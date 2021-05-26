U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.32
    +1.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,332.54
    +20.08 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,697.15
    +39.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.60
    +9.85 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.33 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.50
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2234
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0050 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4137
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9570
    +0.1970 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,284.44
    +1,567.26 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.78
    -1.83 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.26
    -7.53 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon is acquiring storied Hollywood studio MGM in a deal worth $8.45 billion in a bid to bolster its streaming catalog. The takeover hands it the rights to an eye-watering pool of crowdpleasers including James Bond, Rocky and Robocop. MGM also owns The Hobbit franchise, which should sit nicely alongside Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series for Prime Video. On the TV side, the studio's output includes recent hits such as The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, along with all things under its Epix TV network.

The deal — the second-largest in Amazon's history after its $13.7 billion Whole Foods acquisition — is part of a new wave of media consolidation ushered in by the so-called streaming wars. Already, we've seen Disney consume 21st Century Fox for $71 billion, assimilating its library into Disney+ and Hulu. While the dust is still settling on the newly-announced merger of HBO Max parent WarnerMedia with Discovery. Together, the two companies spend a whopping $20 billion per year on content, slightly more than the $17 billion Netflix splurges on originals. 

But, while legacy media companies have pulled the trigger on big deals as a means of survival, Big Tech has been relatively silent on the acquisition front. Rumors indicating that MGM was interested in a sale have been circulating for years. The studio was previously reported to be in talks with Apple for a takeover that would have valued it at $6 billion. Though, that obviously did not materialize.

For its part, Amazon has given preference to individual film rights and live sports deals over Hollywood takeovers. The company has been on a feeding frenzy during the pandemic, snapping up the rights to movies including Coming2America and the sequel to Borat as cinemas remained shuttered. Jeff Bezos recently revealed that Prime Video (now 10 years old) was watched by over 175 million Prime subscribers in the past year. Amazon also owns a free, ad-supported streaming service called IMDbTV.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Homeowners Were Targeted in Burglary Ring, Prosecutors Say

    Eight men targeted Asian homeowners for theft as part of an intricate multistate burglary ring that preyed mainly on restaurant owners in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The defendants were accused of rifling through cars parked at family-owned Asian restaurants to identify addresses and affixing tracking devices in order to follow victims home, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey. At other times, they targeted homes in heavily populated Asian communities. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times More than 50 residences in at least four states were ransacked, and jewelry, weapons and thousands of dollars in currency from the United States and Asian countries were stolen between late 2016 and the spring of 2019. George M. Crouch Jr., the special agent in charge of the FBI office in Newark, called it a “brazen conspiracy based on stereotype and opportunity.” The arrests come as the country is confronting a rising tide of anti-Asian bias and attacks on homes and businesses that have shaken Asian Americans and left many feeling vulnerable to unprovoked violence. “It is fitting,” Crouch said in a statement, “that these arrests come at a time when society is raising awareness regarding crimes against our Asian American citizens.” The defendants were charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines, but were not accused of federal hate crimes. Still, law enforcement officials found notes containing “derogatory descriptive terms to identify the ethnicity of the homeowners,” the New Jersey U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Several of the suspects were granted bail during a videoconference hearing Tuesday afternoon, but others were held while awaiting trial. Several of their lawyers said they had just gotten the complaint and had not had a chance to review the charges with their clients. One lawyer, Michael Rosas, argued that his client should be released. “He’s trying to change his life,” Rosas told the judge. “This is something that happened two years ago. He’s presumed innocent.” In denying bail, the magistrate judge, James B. Clark III, noted the seriousness of the charges. “People’s homes are their castles,” Clark said, “and when homes are invaded by burglars, I can’t conceive of too many things that are more troubling, more invasive.” After identifying homes owned by people of Asian descent, the men would surveil the property and enter when they thought no one was home, often using ladders to climb through unlocked second-story windows, prosecutors said. The device used to track vehicles to some of the homes that the defendants burglarized was created from magnets and cellular telephones, according to the criminal complaint. Three of the men charged were arrested during “burglaries in process” in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and Hazlet, New Jersey, the authorities said. In at least two incidents, the homes were not empty when intruders entered. In December 2018, an Asian resident of a home in Kenilworth, New Jersey, fought with a male intruder, who dropped a walkie-talkie that authorities said contained traces of DNA that helped lead to the arrests. Investigators interviewed a participant in the burglary ring who told them that the thieves would search the internet for Indian and Chinese restaurants. Their owners were targeted, according to the complaint, “because it was believed that the victims kept large sums of currency and jewelry in their residences.” Lu-in Wang, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who has studied crimes of opportunity against Asians, said choosing victims based on perceived stereotypes could justify bias-crime charges. Thieves, she said, might assume that Asian restaurant workers would be likely to have cash or valuable jewelry stored in their homes or would be reluctant to involve the police because of language barriers. “We’re targeting you because we think you’re an easy target,” she said. “That can make people feel even more vulnerable than ‘We’re choosing you based on hate.’ ” In one January 2019 burglary in Eatontown, New Jersey, which was part of the multistate conspiracy, the homeowner, an Asian business owner, reported the loss of $500,000 in cash, as well as jewelry and a purse. The month before, residents of two homes in Queens, New York, reported thefts of property worth more than $100,000 and $78,000 that were later linked to the burglary ring. “These defendants were part of a sophisticated, multistate burglary crew that targeted the homes of business owners of Asian descent,” Rachael A. Honig, the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said in a statement. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Microsoft says Edge is now the 'best performing' Windows 10 browser

