U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,628.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,830.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,182.75
    +30.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.30
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    44.84
    -0.87 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8780
    -0.0040 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -0.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3373
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9700
    -0.2800 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,272.36
    +105.71 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    338.64
    -31.88 (-8.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,362.93
    -28.16 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,592.00
    +54.69 (+0.21%)
     

UK urges tech companies to help tackle excessive e-waste in damning report

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

A damning report from the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) claims the UK falls well behind other countries in managing electronic waste. Committee members also suggested major companies such as Amazon and Apple discourage recycling and repairs through some of the practices they employ.

The UK generates 23.9kg of e-waste per person each year. That's the second-highest level of e-waste per capita after Norway, according to a recent UN report.

Much of that waste is incinerated or goes to landfill, while around 40 percent is sent to other countries, often illegally. "In the countries that receive our electronic waste, it is often dumped, with toxic chemicals leaching into the environment and harming people," the EAC wrote.

The report notes online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay aren't always considered retailers or producers. Many products are sold by third-party retailers — around 50 percent of goods in Amazon's case. As such, those platforms aren't obligated to contribute to the collection and recycling of e-waste. The committee urged them to "collect products and pay for their recycling to create a level playing field with physical retailers and producers that are not selling on their platforms.”

The EAC slammed the notion of intentionally shortened device lifespans, too. While that practice might encourage consumers to buy newer products, it has a negative impact on sustainability.

Committee members also criticized companies for often making it difficult to repair their products, partly because components are often soldered or glued in place. They noted that Apple's repair fees, in particular, "can be so expensive it is more economical to replace the item completely."

Among the report's recommendations were legal protections for the right to repair and a reduction of VAT on repair services. It also called for a requirement for all producers to collect products and cover the cost of recycling. “Tech companies should now take the lead in creating sustainable and environmentally friendly business models that do not rely on the overexploitation of nature and natural resources," the committee added.

Apple told the Guardian that the report doesn't reflect its efforts to "conserve resources and protect the planet we all share. There are more options for customers to trade in, recycle and get safe, quality repairs than ever before, and our latest Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone lineup all use recycled material across key components.”

“Amazon is committed to minimizing waste and helping our customers to reuse, repair, and recycle their products, and we provide a range of options that anyone can easily access through the Amazon Second Chance website," an Amazon spokesperson told the publication. “We have supported the recycling of more than 10,000 tonnes of electronic waste in the UK over the last decade.”

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Coronavirus Vaccine News, Bitcoin Tumbles; Watch Out For This

    Dow Jones futures fell Thursday as AstraZeneca said it'll likely run another coronavirus vaccine study. A key gauge suggests investors are getting excessively bullish.

  • 2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When a stock starts dropping, investors have to ask two questions. First, why it's dropping? Is something wrong with it? Or is it just facing a storm of circumstance, but is otherwise sound? If the latter, then the second question comes into play. Has this stock hit bottom?When a sound stock hits bottom, that’s a signal for investors to buy in. You can’t go wrong buying low and selling high, but you do have to know when ‘low’ is happening – otherwise you can miss your chance to maximize the profits.Wall Street’s analysts make their reputation by calling stocks right. Lately, some of these analysts have been tapping several apparent down-and-out equities as prime candidates for strong gains. These are stocks that, based on the TipRanks data, fit a profile: each has fallen on hard times during 2020; each has an average upside that starts north of 40%, and each has at least one analyst saying it’s likely to make radical gains in 2021.Benefitfocus (BNFT)We’ll start in the world of benefits management, an important sector that impacts a number of fields. Employers, insurance brokers, health plans, and retail partnerships all offer benefits to consumers of various stripes – and Benefitfocus offers a tech solution to make benefit administration easy. The company offers a software platform specifically designed to handle the HR and data aspects of benefits programs, from enrollment to management.This niche can be a two-edged sword, however. In good times, with benefit programs swinging, everyone will want in – but in bad times, Benefitfocus has found itself unable to regain traction. The company’s stock is down 42% year-to-date, and the third quarter results showed continuing year-over-year losses. Revenue is down 11% yoy, to $63.6 million, with declines across all of the company’s main segments: software revenue, subscription revenue, and platform revenue.At the same time, there were positive developments. Lincoln Financial Group and PayActive joined Benefitfocus as catalog suppliers, and the company held its first open enrollment with the University of Texas system. The company also ended Q3 with $176 million in cash on hand.These quarterly results came as Benefitfocus brought in new management. The company announced Stephen Swad as the new CEO, with his CFO position being filled by Alpana Wegner. In addition, the company announced new hires for the Chief Data Officer and EVP, Product & Engineering positions. These are major moves, that portend a new outlook at the top.Covering this stock for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Sean Wieland writes of BNFT: “With new mgmt at the helm, we sense a renewed energy moving the business forward. SaaS offerings are an area of focus, going head first into the B2B2C channel while de-emphasizing the direct to consumer business. Health of this customer base continues to trend above expectations, with a positive benefit fromgig workers, increasing net eligible lives 8.3% y/y to 18.2M. OEP fits into this positive narrative, as mgmt is happy with progress thus far, seeing continued strength as the selling season progresses."Wieland’s bullish outlook is also supported by his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and $29 price target, which implies a 132% one-year upside. (To watch Wieland’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street appears to be in agreement with Wieland on BNFT. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares are selling for $12.50 and the average price target, at $17.67, suggests room for a 41% upside in the next 12 months. (See BNFT stock analysis on TipRanks)Momo, Inc. (MOMO)Next up is Momo, the Chinese social media mobile app. This company offers customers a free smartphone app for social posting and instant messaging, and monetizes the service through the usual routs of third-party services and paid subscriptions for upgrades.Momo has badly underperformed this year, however, having lost 54% year-to-date. The company’s fiscal third-quarter came in below expectation, with earnings at 30 cents per share and revenues at $3.9 billion. These numbers were down significantly year-over-year, especially the EPS, which showed a 40% yoy drop. Revenue and earnings peaked in 4Q19, as the corona virus started to break out – and its has yet to recover.Like BNFT above, Momo has had management changes in the calendar third quarter. The company brought on board a new Executive Chairman as well as a new CEO. It is hoped that the new blood will bring new energy at the top. The new CEO, Li Wang, previously served as company COO since 2014.Leo Chiang, of Deutsche Bank, acknowledges that Momo is in a tight spot, but believes the company can chart a course out. “Momo app is navigating to focusing on content ecosystem, user engagement and community activity to revitalize middle and long tail users, instead of exploiting top paying cohort, whose spending sentiment has been impaired significantly post pandemic. The process has begun in early August and management expects it to last for 6 months. We believe it could lead to a healthier long-term prosperity for a social app,” Chiang noted.Chiang sets a $25 price target here, indicating a possible 68% upside potential, to go along with his Buy rating. (To watch Chiang’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus here is a Moderate Buy, based on 8 reviews that include 3 Buys and 5 Holds. The stock’s average price target of $21.49 suggests a 45% upside from the current share price of $14.83. (See MOMO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Forget the Vaccine, Buy Pfizer Stock for Its Impressive Cash Flow

