Amazon to bring ‘neighbourhood watch’ app to UK

Ring Doorbell

Homeowners will be able to share footage from video doorbells to alert neighbours about suspected crimes under plans for a neighbourhood watch app from Amazon.

The tech giant’s smart doorbell company, Ring, is considering launching a grassroots social network called Neighbours in countries such as the UK.

The smartphone app connects to video doorbells to allow users to post footage of suspected crimes and receive real-time alerts on incidents in the area.

The app, which has been criticised for its relationship with police forces, currently exists in the US. However, Liz Hamren, Ring’s chief executive, said the company was planning to expand.

“We’re looking at bringing that to other other markets,” she said, adding that “[the UK] is one of the biggest and most important markets”.

Ms Hamren said there was “nothing to share at this time, but one of the things that I think I’m excited about is people being able to share a wide range of videos with their neighbours”.

Almost one in five households in Britain – 18pc – have a smart doorbell, security camera or alarm system, according to Ofcom, up from 5pc in 2020.

Their rise has come amid growing criticism that police are failing to pursue criminals for cases such as bicycle and vehicle theft.

Video doorbells are seen as a way of deterring package theft, which has exploded as fewer people work from home.

Membership of the Neighbourhood Watch, the community organisation designed to keep streets safe, has fallen by half since 2000.

Ring launched the Neighbours app in the US in 2018. It connects to video doorbells to allow users to post about local crime and safety cases and receive real-time alerts on incidents in the area.

The app has been criticised for exaggerating the levels of crime in areas and over its work with police forces.

Video doorbell footage was used in the conviction of Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens over the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 and the conviction of Collin Reeves for the double murder of his relatives in Somerset. The devices have been credited with reducing the number of drivers fleeing the scene of accidents.

Ring has provided police forces with doorbells to hand out to citizens or in other cases forces have provided discounts on buying them.

Smart doorbells, hyperlocal social networks and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups have been accused of encouraging a new form of digital curtain twitching, but Ms Hamren said people had widely become used to surveillance cameras.

“The reality of the world that we live in is that there are lots of cameras,” she said. “When you walk into a retail store, in an airport, a mall, across the world, there are cameras. Our goal is to let people know that they’re being recorded because they’re standing in front of a doorbell; that transparency is the really important part.”

Ring’s Neighbours app has cut ties with police forces in the US. Last week, it said it would no longer allow forces to use the app to request doorbell footage from residents, which led to criticism from some police forces.

Ms Hamren said that supporting the feature was not a priority.

“We are not investing in technology that allows public agencies to request within our app and then receive within our app,” she added. “Our stakeholder is the consumer. It is about making sure that we are empowering them to do all the things that they want to do.”

