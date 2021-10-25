U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,558.59
    +13.69 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,718.04
    +41.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,170.69
    +80.49 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.64
    +20.37 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    +0.74 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6730
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,449.06
    +3,281.78 (+5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.11
    +1,269.43 (+523.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.93
    +24.38 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Amazon brings Alexa to hospitals and senior living centers

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

After already targeting verticals like hotels and apartment complexes, Amazon announced today it's now rolling out new solutions for healthcare providers and senior living centers. The solutions, which are a part of Alexa Smart Properties, are designed specifically to meet the needs of deploying Alexa devices at scale and will allow the facility's administrators to create customized experiences for their residents or patients.

In senior living centers, the residents would be able to use Alexa devices to call their family members and other loved ones, as well as keep up with the goings-on at their community and other community news. The devices could also be used to make announcements, allow the residents to communicate with each other through direct audio messages, make voice and video calls, and they can streamline other center activities -- like check-ins, maintenance requests, and various administrative tasks. Amazon believes this could help make facilities more efficient and productive.

Amazon says senior living communities include Atria and Eskaton will integrate with its new solution.

The market for using Alexa in senior living communities was already being explored by third-party providers, like K4Connect, which last year closed on $21 million in Series B funding to bring newer technologies, including Alexa's voice assistance, to older adults and those living with disabilities. Companies like K4Connect and others, including Lifeline Senior Living, Aiva, and Vocera, can now tap into Alexa Smart Properties' tools and APIs to make it easier for them to roll out their own, customized solutions and software.

Image Credits: Amazon

Meanwhile, Amazon had already piloted putting Alexa in patient rooms in a test with Cedars-Sinai, which allowed patients to use voice commands for performing basic tasks, like changing TV channels, as well as communicating with caregivers. The idea was that, by offloading some of the everyday tasks to Alexa, it could free up nurses to focus more on medical care.

With Amazon's new solution for hospitals, patients will be able to use Alexa to communicate with care staff, control the devices in their room, and stay entertained with news and music. Healthcare providers can also communicate with their patients using Alexa features like calling and Drop-In, without having to enter the patient rooms. This could also help hospitals be more productive and conserve their medical supplies and protective equipment like gloves, masks, and gowns, notes Amazon. (PPE shortages had been an ongoing issue in some locations as Covid spiked during the pandemic.)

Cedars-Sinai is among those officially rolling out the Alexa Smart Properties solution, following its pilot program, and is joined by BayCare and Houston Methodist, Amazon says.

"Voice is intuitive for patients, regardless of age or tech-savviness," said Peachy Hain, executive director of Medical and Surgical Services at Cedars-Sinai, in a statement. "Since it's so easy to operate, patients can use Alexa to connect with their care team and stay entertained as soon as they settle in, while care providers can streamline tasks to make more time to care for those patients. It's a total gamechanger for enhancing our hospital experience," Hain added.

Though Amazon has struggled with privacy issues related to its use of voice recordings and transcriptions, the healthcare and senior living center solutions will not save the voice recordings and don't require users to share personal info with Alexa to use the device, the company explains. Users can also mute the Echo's microphone at any time with the button on top. Amazon also claims it safeguards protected health information received through HIPAA-eligible Alexa skill interactions.

Amazon has been working to bring Alexa to healthcare facilities for some time. A report in 2018 by CNBC had said the company was building out a healthcare team with Alexa in order to make the voice assistant useful in the industry. This included working through the complex HIPAA regulations that would be required to do so. The following year, Amazon announced its first HIPAA-compliant medical skills and began piloting its devices in hospitals. Elsewhere across Amazon, the company has invested in healthcare solutions in other ways, including through solutions like Amazon Comprehend Medical, a machine learning tool that gathers information from things like doctors’ notes and patient health records, and acquisitions like online pharmacy PillPack.

Both of the new Alexa Smart Properties solutions will roll out in the U.S. starting next month, Amazon says.

Recommended Stories

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Moderna Announces Positive Data on Covid-19 Vaccine in Children

    Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective in children aged six to 11 in a Phase 2/3 trial. The company will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration “in the near term.”

  • What Could These Clinical Results Mean for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The results from phase 3 clinical trials suggest that Rinvoq could be an effective treatment for patients.

  • FDA committee to discuss BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 shot in children 5 to 11

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss and then recommend whether the benefits outweigh the risks of BioNTech SE (bntx) and Pfizer Inc.'s (pfe) COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The FDA is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does. The regulator's decision has come within a week of the advisory committee's recommendation in the past.

  • Can A Promising Covid Vaccine Test In Children Refresh Moderna Stock?

    Moderna stock rose Monday after the company said its Covid vaccine produced a similar level of antibodies in children as it did in adults.

  • Fauci stands by gain-of-function research denials, defends collaboration with Wuhan lab

    Dr. Anthony Fauci stood by his denial that the National Institutes of Health had funded risky gain-of-function research, despite the NIH admitting EcoHealth Alliance had violated grant rules when conducting bat coronavirus research.

  • Deadly bacteria found in Walmart aromatherapy spray linked to 2 U.S. deaths

    U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India.

  • Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business

    With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing severely on people's emotional and physical wellbeing, companies have been looking to broaden their offerings to support their employees. EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the coalition Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager. PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices.

  • 'Bombshell' NIH letter on bat coronavirus research reveals Fauci's big lie, professor says

    A leading critic of the National Institutes of Health contends the federal agency “put at risk” U.S. public health and national security by funding a bat coronavirus research project by EcoHealth Alliance.

  • This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

    Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at

  • Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announce start of rolling review of COVID antiviral in Europe

    Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday the European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of molnupiravir, its oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in adults. "Merck plans to work with the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to complete the rolling review process to facilitate initiating the formal review of the Marketing Authorization Application," the company said in a statement. The partner have already submitted an application for emergency u

  • Suzanne Somers Fans Are Cheering Her on After Seeing Her Pantsless 75th Birthday Instagram

    Suzanne Somers shares her thoughts on aging, says it's 'So Incredible,' and 'It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health, about shifting your thinking.'

  • This Is What Experts Want You to Know About the Moderna Booster

    On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the emergency use authorization for a single dose booster of the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The decision was also endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making it possible for tens of millions of Americans to sign up for the booster beginning on Oct. 22, The Washington Post reported. However, just like with the Pfizer booster, there are guidelines and restricti

  • Florida COVID update: 79 fewer are in hospital and 25,758 more are fully vaccinated

    A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report on Sunday showed 2,348 COVID-19 patients listed from 257 Florida hospitals, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

  • Dementia patient, 92, waited four months to be discharged from hospital

    A 92-year-old dementia patient had to wait four months to be discharged from hospital after her home care package was cancelled during her week-long stay.

  • Budget 2021: Sunak to give £6bn to NHS

    The announcement comes amid a slew of other spending commitments made ahead of the autumn budget which is due on Wednesday.

  • What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

    On average, two students in every U.S. classroom have ADHD. damircudic/E+ via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What causes ADHD and can it be cured? – Geneva B., age 17, Philippines Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone ex

  • Coronavirus cases to slump this winter, say scientists

    Covid cases will plummet in November even without Plan B restrictions, modelling seen by the Government suggests.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their f

  • Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.