    If this month’s earth-shattering vaccine news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has you thinking about buying the stock because it’s destined for monster gains – think again. PFE stock is not a growth play. Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com It’s a cash-flow vehicle. But don’t take my word for it. Let the market be your guide. The tribe immediately rejected Pfizer’s bid to run wild after the news hit.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The message was clear. Stick to your lane, little stock. You’re a high dividend-paying, stable security with a history of enriching shareholders through those delicious quarterly checks. Perhaps someday your price chart will evolve into a rip-roaring uptrend, but not today. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 By itself, this doesn’t mean PFE is not a great buy. It’s a wonderful candidate for income seekers. But, as I said, if you’ve come in search of rapid price appreciation, I fear you’ll be disappointed. A Closer Look at PFE Stock Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade The S&P 500 sports a dividend yield of 1.48% and should be considered our baseline. Companies that offer payouts north of 1.48% are officially interesting as income-generating candidates. Those that offer less aren’t worth your time. So, how does Pfizer compare to the S&P? It’s nearly three times higher at 4.2%. When you boast a steady income stream of that magnitude, well, you can be forgiven for not leaping higher with every market rally. Of course, it would be nice if income generators also grew over time. And, to be fair, PFE has had modest growth over the past decade. But in recent years, the lion’s share of the return has come via quarterly dividends. Now, if you want to juice the return, there are two options available. First, you can amp up the leverage by purchasing shares on margin. Suppose, for instance, instead of committing 100% of the stock cost, you only put up 50% of it. The dividend yield of 4.2% would then double to 8.4%. In other words, the traditional investor would pay $3,620 for 100 shares of stock to acquire the annual dividend of $1.52. Purchasing shares on margin, by contrast, would only require $1,810 for 100 shares, thus getting access to the yearly payout of $1.52. Buying on margin, however, is not without its risks. It’s a double-edged sword that can accelerate gains and losses. For example, a 50% loss in PFE stock would create a 100% loss of your capital if you acquired shares with two to one margin. A second alternative for enhancing yield lies in the options market with covered calls. Pfizer Stock Options Beckon Perhaps the most glaring difference between the margin route and using covered calls is leverage. While buying on margin increases risk, selling covered calls decreases it. You’re attempting to enhance your returns by making monthly promises to sell your stock at a particular price rather than buying with borrowed money. This should appeal more to the conservative, risk-averse investor. The covered call goes by many names, including a buy-write, covered stock, and covered write. Regardless of your preferred moniker, it’s a strategy that consists of buying 100 shares and selling one call option. You get paid a premium in exchange for obligating yourself to sell shares. Typically, traders sell one-month, out-of-the-money options. This allows you to profit on the stock before you have to relinquish your shares. Additionally, the shorter time frame translates into a higher rate of time decay and more flexibility in modifying the strike price from month to month. With PFE at $36.20, you could purchase 100 shares and sell the Dec $38 call for 55 cents. As long as the stock remains below $38, you’ll pick up an extra $55 in income for the next 24 days. And if Pfizer does push above $38, then you’ll have to sell the stock, thereby capturing another $180 of profit ($38 – $36.20, x 100 shares). Here’s the bottom line. Pfizer is an attractive cash-flow stock, but covered calls can make it even better. On the date of publication, Tyler Craig did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Forget the Vaccine, Buy Pfizer Stock for Its Impressive Cash Flow appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Electric-Car Stocks Fall As China Signals Crackdown; Nikola-GM Doubts Grow

    Electric-car stocks sold off on news of a probe in China, while Nikola failed to assuage investors on a proposed GM partnership.

