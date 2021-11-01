U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

Amazon begins early Black Friday sales on its own devices

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Even though Black Friday is over three weeks away, some major retailers are getting in on the action early. Among them is Amazon, which has slashed prices on its own devices. One of the products you can save on at the minute is the Kindle, which is $40 off at $50. Kindle Kids, meanwhile, is on sale for $60 (usually $110).

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50 Buy Kindle Kids at Amazon - $60

Amazon has also discounted several Fire tablets. Even though you can often find it for $60 (a decent deal in itself), the Fire HD 8 is half off at $45. As such, the tablet is currently less expensive than the $50 Fire 7, which has a smaller screen with lower resolution. Meanwhile, Fire HD 8 Plus, which offers wireless charging and 3GB of RAM rather than 2GB, is currently $55. The tablet typically costs $100, but Amazon often drops that to $80.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45Buy Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon - $55

The kids versions of the tablets are on sale too. Fire HD 8 Kids ($70) is half price, as is Fire HD 8 Kids Pro ($70), which is for older children.

Buy Fire HD 8 Kids at Amazon - $70 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70

Elsewhere, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 at the moment. The streaming device typically costs around $35, but it can cost as much as $50. As for Echo Glow, Amazon's nightlight, you can save $10, as it's down to $20. The lamp doesn't have a built-in microphone or speaker, but you can use a separate Alexa device to select the brightness and color.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25 Buy Echo Glow at Amazon - $20

