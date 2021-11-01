Amazon begins early Black Friday sales on its own devices

Even though Black Friday is over three weeks away, some major retailers are getting in on the action early . Among them is Amazon, which has slashed prices on its own devices. One of the products you can save on at the minute is the Kindle , which is $40 off at $50 . Kindle Kids , meanwhile, is on sale for $60 (usually $110).

Amazon has also discounted several Fire tablets. Even though you can often find it for $60 (a decent deal in itself), the Fire HD 8 is half off at $45 . As such, the tablet is currently less expensive than the $50 Fire 7, which has a smaller screen with lower resolution. Meanwhile, Fire HD 8 Plus, which offers wireless charging and 3GB of RAM rather than 2GB, is currently $55 . The tablet typically costs $100, but Amazon often drops that to $80.

The kids versions of the tablets are on sale too . Fire HD 8 Kids ( $70 ) is half price, as is Fire HD 8 Kids Pro ( $70 ), which is for older children.

Elsewhere, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 at the moment. The streaming device typically costs around $35, but it can cost as much as $50. As for Echo Glow , Amazon's nightlight, you can save $10, as it's down to $20 . The lamp doesn't have a built-in microphone or speaker, but you can use a separate Alexa device to select the brightness and color.