    The next release of Edge will be the "best-performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event.

  • Microsoft's first OpenAI-powered feature helps beginners build productivity apps

    Microsoft has officially introduced its first GPT-3-powered feature in a customer product.

  • MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is turned away from Republican governors event

    The CEO, a top Trump ally, has been sued for defamation over his false assertion that a company’s voting machines stole the election for Joe Biden.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft is close to revealing the 'next generation' of Windows

    Microsoft is starting to talk about what's next for Windows, and USB-C is getting a big power boost.

  • Tesla starts phasing out radar sensors in favor of vision-only Autopilot

    New Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will rely solely on cameras to feed info for driver assist systems like "Full Self Driving" and Autopilot.

  • He Fought Trump's 2020 Lies. He Also Backs New Scrutiny of Ballots.

    Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, earned widespread praise for his staunch defense of the election results in his state last year in the face of growing threats and pressure from former President Donald Trump. As Trump spread falsehoods about the election, Raffensperger vocally debunked them, culminating in a 10-page letter addressed to Congress on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, in which he refuted, point by point, Trump’s false claims about election fraud in Georgia. But after a Georgia judge ruled late last week that a group of voters must be allowed to view copies of all 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the state’s largest county, in yet another disinformation-driven campaign, Raffensperger voiced his support for the effort, saying that inspecting the ballots would provide “another layer of transparency and citizen engagement.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As Trump’s election falsehoods continue to hold sway over many lawmakers and voters, with efforts to review ballots still underway in states across the country, we spoke with Raffensperger about why he supported the new review ordered by the judge and how he thinks about public trust, or mistrust, in the electoral process. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed. Q: At the risk of asking you to repeat yourself: Was there any widespread fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election? A: No, there was no widespread fraud. We had, and we still do have, several hundred investigations that we’ve opened up. Many of those are procedural, but none would be significant enough to overturn the election results. Q: So why support this most recent order to inspect ballots? A: So from Day 1, I’ve encouraged Georgians who have concerns about the elections in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues. Frankly, Fulton County has a long-standing history of election mismanagement that has weakened voter faith in the system. And I’m very grateful that S.B. 202 (the state’s new voting law) strengthens the ability of the secretary of state’s office to hold counties accountable. I think that’s a good thing. Q: But in a letter you wrote to Congress in January, you refuted the false allegations regarding absentee ballots in Fulton County, nearly the very same claims that are a part of this lawsuit that led to the judge’s order. So what has changed? A: Unfortunately, the No. 1 issue that we’re facing right now in elections nationwide is voter confidence. Now, in Georgia, it goes back to the 2018 governor’s race, when Stacey Abrams did not concede, and then in 2016, days after President Trump won, the other camp talks about Russian collusion. And so we had those aspersions cast on Trump’s victory. But what happens each time is that voter confidence takes a hit. So whenever we can restore, or have a process that will help restore, voter confidence, I think that’s a good thing — if you have an open and transparent process in which everyone can objectively agree that this is due process that they’re doing, that they’re making sure they’re following the law. At the end of the day, they’re going to get the same results we got after November. And then we can hopefully put this to bed. Q: So even though you know that the allegations in this most recent lawsuit aren’t going to come to fruition, going through another public process will help build confidence? A: It’s really the process of civic engagement. Let the citizens have an open, transparent process in which other sets of eyeballs can verify what’s already been verified. We’ve already done a 100% hand recount of every single absentee ballot, every single early-vote ballot and every date-of-election ballot. So all three forms of voting have been counted in Georgia. Every single one of those paper ballots has been hand-counted. So I know the results aren’t going to change, but it just helps increase voter confidence, and it helps our entire nation to move off this issue and really get back to a more stable society. Q: Democrats and voting rights groups have said that these repeated recounts and relitigations of the 2020 presidential contest actually undermine confidence in the election. So I’m wondering how you weigh that. A: Well, at the end of the day, a Superior Court judge makes a ruling, and we follow the law in Georgia. Q: Many Republican voters, and especially former President Donald Trump, have continued to reject the multiple audits and recounts already carried out in Georgia and demand new investigations. What