Amazon backs Rivian, the Tesla rival behind a new electric truck and SUV

Amazon is on a spending spree.

Last week the online retailer invested in self-driving vehicle startup Aurora. On Friday, it announced it was the main investor in an upcoming all-electric truck and SUV company, Rivian.

Amazon leads a group investing $700 million in the company, which debuted its R1T pickup and R1S SUV at the LA Auto Show in November.

Amazon wants better delivery and logistics, making the electric technology that gives Rivian vehicles more than 400 miles of range very appealing. In a statement, Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer, said, "We’re inspired by Rivian’s vision for the future of electric transportation." Read more...