  • 7 of the Best Cheap Stocks for December

    Stocks can be cheap for a number of reasons and not all cheap stocks always offer value. Therefore, investors need to do due diligence to find bargain stocks that could also bring solid returns. Today’s article introduces seven of the best cheap stocks that also offer value. Over 80 years ago, economist Benjamin Graham, who later inspired Warren Buffett, among others, first put forward the idea of investing in shares that sold at a discount to their intrinsic value. Markets have had an incredible run-up since the lows hit in mid-March. Thus, it may feel as it there are no bargains to be found in the universe of robust shares. However, our markets are large and diverse enough to offer solid companies that are selling at discounts. Many such companies typically offer stable dividends, too.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Investors should ideally not overpay for a firm’s growth potential. With that information, here are seven of the best cheap stocks for December: 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 AT&T (NYSE:T) Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) PPL (NYSE:PPL) AT&T (T) Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock 52-Week range: $ 26.08 – $39.55 Dividend yield: 7.12% Our first stock on this list of cheap stocks is Dallas, Texas-based tech group AT&T, which has global operations in telecommunications, media and entertainment. So far in 2020, T shares are down over 25%, pushing the dividend yield to over 7%. A juicy payout is an important reason for the continued interest in the stock. AT&T reported Q3 earnings in late October. Consolidated revenues of $42.3 billion showed a decline of 5.1% YoY. Five main segments contribute to revenues: Mobility (revenue up 1.1% YoY); Entertainment Group (revenue down 10.2% YoY); Business Wireline (revenue down 2.5% YoY); WarnerMedia (revenue down 10% YoY); Latin America (revenue down 19.3% YoY). Quarterly adjusted net income of $2.8 billion means EPS of 76 cents. In the year-ago quarter, comparable metrics had been $3.7 billion and 94 cents. Free cash flow was $8.3 billion. CEO John Stankey said, “Our strong cash flow in the quarter positions us to continue investing in our growth areas and pay down debt. We now expect 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.” We believe the shares offer an opportunity for both capital appreciation and passive income. Cisco (CSCO) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $32.40 – $50.28 Dividend yield: 3.38% San Jose, California-based Cisco focuses on networking, communications, security, collaboration, and the cloud. The tech giant helps customers transport data, voice and video traffic. The group reported FY21 Q1 in November. Revenue was $11.9 billion, a 9% decrease of YoY compared to $13.2 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $3.211 billion, representing a diluted non-GAAP EPS of 76 cents. Last year, the respective numbers had been $3.6 billion and 84 cents. Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $4.1 billion. Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO, was pleased with results. CFO Kelly Kramer commented: Our Q1 results reflect good execution with strong margins in a challenging environment. We continued to transform our business through more software offerings and subscriptions, driving 10% year over year growth in remaining performance obligations. We delivered strong growth in operating cash flow and returned $2.3 billion to shareholders. In past quarters, Cisco has, at times, found it difficult to grow its top line and its stock price has reflected the growth challenge. Nonetheless, transformation efforts are well underway as management diversifies into software and cloud support services. 7 Value Stocks That May Come Back into Style After the Pandemic Future quarters are likely to see top-line increases from recurring, high-margin, cloud-related and subscription services. CVS Health (CVS) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $52.04 – $77.03 Dividend yield: 2.92% Rhode Island-based CVS Health is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. As the parent company of CVS Pharmacy, it is the largest pharmacy services group stateside. Since this spring, it has been offering Covid-19 testing in 4,000 CVS Pharmacy locations. CVS Health operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Health Care Benefits. In early November, it released Q3 results. Revenue totaled $67.1 billion, up 3.5% YoY. The increase was driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Retail/LTC segments. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.66. A year ago, it was $1.84, a 21% decrease from $1.17 during the same period of the previous year. Net income also decreased 20.3% to $1.22 billion. Management increased the full year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.35-$7.45 from $7.14-$7.27. Cash flow from operations guidance range was also increased to $12.75 billion-$13.25 billion from $11 billion-$11.5 billion. As of this writing, forward P/E and P/S ratios are 8.79 and 0.33, respectively. We find CVS shares undervalued and would look to buy the dips in this integrated healthcare powerhouse. FedEx (FDX) Source: Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $88.69  – $293.30 Dividend yield: 0.89% Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx offers transportation and logistics services worldwide. FedEx delivered robust FY21 Q1 results in mid-September. Total non-GAAP revenue for was $19.3 billion and increased 13.5% YoY. Adjusted non-GAAP income was $1.28 billion and increased 60% compared to same period FY20 ($800 million). Non-GAAP diluted EPS came at $4.87. Management highlighted, “Operating results increased due to volume growth in FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services, yield improvement at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, and one additional operating weekday. These factors were partially offset by costs to support strong demand and to expand services.” Put another way, the effect of the pandemic has so far been mixed on the results. Investors also noted various ongoing costs related to the integration of TNT Express, which FedEx acquired in mid-2016. These costs affect the GAAP results reported and will continue to do so for several more quarters. 7 Weak-Looking SPACs to Avoid Right Now The company is likely to benefit from sales around the holiday season as well as international shipments. If you believe that increased e-commerce activity will continue to affect parcel carriers like FedEx positively, you should keep the shares on your shopping list of cheap stocks. Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Source: Connect world / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $6.70 – $52.47 Dividend yield: N/A Founded in 2011, California-based Fulgent Genetics develops flexible and affordable genetic testing, such as cancer, neo-natal, and pre-natal screening. Its tests can also be customized as per customer requirements by combining next generation sequencing (NGS) with its technology platform. In recent weeks, it also started offering FDA-authorized Covid-19 testing solutions to businesses and schools. Fulgent Genetics released Q3 results in early November. Record revenue of $101.7 million meant an increase of 883% YoY. Non-GAAP income for FY20 Q3 was $49 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $2.08 per share. Paul Kim, CFO, cited, “Our third quarter results represent a meaningful inflection point in our business, with our test volume growing almost 5,000% year over year and revenue growing almost 900% … finally, we recorded deferred revenue of approximately $18 million as of September 30, 2020.” Investors were pleased with these robust top-line and bottom-line metrics. FLGT stock is up significantly from the lows seen in early spring. However, the business is not yet richly valued and we would look to buy the dips in this genetic screening company. In the coming quarters, Fulgent Genetics could also become a takeover candidate. International Game Technology (IGT) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week range: $3.59 – $15.56 Dividend yield: 5.96% The next stock on this list of cheap stocks comes from the other side of the Atlantic. London-headquartered International Game Technology manufactures and sells computerized gaming equipment and software, including slot machines, interactive gaming machines, and lottery technology. The company works with governments and regulators in over 100 countries. The group announced Q3 results in November. Consolidated revenue was $982 million and decreased 15% YoY. International Game Technology reports revenue in two segments: Global Lottery (quarterly revenue up 3% YoY); Global Gaming (quarterly revenue down 31% YoY). Adjusted net income was $54 million and increased 25%. Adjusted net income per diluted share were 26 cents compared to 21 cents in the prior year. The company also delivered $220 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter. CFO Max Chiara commented: “Robust cash flow generation during the quarter and year-to-date periods have enabled us to improve our liquidity and reduce net debt… [T]he improvement in our profitability should support our continued focus on reducing debt.” 7 Upcoming IPOs to Watch Heading Into 2021 During the quarter, the group signed 2-year contract extension with New York Lottery. The continued re-opening of casinos and betting establishments should provide further tailwinds for the shares. However, a potential pullback toward $11 would improve the margin of safety. PPL (PPL) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week range: $18.12 – $36.83 Dividend yield: 5.41% Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation is a utility group providing energy services to more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and the U.K. The company generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL released Q3 results in early November. Revenues was $1.89 billion, a 2.5% decline from $1.93 billion during Q3 2019. Three segments contribute to revenues, namely U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated segments. Adjusting earnings were $450 million, or 58 cents per share. A year ago, they had been $445 million, or 61 cents per share. Vincent Sorg, president and CEO said: While COVID-19 and milder weather through the first half of the year have impacted PPL’s ongoing earnings, we are on track to achieve the low end of our earnings guidance and have narrowed our 2020 guidance range to $2.40 to $2.50 per share from the prior range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share. Earlier in the year, management announced plans to sell the U.K. business, a large contributor to the operations. Such a sale would enable PPL to pay down long-term debt or buy U.S.-based assets. Therefore, potential investors may want to keep an eye on the developments. Nonetheless, we like the shares for the long-run. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tezcan Gecgil Ph.D. has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 of the Best Cheap Stocks for December appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

