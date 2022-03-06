U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,175.29
    -256.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Amazon offers up to 30 percent off Anker MagGo chargers for today only

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Anker

iPhone 12 and 13 owners take note, Amazon has launched a one-day Anker sale that includes a handful of products from the company’s MagGo line of MagSafe-compatible accessories. To start, you can pick up Anker’s 622 magnetic battery in Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White and Misty Blue for $45, instead of $60. As far as battery packs go, this 5,000mAh model has a handful of nifty features. It includes a built-in foldable kickstand that allows you to stand your iPhone 12 or 13 upright. It also comes with a USB-C port, so you can charge your iPhone without a Lightning cable.

Buy Anker 622 Magnetic Battery at Amazon - $45 Buy Anker 633 Charging Station at Amazon - $84 Buy Anker 637 Charging Dock at Amazon - $75

Another accessory that’s on sale is the 633 wireless charger. The Interstellar Gray model is currently priced at $84, down from $120. The 633 is perfect for those who own both a recent iPhone and a pair of AirPods Pro since it can charge both devices simultaneously. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery pack that attaches to your iPhone 12 or 13. Anker claims the power cell will extend the battery life of your phone by up to 17 hours. The magnet that attaches the two together is strong enough that you can orient the device horizontally and it will stay in place.

Lastly, also on sale is the 637 desktop charging station. If you’ve read our iPhone accessory guide, you know all about this monster of a dock. Not only can it wirelessly charge an iPhone, but it also comes with two USB-A ports, two USB-C connections and three AC outlets. It also looks pretty adorable with its spherical design. You can currently pick up the Anker 637 MagGo dock for $75, instead of $100. What’s more, you don’t have to skip the model you most want since all three available colors are included in the sale.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Unifying Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church dies

    The fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, who is credited with being key in unifying two feuding factions of the church has died, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday.

  • Hulu users will lose next-day access to 'SNL,' 'The Voice' and other NBCU shows this fall

    NBCUniversal is making Peacock the exclusive streaming home of more shows.

  • Rubio stops short of rejecting Graham's call to assassinate Putin

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday stopped short of criticizing and rejecting a suggestion by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in which the South Carolina Republican called for "somebody in Russia" to take out Russian President Vladimir Putin.Asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" if he agreed with Graham, Rubio suggested that his colleague's tweet was fueled by frustration from the Russian invasion."People are watching these...

  • Potential Bengals draft pick Zion Johnson posts 32 bench press reps…barefoot

    Zion Johnson...future Bengals starter?

  • Crash of luxury cars in North Fort Myers injures several; cars speeding at time of impact

    A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said a Mercedes Benz and a Lamborghini were traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Business 41

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Activision Blizzard faces wrongful death lawsuit over employee suicide

    Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit from the family of a woman who died by suicide, allegedly due in part to sexual harassment.

  • Why NC law kept Amazon-backed automaker from putting $5B plant here

    An electric vehicle maker considered – and then rejected – North Carolina for a 7,500-job manufacturing plant. It likely came down to politics.

  • Cloud Stocks Have Become a Haven in Tech. Here Are 4 Clear Winners.

    As the world emerges from the pandemic, tech companies have been put in a tough spot. Broadcom (AVGO), a key chip provider to cloud players, said its April- quarter results would accelerate from 16% growth in the January quarter.

  • Block Faces Consumer Protection Probes Over Cash App

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the digital payments company run by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, is under investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and multiple state Attorneys General in connection with its Cash App service. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corri

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Cybercrime is on the rise, and trends like cloud computing, remote work, and digital transformation are exposing new vulnerabilities in corporate defenses. Not surprisingly, corporate security and IT teams are focused on implementing effective defenses, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are well positioned to benefit from that trend. Zscaler specializes in network security.

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc.

    Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

  • Apple Investors Defy Company and Vote for Civil-Rights Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shareholders approved outside proposals recommending audits of the company’s civil-rights impact and a public report on its use of concealment clauses in employment agreements, marking a rare instance of investors defying the tech giant.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to

  • Nvidia's Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group's Deadline Which Ends Today

    The Lapsus$ ransomware group threatened to leak Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) “most closely-guarded secrets” today unless it met their demands, TechCrunch reports. Lapsus$ told Nvidia to remove its controversial Lite Hash Rate (LHR) feature, limiting the Ethereum mining capabilities of its RTX 30 series graphics cards. Lapsus$ also wanted Nvidia to open-source its graphics chip drivers for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices until March 4 to comply. Related Content: Nvidia Updates On Cybersecurity At

  • Apple presses U.S. lawmakers on dangers of 'sideloading' apps allowed by bill

    Smartphone maker Apple has written to lawmakers to dispute assertions that its concerns about the dangers of sideloading apps into phones were overblown. Sideloading, the practice of downloading apps without using an app store, is among the reforms that lawmakers hope will open up the market for apps. Congress is currently considering a bill aimed at reining in app stores run by Apple and Alphabet's Google, which would require companies to allow sideloading.

  • Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 app throttling

    User reports showed a significant problem with Galaxy S22 app performance earlier this week. They found that an app intended to improve gaming sessions is actually throttling approximately 10,000 regular apps you’d use on the Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones. But the functionality does not hurt benchmarking apps that are supposed to measure the … The post Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 app throttling appeared first on BGR.

  • Keyboard and mouse support is coming to Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service

    Keyboard and mouse support could come to Xbox Cloud Gaming as soon as this June.

  • Three 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E trims can't be ordered anymore

    Ford first closed orders for two trims of the 2022 Mustang Mach-E. Now a third appears unavailable. That leaves two available trims: Select and GT.

  • Ukraine's resilience also shows in its strong technology experts

    Tech around the world has joined the fight with Ukraine's tech force

  • Roland makes its classic SH-101 synth available to play on the web

    Roland has created a virtual version of the SH-101 synth used by electronic legends like Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada and The Chemical Brothers.