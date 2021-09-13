DC AG expands Amazon lawsuit to include wholesaler pricing tactics

Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed an amended antitrust lawsuit against Amazon . He accused Amazon of strong-arming wholesalers that provide it with products into anti-competitive agreements and making them subsidize lower prices. Engadget has contacted Amazon for comment.

"We knew Amazon was anti-competitive, but through our investigation, we’re realizing just how far it goes," Racine wrote on Twitter .

The AG contends that Amazon requires a guarantee from wholesalers that it will make a minimum profit when it resells their products. Those deals enable Amazon to undercut competitors' pricing and force wholesalers to pay the difference for lost profit margins, according to court documents obtained by The Washington Post .

Racine claims that prompts wholesalers to charge more for goods elsewhere to offset those payments, making it more difficult for other e-commerce platforms to compete against Amazon's prices. PopSockets CEO David Barnett previously testified that Amazon demanded payment from the company to make up for lost profits after it reduced prices.