    You’ll have to pay more for Comcast’s services starting next year. The company will raise its prices for both cable TV and internet, and according to a price list posted on Reddit, they’ll be effective as soon as January 1st, 2021. According to the poster, the new prices are for the Chicago area, but Ars Technica has confirmed that price hikes are coming to all customers across the US.

  • 3 Reasons Bitcoin Crashed by $3,000 – And Why It’s Still Bullish

    Here's three main factors behind Thursday's bitcoin price crash.

  • 3 Stocks for Investors Chasing High Paying Dividends

    Looking for an alternative to low-interest savings accounts or bonds? Check out these S&P; 500 stocks that pay an annual dividend yield of over 7%.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • Plug Power Stock Looks Unstoppable, But Investors Must Watch It Carefully

    With electric vehicle stocks and their close cousins in alternative fuel, the contentious boundary between “bullish” and just plain bull can stretch thinner than the border between the two Koreas. The roll call of vehicle companies that can’t turn a profit runs practically as long as the sector list itself. Add to that another company unfettered by the shackles of profit: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems for forklifts and the like, and its overvalued Plug Power stock. Source: Shutterstock With irrational exuberance a bona-fide Wall Street religion these days, Plug Power stock is up more than 700% in 2020. Here’s the thing: That is over the top to a degree that would make sellers of the Brooklyn Bridge blush. Now of course, Plug Power is 110% legit; if anything, the company got off to a very rough start after dropping like a spent meteor from the $1500-per-share level in 2000. As you’ve no doubt concluded, that kind of astronomical share price seems nowhere in sight today. But the question remains how far investors will drive up Plug Power stock heading into 2021. The climb this year has come with nary an interruption and as we’ll see, Wall Street is abuzz over the company in ways to suggest that no one’s about to yank away the punchbowl.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Plug Power Stock at An Eye-Popping Glance With its third-quarter report on Nov. 9, the company disclosed gross billings of $125.6 million, which reflects year-over-year growth of 106%. That made for the best third quarter run in the company’s history and offered one more sign that Plug Power is ramping up to where it needs to be. Maybe. (Hang tight, you’ll see what I mean.) 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 But for their part, analysts seem convinced: Nine out of 10 call it a buy. Holy hydrogen, Batman! Think about some of the most established, monstrous, in-the-black companies and you’re not going to find that kind of unanimity in terms of analyst percentage. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? 21 out of 39. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? 42 out of 49. Did I mention that Apple is the world’s most valuable company, worth an astounding $1.9 trillion? Why, you could plug 170 Plug Powers into it and still have enough left over to buy an iPhone 12 for every living soul in Teaneck, N.J., and pay for a way to power them with hydrogen cells. I have three words to describe this: Unbelievable, undeniable and (perhaps) unsustainable. I mean, for all those rosy numbers I just mentioned, the most recent earnings report was a miss, as in a big miss. Plug Power stock reported a loss of 11 cents per share compared to forecasts of 7 cents per share. For those doing the math, that’s 57% off target. As for the last quarter, analysts once again project a 7 cents per share loss. I can see them, and investors, giving Plug Power another pass if the losses are greater. Don’t you wish the Vegas casinos would be just as jolly and generous if you rolled snake eyes instead of a seven? Ignorance (Plus Some Good News) Is Investor Bliss That’s exactly my point: When a company loses money, misses Street earnings forecasts and still continues to shoot up like a hydrogen-powered rocket, what’s behind it all? Go ahead and cite sales projections and “the future of the blah blah blah sector” all you like. For investors, heads in the clouds don’t equate to boots on the ground, and while faith in a stock can do wonders these days for a fledgling company, it can only go so far for Plug Power stock. Yet shareholders looking for good news that they can sink their teeth into will pursue it with all the vigor of hungry sharks. And that news came on Nov. 24, when Plug Power announced it had raised about $1 billion to build a network of green hydrogen production facilities to supply vehicles that run on its fuel cells. Never mind that Plug Power had to sell off some equity to do it, the kind of move I know many startup founders frown upon. If you own and love Plug Power stock, chances are you will ignore it and instead buy whole hog this line from the company’s press release delivered by CEO Andy Marsh: “This ideally positions Plug Power to accelerate the growth of the green hydrogen economy in the United States and globally, a job we wholeheartedly accept.” “A job we wholeheartedly accept.” Sounds like a line from the 1966 spy tele-drama “Mission Impossible,” doesn’t it? Here’s another one, altered a tad for our purposes, and pray you it doesn’t happen: “This stock will self-destruct in five-seconds.” (Enough of Boomer-era TV references: Let’s return to the present.) Taking a Gamble? Or a Calculated Risk? Let me be crystal clear: I don’t doubt the staying power of Plug Power stock. Not one bit. But not for its current fundamentals. As I’ve written many times, the amount of devotion investors show for these “sans-a-profit” clean-energy vehicle stocks astounds me. You can even commit alleged fraud, own up to some of the evidence and force out your founder, as is the case with Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA), and keep going. The “penalty” for Nikola’s mischief? Your stock jumps 65% in two months and General Motors (NYSE:GM) announces its intention to move forward anyway on a 10-year business deal to supply your batteries. Did I mention the Nikola Two semi won’t go into production until 2013 — if at all? If your kid gets caught cheating on a geometry test, don’t yell at him: Get him a corner office and a six-figure job in EVs. Thus, I can see why investors love Plug Power stock and will keep loving it. If a company that has all the integrity of bird droppings on your hat can succeed in the short term as a green vehicle player, a good one can, too. Plug Power is an honest outfit making real products that inspire industry faith, at a time when the new Biden administration will get behind its green-power cause. Speaking of faith, continued investment in Plug Power demands that a smart investor do more than just believe. You must extrapolate the graph of business viability, not share price, into 2021 and beyond. Be patient; hydrogen fuel is the future, but it will take much longer to arrive than impatient market lemmings think. In the meantime, watch Plug Power stock carefully and follow the relevant, long-term news and quarterly reports: Indeed, stay plugged in. On the date of publication, Lou Carlozo held long positions in TSLA and AMZN. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Plug Power Stock Looks Unstoppable, But Investors Must Watch It Carefully appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Alibaba Stock Woes Won’t Last, So Stay Long in the Shares Into 2021

