Amazon is buying primary care tech provider One Medical for $3.9B

Ingrid Lunden
·3 min read

Amazon's interest in healthcare and being a major player in that industry is taking one big step forward today. The company has just announced that it intends to buy One Medical, a primary care provider that leverages in-person, digital and virtual interactions in its services. One Medical went public in 2020 and Amazon said it will be paying $18/share for the company, working out to an enterprise value of $3.9 billion.

Amazon is so far not saying much at all about how its plans for One Medical under the wing of Amazon. It's not clear, for example, if it will remain an independent company or whether it will be integrated into Amazon's wider healthcare strategy. The e-commerce and cloud services behemoth has been making a number of inroads into the field under its own steam, including launching an online pharmacy and building an on-demand healthcare services platform.

But the rise of services like One Medical's notionally fit very closely into a wider vision of digital services -- replacing those same services delivered by more traditional, and often analogue, means -- as played out by Amazon across a number of other verticals.

“We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention. Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what is too often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy – we see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days,” said Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services, in a statement.

“We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years. Together with One Medical’s human-centered and technology-powered approach to health care, we believe we can and will help more people get better care, when and how they need it. We look forward to delivering on that long-term mission.”

“The opportunity to transform health care and improve outcomes by combining One Medical’s human-centered and technology-powered model and exceptional team with Amazon’s customer obsession, history of invention, and willingness to invest in the long-term is so exciting,” added Amir Dan Rubin, One Medical CEO. “There is an immense opportunity to make the health care experience more accessible, affordable, and even enjoyable for patients, providers, and payers. We look forward to innovating and expanding access to quality healthcare services, together.”

One Medical works on both a direct-to-consumer model, as well as by selling services via companies in their health plans for employees. It has more than 8,000 organizations as B2B2C clients currently.

The company, which was backed by Google and others during its phase as a startup, has had its share of ups and downs. We wrote about a data leak at the company in 2021 that exposed hundreds of customers' email addresses.

Amazon has been making inroads, and laying out its ambitions, in healthcare for a number of years already. It has made acquisitions towards online pharmacy services, such as PillPack, and launched products off the back of that. It's also built out is own on-demand healthcare services, which is where One Medical may be situated in the bigger company longer term. And it's been looking at healthcare as an enterprise opportunity as well, for example exploring integrations of Alexa into healthcare environments.

But not all of those initiatives have been completely successful. In 2018, it formed a JV with JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway to build an employee healthcare operation, appointing a high-profile doctor to lead it. But that service never appeared to take shape as expected and shut up shop in 2021.

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Between the Fed's aggressive policy tightening to rein in inflation and deteriorating economic data, volatility has become a seemingly ever-present facet of the stock market. While the current economic landscape has spurred fear among investors, others view market volatility as a unique buying opportunity. Opportunity is the key word – and sometimes the hardest thing for investors to see. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often tur

  • Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden and Cory Booker file long-awaited cannabis bill in Senate: Report

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D., N.Y., Ron Wyden, D., Ore., and Cory Booker, D., N.J. have filed the long-awaited Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act more than a year after releasing a draft of the measure, Politico reported on Thursday. The measure is not expected to get 60 votes needed for passage in the Senate, plus President Joe Biden has said he does not support federal legalization of pot. However, it's the first major cannabis legalization bill introduced in the Senate an

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy With A Possible Seagen Buyout Right Around The Corner?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Medical Giant J&J Crumbles On Guidance Haircut — Is It A Sell Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a sell after cutting its 2022 outlook amid currency concerns? Is JNJ stock a sell right now?

  • Eating This Healthy Food More Than Once a Week Spikes Your Cancer Risk

    An estimated 20 percent of Americans will develop skin cancer by their 70th birthday, making it the most common cancer in the U.S. However, it's also one of the most preventable types of cancer. Things like limiting your sun exposure, always wearing sunscreen, covering up when possible, and avoiding tanning beds are all good ways to protect your skin, as your dermatologist has likely cautioned you. Monthly self-checks to identify any new or questionable moles or growths are also highly recommend

  • Delic 2021 Revenue Shows Strong Growth as Nation's Largest Ketamine Clinic Chain, Continues Expansion of Mental Health Wellness Services

    Delic Holdings Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, is pleased to share the following corporate update:

  • CDC OK’s Novavax vaccine to add fourth shot to U.S. program, and COVID cases triple in Europe in six-week span

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Novavax vaccine for adults late Tuesday, clearing the final obstacle to the use of a fourth alternative and one that is based on more traditional technology than earlier shots.

  • Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Attempting to Smuggle $3.7 Million in Fentanyl into California

    Border Patrol arrested a man who was allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly $3.7 million worth of fentanyl into California on Monday, according to CBP.

  • Glioblastoma Symptoms: Man's Migraines Were Brain Cancer

    What are the symptoms of brain cancer? Man who had migraine headaches and tunnel vision was diagnosed with glioblastoma. He'll try a personalized vaccine.

  • Teen Is Cured from Cancer After Groundbreaking Therapy: 'It's a Miracle I'm Alive'

    “I told Emily that if I had to crawl to the North Pole, I would, if that’s what it took to find someone to fix her,” says dad, Tom Whitehead.

  • This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say

    Summer is in full swing, and that means you may find yourself entertaining more often than usual. But if you find yourself preparing one particular party snack—especially if you do so with any regularity—you might be putting yourself at a heightened risk of colon cancer. Experts warn that one particular additive used in this food has been linked with colon cancer, and less frequently with kidney and stomach cancer. Read on to learn which popular treat could be increasing your risk, and why cance

  • Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine gets a CDC group's endorsement

    The recommendation puts the Gaithersburg company in the homestretch to roll out its vaccine to the public.

  • Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report

    Apple Inc on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional healthcare systems on the other. Spearheaded by Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, the report is the first time Apple has offered a comprehensive view of its approach to healthcare markets in the eight years since it began releasing health features such as a medical records storage system on iPhones. It has also started partnering with institutions such the Stanford University School of Medicine to conduct large-scale formal medical studies.

  • Doctor who performed abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim moves to sue Indiana AG for defamation

    Dr. Caitlin Bernard — the Indianapolis ob-gyn who provided the procedure to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio — has filed a notice that she intends to sue Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for statements he made about her on Fox News.

  • Amazon to Buy Primary-Care Firm One Medical in $3.9 Billion All-Cash Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced it would buy primary-care company One Medical for $18 a share, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to muscle into the healthcare market.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock

  • Ecolab Earns Top Score of 100; Recognized as a Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion

    ST. PAUL, Minn., July 20, 2022 /3BL Media/ - For the first time, Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people, planet and bus...

  • What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you

    Activist Jason Hershey reads from a Bible as he protests in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with the anti-abortion group Bound for Life in 2005 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee via Getty ImagesIn the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As

  • Collect badges like a Scout to boost your mental health with new app

    There was a time when collecting badges was the preserve of Scouts and Girl Guides.

  • How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

    In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, acting on input from a group of veterinary researchers, began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs, dilated cardiomyopathy. Four years later, the FDA has found no firm link between diet and dilated cardiomyopathy. Publicity surrounding this issue, nevertheless, has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.