makes you think this Fulton County inspection will satisfy those who claim that there was widespread fraud? A: Well, let’s follow this rabbit trail, and get the answers, and then we’ll get answers that will be very similar to what we had back when this election was carried out and we did the audit process. And we can put this to rest, and we can move forward. Q: Georgia’s new voting law gives more power over elections to state lawmakers. Do you have any worries that this new inspection of ballots could prompt the Legislature to exert even more control over election administration? A: All Georgians should take great comfort at the end of the day that we have a fair election process. We have 159 counties that are running these elections, we have 159 county election directors who have personal integrity. People need to understand that the people who are running these elections at the precinct level — those are your friends, those are your neighbors, those are your friends at church, those are your friends from Pilates, Rotary. Your kids could be on the same youth league baseball or soccer team. The glue that holds the process together is the individual personal integrity of local Georgians, plus our office, and what I will stand for is fair and honest elections. Q: I wanted to ask you a little bit about your reelection bid next year. You’re running against Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican congressman whom Trump has endorsed. Are you worried about Donald Trump attacking you and actively working to ensure your defeat? A: No. We’re going to run our campaign on issues. At the end of the day, we believe that integrity counts. And we’ve done an awful lot to improve the election process in Georgia. The first thing we did was pass House Bill 316, which allowed us to procure new voting machines that use verifiable paper ballots. For 18 years, people were talking about needing a system with paper ballots; I accomplished that. Also, we made progress toward joining the Electronic Registration Information Center (a nonpartisan, nonprofit multistate voter roll database). So as we updated our voter rolls, we could do it objectively. We also outlawed ballot harvesting. So we’ve been working on election integrity for a long time. Congressman Hice, though, he’s been up in D.C. for over six years, and he has never introduced a single piece of electoral reform legislation. He’s never done anything on election integrity, ever. And now he thinks it’s somehow an interesting issue for him to run on? That’s the challenge sometimes with congressmen. Some of them don’t do much when they get up there. Q: One of the things Hice did do was vote in Congress to overturn the election results. Do you have any concern that someone who had previously taken steps to overturn a free and fair election could one day run elections in Georgia? A: Well, if you’re honest with yourself, he’s a double-minded person. In Georgia, he accepted the results for his race, but he didn’t accept the results for President Trump’s race. How can you hold two opposing views at one time? So he’s going to have to live with his vote on Jan. 6. Q: Echoing Trump’s election lies has almost become a litmus test in Republican primaries. How do you run in this environment? A: I’m going to run on integrity, and I’m going to run on the truth. Q: When was the last time you spoke with Trump? Was it the call in January in which he urged you to “find” him votes that became public soon afterward? Yes. Q: Have any of his allies contacted you or other Republicans in Georgia in the last few months to urge you to conduct a recount or review along the lines of Arizona’s? A: Not that I’m aware of. Q: OK. Last question. We spent a lot of time earlier talking about how faith in elections is damaged. How do you think we restore bipartisan, national faith in elections? A: I think perhaps we need to have a national dialogue, or a bipartisan meeting of the minds. Because S. 1 and H.R. 1 (two versions of congressional Democrats’ major voting rights bill) are a top-down, federal takeover of elections, and of course you’re going to see pushback from the Republicans, and rightly so. And I’ve spoken out against those. We really need to look at what can we accomplish that makes sure that we restore the trust of all voters from both sides of the aisle, make sure that we have honest and fair elections, that results are accurate. Candidates need to understand their job is to turn out voters, and if they don’t turn out enough voters, they will lose the election, and they have to accept the will of the people. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sony is 'strengthening' PlayStation Now as it tries to reach 1 billion people

    Sony's push to reach 1 billion people includes using PlayStation Now to boost PlayStation Plus.

  • Jaw-dropping ending to 'This Is Us' season finale completely blindsides fans

    It was an ending and wedding that no one saw coming.

  • Epic v. Apple fight: Billions at stake as judge determines fate of App Store

    The fate of Apple’s lucrative App Store was placed in the hands of a California federal judge Monday, following closing arguments from lawyers for the tech giant and its opponent, “Fortnite” developer Epic Games, in their widely watched antitrust trial. Epic is asking for an injunction requiring Apple to change its business model, so app developers can get their apps onto iPhones using third-party app stores, cutting out Apple’s 30% fee. Apple says such a change would jeopardize mobile device security, with CEO Tim Cook testifying last week that such a move was “an experiment I wouldn’t want to run.”

