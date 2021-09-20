U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.25
    -68.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,848.00
    -614.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,109.00
    -217.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.90
    -47.40 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.39
    -1.58 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    +7.24 (+38.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5270
    -0.3680 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,681.36
    -3,694.29 (-7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.67
    -139.86 (-11.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,843.56
    -120.08 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Amazon bets on Hindi voice shopping to reach wider India

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Speaking of Amazon -- which is reportedly conducting an investigation to find whether its lawyers bribed government officials in India -- the company announced today it plans to roll out the voice shopping experience feature in the Hindi language in the South Asian market ahead of the Diwali festival in early November.

The e-commerce giant, which rolled out the voice shopping experience in English last year, said the feature in the Hindi language -- which will roll out in “coming weeks” -- will enable users to search for products and check their order status using voice commands such as “joote dikhao,” which is Hindi for ‘show me shoes.’

Only 10% of India’s 1.3 billion people speak English. And in recent years, voice search has dramatically surged in India as many new internet users find it difficult to type on virtual keyboards. Scores of tech companies -- including Amazon's rival, Flipkart -- have in recent years made push to add support for more regional languages, or introduce support for voice queries -- and in some cases, do both.

Amazon's voice shopping experience will be available to only Android users, the company said.

“Since the launch of voice shopping in 2020, we are humbled to see by the adoption of voice by Amazon.in customers to fulfil their shopping needs has grown by 2X year-on-year. We will continue to focus on bringing new features for our customers on voice to make their shopping experience exciting and fulfilling,” said Kishore Thota, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Amazon India, in a statement.

The new rollout is part of a broader localization push from the company. Amazon said today that its website and apps are now also available in Marathi and Bengali. The website already supports five additional regional languages -- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

“Our aim with regional language shopping experience is to make ecommerce accessible, relevant and convenient for customers. Every month, tens of millions of customers visit Amazon.in in regional languages and 90% of the customers are from tier 2 and below cities. This festive season we are happy to expand the Amazon.in experience for our customers in Marathi and Bengali,” said Thota.

Indian news outlet The Ken reported last week that Amazon was also working on building a voice-based payments authentication system. The company declined to comment.

Amazon rolls out India’s first celebrity voice on Alexa with Amitabh Bachchan

