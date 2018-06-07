Amazon announces Alexa-powered Fire TV Cube

Amazon (AMZN) has debuted a new version of its Fire TV that mashes up the streaming box with the company’s super-popular Echo speaker. The new Fire TV Cube, available June 21 for $119, or $89 if you’re a prime member and pre-order it between June 7 and June 8, is designed to serve as a high-end Fire TV that you can completely control via Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The thrust of the Fire TV Cube is that it can do virtually everything an Echo can, as well as let you control nearly all aspects of your television-watching experience.

During a demo of the Cube, Amazon’s global director of marketing for the Fire TV brand, Jennifer Prenner, explained how you can tell the Cube to turn on your TV and soundbar and tune to a specific cable channel using nothing but your voice.

Embracing streaming and cable

That’s right — despite the fact that the Fire TV is one of the best streaming devices around, Prenner says Amazon wanted to ensure Cube can control your cable box.

“We want customers to have access to any content they want, no matter where they get it from,” she said.

The Fire TV Cube, as its name suggests, is a small black cube that sits next to your TV — you can also get an infrared cable extender to park your Cube inside your entertainment cabinet.

Like Amazon’s Echo devices, the Cube features a blue indicator light that tells you when Alexa is listening. There are also mute and volume buttons along the top of the Cube.

It’s important to note that you can currently pair a Fire TV with an existing Echo speaker. But that experience isn’t exactly seamless, and a standalone Echo can’t control nearly as many aspects of your entertainment system as the Cube can.

Voice navigation

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has an HDMI port and IR extender. More

The Fire TV Cube’s user interface is more or less unchanged from previous Fire TV systems. In fact, if you decide to use a remote, you won’t notice any difference at all. But if you’re into using your voice, the Cube will let you do everything from open menus to scroll through lists of shows.

Not sure what you want to watch? You can tell the Cube to show you specific genres and browse the various shows and movies available through your streaming providers. When watching content, you’ll be able to use your pipes to pause shows, raise and lower the volume, fast-forward and rewind, jump to the next episode and browse all episodes.

During my demo session, Prenner only picked up the Cube’s remote once, and that was to download the Firefox browser to show me how you can also use your voice to pull up YouTube videos.

Yes, while Amazon and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) continue their spat over device sales and content hosting, you’ll still be able to get access to YouTube using the Cube’s browser-based app.

A little Fire, a little Show

You can navigate the Fire TV Cube with a your voice, but if you don’t feel like talking to your TV, you can always rely on your trusty remote. More

The Fire Cube also takes advantage of some of the same content Amazon uses to power its Echo Show. When you ask Alexa to show you the weather, for instance, it will pull up a forecast that looks exactly like that displayed on the Show. The same is true for Flash Briefings and games like “Jeopardy.” The Cube can even stream a live view of your connected webcam to your big-screen TV.