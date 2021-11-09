U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.35
    -12.35 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,299.95
    -132.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,933.94
    -48.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,426.94
    -15.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    +0.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0470 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9870
    -0.2620 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,046.92
    +844.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,656.46
    -15.27 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.26
    -24.14 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Amazon-backed D2C beauty brand MyGlamm becomes unicorn with $150 million funding

Manish Singh
·4 min read

The Good Glamm Group, the parent firm of direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm, is the latest Indian startup to join the unicorn club.

The Mumbai-headquartered startup has raised $150 million in its Series D financing round from Prosus Ventures and Warburg Pincus. The new round, which also saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investors L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar Family Office, values the four-year-old startup at $1.2 billion post-money.

That's a 12x surge in its valuation from $100 million in March this year. MyGlamm was valued at $300 million in July, when it extended and closed its Series C financing round.

MyGlamm’s parent firm operates as a house of brands in the beauty and personal care spaces. It sells the vast majority of its products from its own website, app and over 30,000 retail touch points.

The firm is one of the earliest startups in India that has demonstrated success with blending content and commerce to drive sales. Its content offering, coupled with an army of over 220,000 influencers, helps customers spot new products and spur engagement.

Tuesday's announcement comes at a time when MyGlamm is aggressively acquiring brands to broaden its offerings. In an interview with TechCrunch, MyGlamm co-founder and chief executive Darpan Sanghvi said the startup has spent about $270 million in equity and cash in recent months to buy a number of firms that fit with the startup's vision.

MyGlamm, which last month acquired direct-to-consumer (D2C) mother and baby care brand The Moms Co for over $65 million, is finalizing talks to acquire another four brands that it expects to close by the end of this year, said Sanghvi.

The inorganic push to expand MyGlamm has proven successful for the firm, which last year acquired POPxo, a startup that has built a community around content, influencers and commerce. POPxo -- founded by Priyanka Gill, who joined MyGlamm as part of the acquisition -- has supercharged the larger firm's commerce in the past one year. POPxo's userbase, in the meantime, has ballooned to 88 million users, up from 60 million in July, said Gill in an interview.

From left to right: The Good Glamm co-founders Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi (MyGlamm)

Tuesday's announcement is a major turnaround for Sanghvi, who started MyGlamm in 2017 after pivoting his previous venture. In an earlier interview, he had recalled the struggle he faced raising money for a direct-to-consumer brand, which were not as popular in the world’s second-largest internet market just five years ago. To make matters worse, MyGlamm was also among the last direct-to-consumer startups to kick off its journeys in that wave.

Four years is a long time in the startup world. "For years South Korea and Japan have produced large and iconic D2C brands. It's now time India joins that club and sets new charts," he said.

"We are very excited to partner with the Good Glamm Group to disrupt the beauty and personal care industry and this marks our first investment in the DTC category. The Good Glamm team has paired desirable, homegrown brands with compelling content, building an incredibly engaged community and positioning them well for future growth in India and beyond," said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments India at Prosus Ventures, in a statement.

Naiyya Saggi, co-founder of MyGlamm, said the startup has already achieved EBIDTA break-even and the new capital will serve as a war chest as it scales. By the second half of next year, MyGlamm plans to begin its international expansion, she said in an interview.

"Fundamentally, we will be growing the growth engines we already have in place. In the offline space, we have 30,000 retail touch points of sale. How do we grow this to 100,000 points of sale in the next six months?"

In about two and a half years, Good Glamm Group also plans to file for an IPO.

"With a strong portfolio of D2C brands and proprietary content assets, the group is well positioned to scale rapidly and create a large digital-first business in the beauty and personal care space," said Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director and India Head at Warburg Pincus, in a statement.

A number of direct to consumer brands, especially in beauty and wellbeing spaces, have made significant inroads in recent years. They have a lot of credit to give to Nykaa for paving the way. The fashion commerce firm , whose IPO was subscribed over 80 times, will begin trading on local Indian exchanges on Wednesday and is expected to see over 50% bump in its final issue price.

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot and killed at Motel 6

    Man shot and killed at Motel 6

  • Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for multiple sex crimes against a child

    Colin Featherston was found guilty after a three-day trial in Lee County on sexual battery of a child less than 12 years of age and other charges.

  • PayPal down after its Venmo-Amazon partnership, Palantir sales force expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down earnings reports for PayPal, which took a dip after announcing its Venmo partnership with Amazon, as Palantir Technology is expected to have a strong 2022 after exceptional growth in its staffing.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • General Electric Dropped a Bombshell. It Will Split Into Three Firms.

    One company will be focused on healthcare, another will be devoted to energy and power, and the third will deal with aviation.

  • Roblox shares soar 31% on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Roblox earnings as the company doubled its revenue and has zeroed in on the metaverse.

  • Palantir Shares Drop on Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said its operating margin will shrink in the fourth quarter, sending shares plummeting.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The operating margin in the period that ends in December will be 22%, the company said in

  • PayPal Q3 results mixed, announces Venmo pact with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down PayPal’s third-quarter earnings results.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 46% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for undervalued stocks to buy? If so analysts on Wall Street think there are at least a few stocks in the healthcare sector that deserve more attention than they've been getting lately. Telehealth, vaccines, and genetic testing could make these stocks huge winners down the road.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Customer Growth Tops Views But Government Sales Miss

    PLTR stock climbed after its third-quarter earnings met estimates while revenue topped expectations. Customer growth came in above views.

  • Amyris Inc (AMRS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    AMRS earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) charged sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 27.7%. The catalyst that drove the digital advertising maven higher was third-quarter financial results  that sailed past even the most bullish expectations. The Trade Desk delivered revenue of $301.1 million, up 39% year over year, calming investor fears that its growth might be slowing.

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • General Electric to split into three companies: Aviation, renewable energy, health care

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss General Electric's announcement to split into three publicly traded companies, focusing on aviation, renewable energy, and health care, and what liabilities remain for the core GE company.

  • Curaleaf Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and CleanSpark Stocks All Spiked Higher Today

    When the stock market closed on Friday, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was around $61,000 and the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was around $4,500. Companies like Riot Blockchain and CleanSpark are playing a large role in the price of Bitcoin going up in 2021. Both are Bitcoin miners and the mining process unlocks new bitcoins over time.

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Make the Case for Their Beleaguered Stocks

    Next-generation 5G networks promise faster speeds, new applications, and greater revenue growth for carriers. Barron’s spoke with the chief financial officers of AT&T (ticker: T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and T-Mobile US (TMUS)—plus T-Mobile’s president of technology—during the third-quarter earnings season to discuss those opportunities for investors, what metrics to use to track performance, and the case for their stocks. Verizon is pouring funding into its networks and analysts are skeptical of its growth targets.

  • Biden administration signaling a move related to oil amid higher gas prices

    As the Biden administration signals a move to address high gas prices, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the latest price action.