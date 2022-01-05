U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

Amazon to bolster delivery fleet with all-electric Ram ProMaster vans

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Amazon will add Stellantis' all-electric Ram ProMaster van to its fleet when the vehicle launches in 2023 as the e-commerce giant pushes to meet its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2040.

The companies said Wednesday that Amazon would be the first commercial customer of the upcoming all-electric van as part of a broader partnership announcement focused on software development and in-vehicle technology at the 2022 CES tech trade show.

Stellantis, the global automaker that includes the Ram brand, revealed in August 2021 that "due to customer demand" it would offer an electric Ram ProMaster van beginning in 2023. The electric van is part of the automaker's $35.5 billion investment electric vehicles and new software over the next four years in an effort to shift away from internal combustion engines.

The automaker didn't share many details in its August announcement beyond the launch date. The customer announcement Wednesday provides one or two more bits of information, although it's still scant and doesn't include how many Ram Promaster vans will be ordered. The companies did say that the electric van was apparently designed with input from Amazon to include "unique last mile delivery features." Neither company explained what those features are.

The vast majority of Amazon's branded delivery fleet in the U.S. — which at last count stood at more than 70,000 — have internal combustion engines. Stellantis is one of its primary suppliers, with tens of thousands of light commercial vehicles making their way into Amazon since 2018. The light commercial vehicles, used for Amazon's last mile operations in North America and Europe, includes Ram ProMaster, Fiat Ducato, and Peugeot and Citroën vehicles.

Amazon pledged in 2019 that it would become carbon-neutral by 2040 — 10 years earlier than is outlined by the United Nations Paris Agreement. To help hit that target, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery trucks from electric startup-turned publicly traded company Rivian.

The 100,000 van order still stands, according to Amazon, which also has about a 20% stake in Rivian.

We always knew that our ambitious sustainability goals in our last mile operations would require multiple electric delivery van providers," Amazon said in an emailed statement. "We continue to be excited about our relationship with Rivian, and this doesn’t change anything about our investment, collaboration, or order size and timing.”

Rivian is under contract to produce 100,000 electric vehicle delivery vans for Amazon through 2024. Rivian has said that it planned to deliver the first 10 of Amazon’s order by the end of 2021.

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Recommended Stories

  • Waymo and Zeekr Will Create an EV Robotaxi for the US

    Waymo and Zeekr are teaming up to create a driverless ride-hailing taxi for the US, and it could look like this.

  • Chinese EV startups turn to Nvidia in the race to catch Tesla

    U.S. high performance chip maker Nvidia Corp said Tuesday it has landed more deals with Chinese electric vehicle makers that want to use the company's technology to power software-driven features that could lure customers away from Tesla Inc. Nvidia vice president Ali Kani used a presentation to the CES technology conference to list several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers that will use Nvidia's DRIVE technology as part of the computer brains of new vehicles, including Polestar, Xpeng, NIO, IM Motors, Li Auto and R Auto. Nvidia said auto suppliers and contract manufacturers Desay, Flex, Quanta, Valeo and ZF also will use its Drive platform as the foundation for automated driving systems in vehicles they engineer for EV brands.

  • Sony looks to electric cars for its next big hit

    Japan's Sony Group Corp plans to launch a company this spring to examine entering the electric vehicle market, looking to harness its strengths in entertainment and sensors to play a bigger role in next-generation mobility. The new company, Sony Mobility Inc, comes as the Japanese tech giant is "exploring a commercial launch" of electric vehicles, Sony chairman and president Kenichiro Yoshida told a news conference, speaking ahead of the CES technology trade fair in the United States. "With our imaging and sensing, cloud, 5G and entertainment technologies combined with our contents mastery, we believe Sony is well positioned as a creative entertainment company to redefine mobility," he said.

  • Amazon's tech is headed to millions of Stellantis vehicles in 2024

    Stellantis is turning to Amazon to bring a slate of connected in-vehicle products and services to its vehicles by 2024 as part of the global automaker's plan to generate $22.5 billion annually from software. The collaboration, which was announced Wednesday at the 2022 CES tech trade show, is supposed to touch nearly every aspect of Stellantis' business. The companies said Amazon's technology will be used to help Stellantis develop vehicles, build connected in-vehicle experiences and train the next generation of automotive software engineers.

  • I-95 Is a Snow-Covered Dystopian Hellscape. These Truckers Came to the Rescue

    America's road warriors have offered spare supplies and additional help to drivers that have been stuck in traffic for more than 24 hours

  • Sony Explores Selling EVs, Joining Tech Rush Into Red-Hot Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is exploring the commercial launch of its own electric vehicle, joining tech rivals like Xiaomi and Foxconn in a rush into the red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Sony Chief Execu

  • Would You Invest in Theranos? Listen to Elizabeth Holmes’s Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes asked to review just one piece of evidence before convicting her of defrauding investors: A 30-minute recording of the Theranos Inc. founder pitching potential backers.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeHow Safe Is

  • ‘There may be a slight correction in pricing.’ Real estate attorneys and economists on what buyers need to know about the housing market in 2022

    Daryl Fairweather, Redfin chief economist, says, “I expect mortgage rates to slowly rise to 3.6% by the end of 2022.” This, he says, is because the Fed is tapering mortgage backed security purchases and we’ll feel the effects in mortgage rates.

  • A Panama City boat operator is salty over St. Andrews cats. Traps might soon be set to remove them

    Although feral cats might help keep the local rodent population at bay, a Panama City boat operator says they are ruining his equipment.

  • Warm water leads to thousands of salmon deaths in the Sacramento River

    Mearly the entire hatch of endangered chinook salmon were wiped out in 2021.

  • Amazon, Stellantis deal promises to use thousands of electric Ram delivery vans

    Amazon and Stellantis reach deals for electric Ram delivery vans, software for in-vehicle services and to put Amazon Fire TV in more Jeeps.

  • It’s Time The Bachelor Got Over Its Ageism Problem

    If the show uses the word cougar one more time…

  • Is Ford Still a Buy After Jumping 136%?

    In 2021, Ford (NYSE: F) stock rose to a level not seen in the last two decades. The stock rose 136% during the year. So, what got investors suddenly excited about this old automaker, and will the momentum sustain in the new year? Let's discuss what's next for the Blue Oval.

  • Report: Boeing lands major 737 Max order with Airbus customer

    The 737 Max narrowly beat out the Airbus A220 as Allegiant aims to expand its fleet to meet the expected rise in demand for air travel in the coming years, Reuters reported.

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • GM's 'Breakthrough' Silverado Set To Join Hot Market For Electric Trucks

    The electric Silverado should offer 400 miles of range and a fixed-glass roof. Ford's F-150 Lightning electric truck goes 300 miles on a charge.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Auto-Grade Hardware at CES 2022 with Partner Integrations from Amazon Web Services, HERE Technologies, Car IQ and Electra Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is laying the groundwork for the software-defined vehicles of the future with an automotive-grade hardware demonstration of BlackBerry IVY™, the company's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Tesla gathers paperwork to open Austin-area factory, which analysts say is key to '22 production goals

    Tesla Inc. had a record-setting end to 2021 that has analysts predicting big things from the electric vehicle manufacturer in 2022. Now, all eyes are on the launch of the company's factories in Austin and Berlin. A local official in Central Texas says some parts of the facility have already been cleared to open by the fire marshal. Tesla intends to produce its Cybertruck, Model 3, Model Y SUV and Semi tractor-trailer there.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After It Reports Strong Q3 Sales But Steep Losses?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.