    Not too long ago, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock was a fan favorite on Wall Street. It has fallen out of favor of late, mostly its own doing. Source: zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com It is rare that management commits unforced errors, so the reaction in Alibaba stock was violent. They paid dearly for what was a lapse in judgment by its former CEO and co-founder, Jack Ma, who criticized the Chinese system. This unleashed swift retaliation from the state. BABA equity holders suffered a lot due to no fault of their own either. Luckily this dip creates new opportunities. Investors have for months anticipated the arrival of the largest initial public offering by ANT Financial. Alibaba owns a one-third interest in it so it was due for a big payday from that. Then, without much warning, earlier this month we learned that they canceled the IPO indefinitely. Moreover it turns out that it was under orders from President Xi of China.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips It’s never a good idea to antagonize someone who completely controls the future of your company. Even though Mr. Ma is no longer on active duty, Alibaba stock lost 20% of its value quickly. First on the ANT headline then on subsequent disappointments from earnings. Alibaba Stock Story Has a Happy Ending Putting the recent skirmishes with the Chinese government aside, the fundamental story behind Alibaba stock has never been better. Singles Day broke records again this year. There’s nothing broken with the company itself; the stock is just in temporary purgatory. The selling came from fears of more actions from by Beijing and knee-jerk reactions to lofty expectations. Fundamentally it still has a relatively low price-earnings multiple of 30x, and the price-to-sales is only 8x. This is in line with most other giga-caps in the U.S. Only Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a much lower price-to-sales ratio. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) all are in line with Alibaba stock give or take. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 There’s no telling what the face off with China will do to the bullish thesis short term. My assumption is that there will not likely be sustained long-term consequences. We can only trade the current financials without speculating on future actions. So far the company has executed on plans flawlessly and Wall Street had adopted it as one of its own. Last year U.S. regulators targeted Chinese IPOs but not to stop the likes of Alibaba stock from listing here. The goal was to avoid having another situation like Lukin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY). At first it looked like it was the Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) slayer in China, but it turned out to be a complete fraud. Investors here and abroad lost a bundle on that. In contrast, the Alibaba fundamentals are as healthy as ever and bring no reason for the bears to short it. The upside potential in BABA stock is definitely more substantial than the risk below. If the intent is to hold the shares a long time, then this is as good a time as any to start. This too shall pass. Although this may not be a perfect bottom floor but it’s clearly not a flagrant mistake. Good Fundamentals Still Matter Click to EnlargeSource: Charts by TradingView The fundamentals are strong and the technicals support that message. It just corrected 20% and fast, so a lot of the weak hands fell off already. What’s left are a bunch of investors who have better conviction. This is how rallies in good stocks gain footing. Year-to-date Alibaba stock is still up 27% only slightly lagging the NASDAQ Composite index. Clearly this is not a result to mourn. Those who felt they missed it on the first go-around when it hit $320 last month should consider this a gift. This is a second chance at something that already happened once and will happen again. There are extrinsic risks from the entire stock market. The macro-conditions have not yet improved but the sentiment has recovered too well. This is purely on the back of three headlines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). All three have announced incredible efficacy of their vaccines against the Covid-19 virus. People are eager for this to become a reality and maybe too eager at that. This may have built up system-wide froth in the stock prices. If there is a letdown from that sugar high then there is downside risk from that wave in Alibaba stock. Left alone, I bet this company will continue to flourish and execute on plans the way it has been. Follow the Froth The path upward is definitely easier than the one that leads to disaster. Markets are buying frothy companies in droves. This is an indication that the good ones will also follow eventually. There is no real fear on Wall Street. Otherwise they wouldn’t be buying up perceived froth 10% on a day when the NASDAQ is down 1%. The VIX is no longer an effective measurement of fear. This is like the CPI trying to measure current inflation . We all know it’s there, yet for some reason the measuring stick is broken. Caution is a good idea but is not a reason to short Alibaba stock. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Alibaba Stock Woes Won’t Last, So Stay Long in the Shares Into 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Investors Should Desert the Sinking Ship That Is Carnival Cruise Lines

