Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for under $200 right now during 4th of July.

Amazon 4th of July deal: Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

From iPads and the Apple Pencil to the best-selling AirPods Pro, there are plenty of great Apple deals around for the AirPods Pro. And according to their recent WWDC 2023 keynote, all those favorites are becoming even better. We already love Apple AirPods Pro, and soon they'll feature an Adaptive Audio feature that combines noise canceling and passthrough modes for even better sound quality. Shop one of the best Amazon deals available right now and snag the new AirPods Pro for under $200 during 4th of July.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

Usually ringing up at $249, the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199 right now—that's a significant 20% savings. With this price cut, you can play your favorite songs one minute and switch to an important phone call the next, both with pristine audio. That power is available with a secure fit and a compact design great for a hike in the woods or a long flight.

➤Amazon deal: Save 49% on our favorite garden hose right now at Amazon

In our lab, our testers found that these 2nd generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise cancellation on, seven hours without, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. “It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” our tester said.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The AirPods Pro are some of the lightest and comfiest earbuds on the market. In testing we were especially thrilled with the next-gen noise canceling, Adaptive Transparency mode and top-of-the-line sound quality. "If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them," our tester said. "If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”

➤July 4th Sale: 65+ Walmart July 4th deals— Save on Oculus, Ninja, Samsung

Apple deals always sell out fast, so if you want to try the earbuds out for yourself we suggest you act fast. The time to save on AirPods Pro is now.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon 4th of July deal: Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro right now