Action: Hyundai rallied on the report with shares up 31% to $55.26, hitting new 52-week highs Friday.Canoo and CIIG Merger shares are up 2% and 1%, respectively.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Future FinTech Group's Stock Is Skyrocketing As A Bitcoin Play * PS5 A Major Catalyst For This Small Cap Video Game Stock; Could Xbox Be Next?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges back from record high on doubts over bigger stimulus checks

    The S&P 500 retreated slightly from a record high on Friday following a report that Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin opposed bigger direct checks, throwing cold water on possible further stimulus payments. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, told the Washington Post in an interview that he would "absolutely not" support a new round of payments, despite Democratic leaders' calls for $2,000 checks. Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched record highs as hopes of more fiscal aid eclipsed data showing the economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December.

  • Best REITs to Buy for 2021

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are among the industries most looking forward to closing the book on 2020. The pandemic led to store closures and stay-at-home orders across the country, which had a devastating impact on REITs. The following five REITs performed relatively well throughout 2020, maintaining strong occupancy thanks to their recession-resistant business models.

  • Apple Stock, Chipotle Headline 5 Top Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Five top stocks flashing buy signals include Apple, Chinese internet giant Tencent and fast-casual Mexican chain Chipotle Mexican Grill.