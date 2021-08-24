U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.57
    +11.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,420.23
    +84.52 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.52
    +74.87 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.72
    +17.43 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.63
    +1.99 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    +0.0300 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6980
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,999.71
    -1,514.32 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.72
    -44.99 (-3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft CEOs coming to the White House: What to expect

Daniel Howley and Ben Werschkul
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden is set to have his first high-profile meeting with the heads of some of the world’s biggest tech companies on Wednesday in Washington to discuss improving the nations’ cybersecurity preparedness and supply chain security.

Newly minted Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy will be among the attendees, people familiar with the matter told Yahoo Finance. Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella are also on the guest list, Bloomberg reports.

The meeting, details of which were first reported by Bloomberg, may also feature figures like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, and energy firm Southern Company CEO Thomas Fanning.

While the meeting is behind closed doors, we may expect some details to leak out. The gathering comes as the Biden administration reportedly pursues investigations of Apple, Google, and Amazon for potential antitrust violations and after repeated criticisms of Big Tech’s role in the spread of disinformation from the president and his team.

Cybersecurity has become a growing concern within the government following the massive hack of government systems, including the Department of Defense, by Russian hackers in December 2020. A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in April, and the revelation in July that China-based hackers attacked 23 U.S. pipeline companies from 2011 through 2013, only added to calls for improved cybersecurity at the national level.

Biden and Big Tech

In May, the Colonial Pipeline hack cut off nearly 50% of the fuel capacity for the East Coast, causing shortages in some states as drivers bought up as much gasoline as possible. Following that incident, the president emphasized the need for “greater private-sector investment in cybersecurity.” 

The president will likely ask CEOs for that type of investment on Wednesday. But the meeting comes as he and his administration have developed a complicated relationship on many fronts with the tech giants.

On the one hand, the president and his aides have often taken their companies to task for how they operate in their respective industries. In July, Biden said “they’re killing people” when he was asked about his message for platforms like Facebook when it comes to vaccine misinformation. The president later walked back the remarks somewhat but has maintained an aggressive posture towards the industry.

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board with US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 6, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Apple CEO Tim Cook. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has also staffed his administration with a mix of prominent critics of Big Tech — like the selection of prominent Amazon critic Lina Khan to head the Federal Trade Commission — that seemed to signal his team would take a tough stance towards tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.

On the other hand, Biden has also populated his administration with some veterans of the technology industry as the Wall Street Journal reported in May. And just Monday, The New York Times reported that Apple and Google were urging trade officials in Washington to fight a South Korean bill that could hurt their app store businesses.

‘An ongoing negotiation’

Despite its mixed past with Big Tech, the Biden administration might need tech giants to help shore up the nation against cyber attacks.

High-profile attacks like those on Colonial Pipeline garner international headlines. But apart from those high-profile cases, states and local municipalities have also been inundated by cyberattacks that impact everything from their records to 9-1-1 systems.

What’s more, the attacks can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost time, labor, and new equipment to remediate, money that many localities don’t have. Such hacks often stem from outdated software, user error, or poorly configured security systems.

In May, Biden acknowledged that he can’t force private companies to take measures to prevent attacks. But, he added, “It's becoming clear to everyone that we have to do more than is being done now.”

The Biden administration has proposed nearly $1 billion in grants within the $1 trillion infrastructure bill for cybersecurity improvements for state, local, and tribal governments.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during his keynote address at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2014 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, July 16, 2014. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during his keynote address at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2014. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The federal government has also moved forward with new cybersecurity rules for pipeline operators, requiring them to report any cyberattacks on their systems to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and implement means to protect against future cyberattacks.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also made supply chain security a key element of a trip to Asia this week. She announced a new partnership with Singapore to ensure resilient supply chains and held a roundtable event on the issue on Tuesday.

The pandemic has "highlighted the fractures and the failures and the fissures in our systems,” Harris told leaders at the event.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Awarded AAA Rating in SE Labs' Breach Response Test

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the results from SE Labs' Breach Response test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, its AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solution was able to provide complete prevention, complete detection, and zero false positive results, earning SE Lab's maximum AAA rating for its excellent performance.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Airbnb unveils worldwide open-door policy for 20,000 Afghan refugees

    Airbnb opened the doors of its properties to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Tuesday and sought assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company for more free housing for those fleeing the crisis. The UN Refugee Agency said last month that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January — primarily due to insecurity and violence — bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million. Airbnb has a history of offering free shelter to those in need through its Airbnb.org.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 24th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish session, a return to yesterday’s highs would support a breakout day for the majors.

  • Let's Focus on Asana's Rally and Where It's Going

    A Real Money subscriber asked me to take a look at Asana , which has a website and mobile apps that are supposed to help you stay on track and keep organized. Let's check out the charts to see if they will keep us focused.

  • State of Crypto: The Latest on Congress’s Crypto Tax Provision

    It's still unclear whether Congress will adopt any amendments.

  • Apple’s iPhone Sales Will Grow Faster Than Anybody Thinks, Says Analyst

    When Apple (AAPL) reported fiscal Q3 2021 earnings late last month, it delivered one of its biggest earnings beats in recent memory. Instead of the $1.01 per share that analysts had forecast, Apple earned a solid $1.30, an "earnings beat" of 29% -- but one analyst thinks that could be only the beginning. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee added $5 to his price target on Apple stock -- now at $180 a share, ~20% above current prices -- and reiterated an "overweight" rating on the shares to boot. (T

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Autopilot Software Is ‘Not Great.’ Investors Don’t Care.

    Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuation with G-7 allies on Tuesday as chaos continues, Samsung announces $206 billion investment spree, and other news to start your day.

  • ‘We’re obviously experiencing a temporary setback in terms of growth momentum:’ economist

    Jefferies Chief Financial Economist, Aneta Markowska,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what we should be expecting ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting and how the economic recovery will have a significant role in the Fed’s decision making.

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Column: A California judge pinpointed the biggest problem with Prop. 22 — its greediness

    A California judge got it right: Prop. 22, California's gig economy law, outrageously trampled on employee rights.

  • Trudeau Vows 2-Year Ban on Foreign Home Buyers If Re-Elected

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to introduce a two-year ban on foreign home buyers to tackle housing affordability in Canada if he’s re-elected. The proposed restriction is an attempt to cool a housing market that has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic. Surging prices have become a central issue in the campaign for the Sept. 20 vote, in which Trudeau hopes to regain a majority in parliament, with all three major parties promising crackdowns.“You shouldn’t lose a bidding wa

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • What's the Significance of Harris's Trip to Singapore?

    Aug.23 -- Frank Lavin, former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore who was also U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade, talks about U.S. Vice President&nbsp;Kamala Harris's trip to Southeast Asia. Harris&nbsp;is scheduled to meet with Singapore Prime Minister&nbsp;Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, and will next head to&nbsp;Vietnam. Lavin, now chairman and chief executive officer of Export Now, which helps companies break into China’s e-commerce market, speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha