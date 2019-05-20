Amazon Bets on Kohl’s as Its Own Brick-and-Mortar Efforts Falter

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has launched many brick-and-mortar experiments in the past few years: bookstores, grocery pickup kiosks, cashierless convenience stores. Yet none of these have shown as much promise as the e-commerce giant’s unlikely partnership with Kohl’s Corp., the very definition of an old-school retailer.

Two years ago, Kohl’s agreed to let Amazon customers return packages at stores in Chicago and Los Angeles. Last month, the two companies announced the partnership would expand this summer to more than 1,150 stores. That followed a March announcement that Kohl’s would feature Amazon devices in 200 locations. Wall Street applauded, sending Kohl’s shares up sharply.

By tying up with Amazon, the department store chain gets more foot traffic from those making returns, enticing them with coupons to browse the store and buy something. For Amazon, the partnership helps solve one of the trickiest challenges in e-commerce: letting customers return products without subjecting them to nightmarish lines at the post office. About 30 percent of all online orders are sent back, triple the rate of store purchases, and Amazon keeps looking for ways to make the process affordable for itself and easy for customers. Eventually, Amazon may add private-label groceries and apparel to the electronics it already sells at Kohl’s.

Founded by a Polish immigrant in the 1920s as a single grocery store, Kohl’s has largely side-stepped the retail apocalypse. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based chain has perfected the art of “stickiness,” keeping customers coming back for its assortment of moderately priced apparel, shoes, accessories and beauty products. The stores’ race-track layout is designed to get shoppers wandering through other departments in the hopes that even those on a mission for one item will leave with a full shopping cart. A loyalty program based around Kohl’s Cash coupons gives shoppers another reason to return.

But like many retailers dependent on selling clothes, Kohl’s has struggled to grow. The company, which reports earnings on Tuesday, expects same-store sales to remain flat or grow 2% in 2019. Kohl’s has avoided mass store closings in part by leasing space to other retailers, including the German supermarket giant Aldi and the Planet Fitness chain of gyms. Now, by expanding the partnership with Amazon, Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass is hoping to win back online shoppers one return at a time.

“Kohl’s had nothing to lose because people are still going to buy on Amazon whether they return their product to Kohl’s or not,” says David Swartz, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Service.

Kohl’s makes it simple for Amazon customers to return a purchase. Unlike Macy’s Inc. and J.C. Penney Co., which typically locate their stores in large, indoor shopping malls, Kohl’s mostly operates detached stores that are easier to access. The company has reserved parking spots for Amazon customers at participating locations near Chicago and Los Angeles and is expected to do the same as it expands the program to all its stores. Prominent orange signs direct people to a counter, where customers show a printed return label or code on their smartphone. In another customer-friendly move, returned items need not be re-packed.

One Chicago-area Kohl’s store accepts more than 1,000 Amazon returns a day, according to an employee who works there. Most of the shoppers are handed a coupon offering 25% off of any product from Kohl’s. They may not have shopped at Kohl’s before or planned to buy anything after dropping off their Amazon package, but the coupon gets some of them to at least start browsing.

Christie Booth doesn’t consider herself a Kohl’s customer and would rather just leave her Amazon returns on the front porch. The mother of two teenagers says her family visits Kohl’s in Huntington Beach, California, about twice a month to return Amazon packages and, armed with a coupon, will occasionally buy something. Booth likes the reserved parking and frequently shops at a Sprouts Farmers Market next door, so she can consolidate trips. Without Kohl’s, she’d have to drive a few more miles to a UPS Store.