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) are down roughly 27% after canceling its entire U.S. fleet until Dec. 31. With the CDC’s no-sail order expiring late last month, investors felt the cruise liner would quickly get the ball rolling again. However, the opposite has transpired so far, with the company in no mood for a fast turn-around. With Joe Biden winning the presidency and with the rising Covid 19 cases worldwide, the prospects look bleak for CCL stock. Source: Ruth Peterkin / Shutterstock.com The cruise line industry will continue to be heavily regulated until the Covid 19 pandemic is controlled fully. Hence, cruise liners such as Carnival would have to operate at a limited capacity and implement safety protocols. Demand for cruise sailing should remain stunted, with most international borders remaining closed. Therefore, managing liquidity becomes of paramount importance for Carnival and other cruise liners.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Let’s dive a little deeper to understand Carnival’s dire situation. Abysmal Third Quarter With its ships still docked, Carnival’s third-quarter results were bound to be dreadful. Revenues were down 99.5% year-over-year to $31 million. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Additionally, its loss for the period was at $2.90 billion. The company had generated a profit of $1.76 billion in the same period last year. The company is expected to have earned 70% less in revenues this year compared to last year. However, with the restrictions in place, the focus is more on its liquidity position than anything else. With a monthly cash burn rate of $770 million, the company’s liquidity balance stood at $8.2 billion. The rate is expected to fall to $530 million in the fourth quarter, meaning its liquidity balance would drop to $5.02 billion in six months. With a capital-intensive business such as Carnival, it’s tough to imagine how it could do without burning massive amounts of cash each month. In normal circumstances, it would enough to cover its costs with its profits. However, with little or no revenue, the company is will retire parts of its fleet and dilute existing shareholding through ATM offerings. Another problem for the company is its total debt, which is at a whopping $26.34 billion. The company is overleveraged, and many agencies have already assigned junk credit ratings. With the growing losses, it becomes challenging for it to pay off the debt. Its 1-year long-term debt change is at a staggering 112.7%. Rough Seas Ahead Many expected Carnival to get back up and running after the CDC’s no-sail order expired on Oct. 31. However, on November 2, the company announced its North American fleet would remain docked until December 31. A few days later, its subsidiary, Costa Cruises, announced it was suspending its cruises to Greece until Dec. 26. With the second wave now well and truly here, things are likely to get even tougher for Carnival and its peers. You also have Joe Biden as President-Elect of the U.S., who is likely to have a more pro-active approach towards controlling the virus. The removal of the no-sail order was mainly due to the Trump administration’s aggressive stance towards tackling the virus. Even if Carnival restarts by early 2021, it is tough to say when it will operate at a considerable capacity. Bottomline on CCL Stock Carnival Corporation and other cruise liners are having it tough to restart their operations after the no-sail order expiry. The rising Covid 19 cases and the pro-active stance of President-Elect Joe Biden are likely to lead to further delays and disruptions. Carnival’s liquidity position is a cause for major concern with a massive cash burn rate. It will be interesting to see at what capacity it returns to when it returns next year. However, in all likelihood, things are likely to progress very slowly, making CCL stock a highly unattractive investment at this time. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Investors Should Desert the Sinking Ship That Is Carnival Cruise Lines appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats For Safe Dividends And High Total Returns

    By Bob Ciura with Sure Dividend.The U.S. stock market has come roaring back from the lows seen in March and April, but the broader economy remains on unstable footing. The potential for a double-dip recession could bring about another downturn in the stock market. For risk-averse investors, it may make sense to buy high-quality dividend stocks in this climate of uncertainty.For this reason, we recommend income investors looking for stability, consider the Dividend Aristocrats. This is an exclusive list of 65 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Such a long track record of annual dividend increases proves a company's ability to withstand recessions.The following three stocks are all on the list of Dividend Aristocrats. In addition, they have high dividend yields well above the S&P 500 average, as well as reasonable valuations that could provide investors with high total returns in the years ahead.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 1: AbbVieAbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a healthcare giant with a focus on pharmaceuticals. Its most important individual product is Humira, a multi-purpose pharmaceutical that was the top-selling drug in the world last year. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), its former parent company which is also a Dividend Aristocrat. AbbVie has performed very well over the course of 2020.In the third quarter, AbbVie's revenue of $12.9 billion increased 52% year-over-year. Revenue was boosted by the Allergan acquisition, as well as growth from new products. AbbVie earned $2.83 per share during the third quarter, up 21% from the previous year's quarter. The company also raised full-year guidance and now expects 2020 adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $10.47 to $10.49, which would make for another year of growth.AbbVie also raised its dividend by 10% in late October. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.3%, making it an attractive mix of yield and growth. AbbVie stock also appears to be undervalued, trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4, using the midpoint of full-year adjusted EPS guidance. This is a fairly low multiple for a highly profitable and growing business.AbbVie's low valuation is likely due to uncertainty regarding its flagship product Humira, which is now facing biosimilar competition in Europe and will lose patent protection in the U.S. in 2023. But AbbVie has long prepared for this by investing in its own new products, and by the Allergan acquisition. For example, AbbVie has seen strong growth from Imbruvica, which saw a 9% increase in sales last quarter. AbbVie also completed the $63 billion acquisition of Allergan which makes a broad line of popular aesthetics products such as Botox.Our fair value estimate for AbbVie stock is a P/E of 10.5, compared with a forward P/E of 8.4. This means that if AbbVie's valuation expanded from 8.4 to 10.5 over the next five years, total returns (including EPS growth and dividends) could exceed 10% per year.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 2: Walgreens Boots AllianceWalgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE: WBA) is a major pharmacy retailer with nearly 19,000 stores in 11 countries. Walgreens Boots Alliance generates nearly $140 billion in annual revenue. Walgreens has been under pressure on many fronts, not just the coronavirus pandemic but also from a longer-running downturn for physical retail.Internet-based retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and many others have gradually taken market share from physical stores, as consumers have gravitated toward online shopping for the convenience. This trend was already taking place heading into 2020, and the coronavirus has only accelerated the shift to online shopping. Still, Walgreens remains highly profitable and continues to grow sales.On October 15th, 2020 Walgreens reported Q4 and full-year 2020 results for the period ending August 31st, 2020. For the quarter, sales increased 2.3% to $34.7 billion. On a per-share basis, adjusted EPS decreased -28.2% to $1.02, reflecting an estimated adverse impact of -$0.46 from the COVID-19 pandemic.For the fiscal year, sales increased 2.0% to $139.5 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share totaled $4.74, down 21% year-over-year but ahead of previous guidance of $4.65 to $4.70. This included an estimated -$1.06 adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company anticipates a recovery in the upcoming year, with fiscal 2021 guidance that calls for low single-digit growth in adjusted EPS.Continuing to grow sales and earnings, albeit at a modest rate, would still allow Walgreens to increase its dividend each year, as it has done for 45 consecutive years. Shares yield 4.5% currently, and the stock appears to be undervalued. With a forward P/E ratio of 7.9 compared with our fair value estimate of 10, we believe Walgreens stock can provide total returns of 13%-14% per year over the next five years.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 3: AT&TAT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is a telecommunications giant with a large offering of services including wireless, broadband, and pay TV. AT&T also operates the satellite television business DirecTV. The company has invested heavily to restore growth in recent years, including the massive ~$85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which owns multiple valuable media properties including HBO, CNN, and the Warner Bros. production company.These efforts have been slow to materialize, as the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted AT&T to start 2020. Still, AT&T generates a high level of cash flow, which allows it to pay down debt and pay dividends to shareholders. In the 2020 third quarter, AT&T generated revenue of $42.3 billion, along with operating cash flow of $12.1 billion. The company recorded more than 5 million total domestic wireless net adds along with over 1 million postpaid net additions. AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner should pay off in the long run, as it provides AT&T with valuable diversification. Going forward, AT&T will be an owner of content in addition to a distributor, which is increasingly important in the era of streaming and cord-cutting. Another promising growth catalyst is 5G rollout. AT&T now provides access to 5G to parts of over 350 U.S. markets.AT&T still expects free cash flow of at least $26 billion for the full year. AT&T's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was ~2.66x at the end of the quarter, indicating a manageable level of debt. This is crucial for AT&T's ability to pay its dividend, which is presumably the biggest reason to own the stock. AT&T currently yields 7.3%, an extremely high yield considering the S&P 500 average yield is under 2%. In an environment of low interest rates, AT&T is a highly appealing stock for value investors. Plus, AT&T has increased its dividend for over 30 years in a row.The stock is also significantly undervalued in our view, trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.9 compared with our fair value estimate of 11. This means valuation expansion could boost future shareholder returns by approximately 4.6% per year over the next five years. Including the 7.3% dividend yield and 3% expected annual earnings-per-share growth, expected returns could reach nearly 15% over the next five years.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Analysts React To Gap's Earnings Miss, 20% Fall: Near-Term Visibility Diminished * 50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Stocks Top Analysts Say Will Soar in 2021

