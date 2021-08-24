Amazon, Apple, Microsoft CEOs coming to the White House: What to expect

President Joe Biden is set to have his first high-profile meeting with the heads of some of the world’s biggest tech companies on Wednesday in Washington to discuss improving the nations’ cybersecurity preparedness and supply chain security.

Newly minted Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy will be among the attendees, people familiar with the matter told Yahoo Finance. Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella are also on the guest list, Bloomberg reports.

The meeting, details of which were first reported by Bloomberg, may also feature figures like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, and energy firm Southern Company CEO Thomas Fanning.

While the meeting is behind closed doors, we may expect some details to leak out. The gathering comes as the Biden administration reportedly pursues investigations of Apple, Google, and Amazon for potential antitrust violations and after repeated criticisms of Big Tech’s role in the spread of disinformation from the president and his team.

Cybersecurity has become a growing concern within the government following the massive hack of government systems, including the Department of Defense, by Russian hackers in December 2020. A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in April, and the revelation in July that China-based hackers attacked 23 U.S. pipeline companies from 2011 through 2013, only added to calls for improved cybersecurity at the national level.

Biden and Big Tech

In May, the Colonial Pipeline hack cut off nearly 50% of the fuel capacity for the East Coast, causing shortages in some states as drivers bought up as much gasoline as possible. Following that incident, the president emphasized the need for “greater private-sector investment in cybersecurity.”

The president will likely ask CEOs for that type of investment on Wednesday. But the meeting comes as he and his administration have developed a complicated relationship on many fronts with the tech giants.

On the one hand, the president and his aides have often taken their companies to task for how they operate in their respective industries. In July, Biden said “they’re killing people” when he was asked about his message for platforms like Facebook when it comes to vaccine misinformation. The president later walked back the remarks somewhat but has maintained an aggressive posture towards the industry.

Biden has also staffed his administration with a mix of prominent critics of Big Tech — like the selection of prominent Amazon critic Lina Khan to head the Federal Trade Commission — that seemed to signal his team would take a tough stance towards tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.

On the other hand, Biden has also populated his administration with some veterans of the technology industry as the Wall Street Journal reported in May. And just Monday, The New York Times reported that Apple and Google were urging trade officials in Washington to fight a South Korean bill that could hurt their app store businesses.

‘An ongoing negotiation’

Despite its mixed past with Big Tech, the Biden administration might need tech giants to help shore up the nation against cyber attacks.

High-profile attacks like those on Colonial Pipeline garner international headlines. But apart from those high-profile cases, states and local municipalities have also been inundated by cyberattacks that impact everything from their records to 9-1-1 systems.

What’s more, the attacks can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost time, labor, and new equipment to remediate, money that many localities don’t have. Such hacks often stem from outdated software, user error, or poorly configured security systems.

In May, Biden acknowledged that he can’t force private companies to take measures to prevent attacks. But, he added, “It's becoming clear to everyone that we have to do more than is being done now.”

The Biden administration has proposed nearly $1 billion in grants within the $1 trillion infrastructure bill for cybersecurity improvements for state, local, and tribal governments.

The federal government has also moved forward with new cybersecurity rules for pipeline operators, requiring them to report any cyberattacks on their systems to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and implement means to protect against future cyberattacks.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also made supply chain security a key element of a trip to Asia this week. She announced a new partnership with Singapore to ensure resilient supply chains and held a roundtable event on the issue on Tuesday.

The pandemic has "highlighted the fractures and the failures and the fissures in our systems,” Harris told leaders at the event.

