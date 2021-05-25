U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Amazon accused of illegally raising prices in antitrust lawsuit

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, claiming that the company has raised prices unfairly and illegally maintained monopoly power. The suit alleges that Amazon used contract provisions to prevent third-party sellers who use the platform from offering their goods at lower prices elsewhere, according to CNBC.

"Today, my office filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for illegally abusing and maintaining its monopoly power by controlling prices across the online retail market and violating DC law," Racine wrote on Twitter. He said that his office "filed this antitrust lawsuit to put an end to Amazon’s illegal control of prices across the online retail market." 

Along with aiming to stop the company's allegedly illegal use of pricing agreements to fend off competition, the suit seeks penalties against Amazon. Racine is also looking to recover damages.

Third-party sellers who operate on Amazon's marketplace need to adhere to the company's business solutions agreement. In 2019, amid antitrust regulators looking into the issue, Amazon removed a provision that banned sellers from offering their products at a lower price on rival marketplaces.

However, according to the suit, Amazon added an almost-identical clause to the agreement. That "fair pricing policy" allegedly gives Amazon the right to impose sanctions on sellers that hawk their wares for less money elsewhere.

Developing...