    Sentiment is on the rise as the annus horribilis 2020 winds to an end. There’s a feeling, after all we have been through over the past ten months, that things just can not get worse. And so, investors are looking forward to 2021.Two big factors in market uncertainty are on their way to resolving themselves. First, COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, and two major drug companies have announced that vaccines will be available in a matter of months. And second, Democrat Joe Biden will take office in the White House, with a strengthened GOP opposition in Congress. The prospect of relief from the coronavirus and a divided government unable to enact extreme or controversial measures promises us a degree of stability that will be welcome.A feeling of optimism and a perception that there are opportunities available, have Wall Street’s analysts tagging stocks for success. We’ve pulled up the TipRanks data on three stocks that high-rated analysts have tagged as potentially strong investments. These are buy-rated equities, with double-digit upside potential for the coming year.LendingTree, Inc. (TREE)First up is LendingTree, the online marketplace that connects borrowers and lenders. The company offers borrowers options to shop for competitive rates, loan terms, and various financing products. Among the offerings, from multiple financing sources, are credit cards, deposit accounts, and insurance products. LendingTree is based in North Carolina, with offices in New York, Chicago, and Seattle.In the third quarter, the company showed mixed fiscal results. Revenues were up sequentially, gaining 19% to reach $220 million – but earnings were down, both sequentially and year-over-year. At minus $1.33, the EPS was net-negative, and far below the year-ago quarter’s $1.70.Covering this stock for Needham, 5-star analyst Mayank Tandon – rated 66 overall out of more than 7,100 stock pros – is upbeat despite the recent turndown after the Q3 results. Tandon noted, “[We] remain positive on the shares of TREE LT as we believe that the company is well-positioned to generate strong and consistent revenue… Consumer revenue dropped 68% Y/Y as the pandemic constrained consumer credit originations, but trends improved on a sequential basis due to better personal loan volumes and a seasonal boost from the student loan business…""TREE's diversified portfolio of personal finance products and the strong secular trends driving the shift of personal finance advertising and shopping to digital channels will help the company achieve its LT growth targets,” the analyst concluded. To this end, Tandon rates TREE a Buy, and sets a $375 price target. At current levels, his target suggests a 44% upside for the stock in 2021. (To watch Tandon’s track record, click here)LendingTree has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 6 Buy reviews set in recent week. The stock’s average price target, $362, implies it has room for 39% growth from the current share price of $260.09. (See TREE stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)Allegro MicroSystems is a semiconductor company and fabless manufacturer of integrated circuits for sensor systems and analyst power technologies. The company’s products are used in the automotive and industrial sectors, and include solutions for developing electric vehicle control systems. Allegro’s circuit chips can also be found in data centers and green energy applications.Allegro is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past October. The stock debuted at $14 per share, and the company put 25 million shares up for offer. In its first day of trading, it closed at more than $17 per share, grossing over $440 million for the IPO. Since then, ALGM has gained 35% in less than four weeks of trading.Vijay Rakesh, 5-star analyst with Mizuho, is clearly bullish on this newly public company.“We believe Allegro is leading the early stages of a multi-decade transformation in sensing, automotive electrification, and power distribution, with substantial upside from its industry leadership in magnetic sensors, a differentiated Power IC roadmap, and fabless operating model. Allegro's xMR sensors and power ICs drive technology platform leadership and enable better performance, accuracy, and control for the growing EV market and Industry 4.0 - key for next-generation electrified automotive powertrains, data centers, and factory automation,” Rakesh wrote.Along with his upbeat comments, Rakesh gives this stock a Buy rating and a $28 price target. His target implies an upside potential of ~17% for the next 12 months. (To watch Rakesh’s track record, click here)Overall, this chip maker is a Wall Street favorite. Out of 6 analysts polled in the last 3 months, all 6 are bullish on ALGM. With a return potential of ~18%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $28.29. (See ALGM stock analysis on TipRanks)American Well (AMWL)American Well, also called AmWell, connects patients, health care providers, and insurers to promote quality care outcomes in a digital world. The company boasts over 55 major insurers and more than 62,000 providers incorporating its service into their networks, giving access to more than 80 million potential patients.AmWell is another newcomer to the markets. This past September, the company held its IPO and raised more than $742 million. Over 41.2 million shares were sold, with the initial price of $18. This compared well to the 35 million shares and $14 to $16 price expected prior to the event. In its first quarter trading as a public company, AmWell reported several gains in key metrics. Revenue was up year-over-year, rising 80% to reach $62.6 million. The active provider total – more than 62,000 – represents a 930% increase in the past year, and shows strong growth for the company. And the company registered over 1.4 million patient visits during the quarter, a 450% increase from the year-ago quarter.Piper Sandler’s 5-star analyst Sean Wieland notes the importance of network growth for AMWL, writing in his note on the stock: “62K providers are using the AMWL Network, up almost 10x from a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by providers employed by, or affiliated with, AMWL's health systems and payor clients… As the number of providers on the network grows, so does the value of the network; network expansion makes it easier for patients to find the right provider and for providers to find the right patient.”Wieland rates AMWL an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $44 price target indicates his confidence in an upside of 78% for the next 12 months. (To watch Wieland’s track record, click here)All in all, AMWL's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 8 reviews, including 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The shares are selling for $24.71 and their average price target, at $35.86, represents a 45% upside potential. (See AMWL stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