  • And the winner of 'The Voice' Season 20 is…

    `Who won: Kenzie Wheeler, Cam Anthony, Rachel Mac, Jordan Matthew Young, or Victor Solomon?

  • South Africa’s Central Bank Starts Research on Retail-Focused Digital Currency

    The South African Reserve Bank said it will carry out trials on different technology platforms for the study.

  • A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves FOMC Member Chatter in Focus

    It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Business and consumer confidence figures from France will draw interest. From the U.S, expect FOMC member chatter to also influence.

  • U.K. Kicks Off Fiscal Year With $45 Billion Budget Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. posted a 31.7 billion-pound budget deficit ($45 billion) in April as the new fiscal year got under way.The shortfall reported by the Office for National Statistics Tuesday was in line with the median forecast of economists but well below the 47.3 billion pounds registered in April last year, when the first coronavirus lockdown pummeled the public finances.Chancellor Rishi Sunak nonetheless faces a formidable task to rein in the deficit, which hit a peacetime high of 14.3% of GDP in the last fiscal year. Borrowing in 2021-22 is still expected to total more than 200 billion pounds, or 10% of GDP, and there are doubts that Sunak can deliver on his pledge to balance day-to-day spending and revenue by the middle of the decade without further tax increases.That will depend on the cost of future spending related to the virus. It will also hinge on how permanent the damage inflicted by the deepest slump in three centuries proves to be. While a strong rebound is under way as the economy reopens, scars are expect to remain.Tax receipts rose 7% in April from a year earlier, while government spending including capital investment was down almost 12%. Debt climbed to 2.17 trillion pounds, or 98.5% of economic output. While that’s affordable for now, the huge holdings of government bonds now held by the Bank of England means that debt costs would rise significantly were the central bank to raise interests rates, as economists expect.“We are taking to keep the public finances on a sustainable footing by bringing debt under control over the medium term,” Sunak said in a statement. “But we also need to focus on driving a strong economy recovery from the pandemic.”The deficit in 2020-21 was 300.3 billion pounds, slightly lower than previously estimated. That figure is almost certain to be revised higher when the ONS incorporates the cost of writing off loans made to companies hit by the pandemic The U.K. fiscal watchdog estimates the cost of doing so at about 27 billion pounds.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Bitcoin’s Volatility Is Spilling Over to U.S. Stocks, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s explosive moves are stoking the volatility of U.S. stock futures in haywire trading days, according to Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd.In a study that concludes the world’s biggest token is no longer a fringe asset class, DBS’s Chief Economist Taimur Baig and Macro Strategist Chang Wei Liang wrote that S&P 500 contracts tend to register bigger swings after Bitcoin spiked up or down by 10% in the span of an hour.They analyzed four such trading days -- Dec. 28, Jan. 4, Jan. 29 and May 19 -- as examples of extreme Bitcoin volatility, and compared the relationship to S&P 500 futures. The study showed Bitcoin and the S&P 500 are more positively correlated following a large crypto move, registering as 0.26 versus 0.19 in normal conditions.It’s still a weak link between the two assets, but DBS said it also found that the variance of returns on S&P 500 futures was 42% greater than normal on those days as well.“This suggests that broader equity sentiment could become more coupled with sentiment in Bitcoin markets for a temporary period of time,” they wrote. “Given the recent Bitcoin stresses, market participants may be wise to keep an eye on developments in this space.”Bitcoin jumped 6% to trade near $40,000 on Wednesday. That’s above last week’s low of about $30,000, but well below the mid-April record of nearly $65,000.Mainstream assets have shrugged off the wild swings so far and there’s not an obvious relationship between stocks and digital currencies. Even so, it’s clear that Bitcoin has become a major force in financial markets, with the crypto meltdown of last week drowning out any other investment narratives.“Bitcoin is no longer the fringe asset that it once was, given the higher correlations and increased U.S. equity volatility that trail extreme moves in Bitcoin markets,” the DBS team wrote.In a recent note, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said the cross-asset impact of the cryptocurrency slide has been “mild,” with less equity and credit drawdown compared with meme-stock ructions or this year’s bond selloff.Even so, other strategists remain cautious. Bitcoin is “firming its grip on markets through volatility, liquidity and correlation,” Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors LLC in New York, wrote this week.The potential for “financial contagion should Bitcoin drop well below $20,000 cannot be dismissed,” he added.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.