    U.S. exchanges take a breather for the holiday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently closed above 30,000 for the first time.

  • Only these five dividend stocks made the cut in a ‘safer and better’ screen

    In May 2019, two veteran money managers shared their philosophy with MarketWatch readers that investors shouldn’t be overly focused on the highest dividend yields when selecting stocks for income. The original article featured comments from Mike Loewengart, who is now the managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade (which was acquired by Morgan Stanley in October) and Lewis Altfest, president of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, which manages about $1.4 billion for private clients in New York. Loewengart believes that a good approach for income-seeking investors is to focus on total return rather than dividend yield.

  • The “Amazon of Africa” is trying to enable third-party e-commerce rather than sell more stuff

    Back in 2012 when it first launched, Jumia’s long-term goal was to become the leading e-commerce player on the continent. If customers wanted to buy it, Jumia—often referred to as the Amazon of Africa—wanted to be able to sell it. It was similar to the way Amazon itself started first with books and CDs and then eventually an Amazon of nearly everything.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Canopy Growth Is Turning Around, Leaving CGC Stock a Huge Upside

    Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC), the Canadian cannabis and CBD products company, seems to be experiencing a turnaround. It wasn’t that long ago that CGC stock was in the doldrums and its outlook was quite dark. Source: Shutterstock But now it looks like the company’s prospects are much brighter at least for the near term. Moreover, in the past year CGC stock has risen over 34% as of Friday, Nov. 20. And year-to-date it is up 12.5%, most of which happened in the past month where it rose 25.6%.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This was likely from the positive news out of Canopy’s fiscal Q2 report for the quarter ending Sept. 30. In addition, the outlook for the future bodes quite well for CGC stock. Sales and Cash Flow Turnaround Canopy reported that revenue rose 77% to 135 million CAD. This was the highest sales level in the company’s history. This was driven by a larger number of stores as well as a return to pre-Covid-19 levels of demand for cannabis products. In addition, Canopy gained market share over its competitors. Lastly, it started selling a good deal more cannabis and CBD products, not just its cannabis flower. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 In addition, Canopy set up a partnership with Martha Stewart brands for CBD gummies and related products. It also signed distribution partnerships with beer companies, including Constellation Brands‘ (NYSE:STZ) distribution network. This is important because the company already has a 54% dollar market share in Canada for ready-to-drink (RTD) THC-infused beverages. They also recently launched CBD-infused RTD beverages across Canada. Once these hit the US the company hopes to pick up significant market share as well. Canopy is still burning cash but the burn rate now seems to be turning down with less cash outflow. For example, in the six months ending Sept. 30, Canopy lost CAD 280.3 million  in cash flow from operations (CFFO). This was better than the prior year’s six-month period CFFO outflow of CAD 372 million. Luckily, Canopy has enough cash to cover cash burn until it can get profitable. As of Sept. 30, it had CAD 1.72 billion  in cash and securities. This was down from CAD 1.977 billion six months ago. This implies the use of CAD 257 million  in the past six months from operations. Therefore at that pace, the company could last 6 six-month periods (3 years) before it nearly completely used all its cash and securities. That should be plenty of time for the company to turn cash-flow positive. What’s Next With CGC Stock Part of the reason that CGC stock has been rising is the idea that a new Biden Administration might be more open to legalizing cannabis and related products. In addition, it is possible that they will allow banks to begin processing cannabis-related and CBD goods and services. But more importantly, the prospect of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted, with new vaccines close to getting approved, is a catalyst inspiring people to buy more cannabis. They are bidding up cannabis stocks like CGC under the theory that people will be buying more cannabis products. Some analysts are not so sanguine about CGC stock’s prospects. For example, TipRanks.com reports that of 10 analysts that cover the stock in the past three months the average price target is $21.19. That represents a drop of 10.7% from today’s price of $23.72 (as of Nov. 20). However, the range is between a low of $16.80 and a high of $26.73. Seven out of the 10 analysts have a Hold, and 2 have a BUY recommendation. However, Marketbeat.com reports that 18 analysts have an average target price of $29.59 for CGC stock. That represents a potential upside of almost 25% from today’s price. Even though the Wall Street community is somewhat mixed on the prospects for CGC stock, I would argue that once there is light at the end of the tunnel, they will turn around. That light will be the prospect of the company producing free cash flow sometime in the next year or so. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets Mark Hake runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here.The post Canopy Growth Is Turning Around, Leaving CGC Stock a Huge Upside appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Asian stocks fall amid unease about vaccine development

    Asian stock markets declined Friday as questions about the effectiveness of one possible coronavirus vaccine weighed on investor optimism. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney retreated while Shanghai gained. Investors have been encouraged by reports of progress toward a possible vaccine.