Amazon Canada continues to support refugees with second virtual Refugee Career Day

·3 min read

The event will be held virtually on November 3, recruiters aim to support refugee job seekers by providing career advice and information about Amazon jobs

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Amazon Canada's ongoing refugee support program that launched in June, the company will host its second virtual Refugee Career Day on Thursday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT). The event will help refugees learn about careers with Amazon in Canada and provide opportunities to connect with recruiters.

Similar to the first Refugee Career Day in June, virtual booths will be set up by job type, including technical and non-technical roles at Amazon, jobs with human resources, and positions in fulfillment centers. Participants will be able to enter a booth to view job postings and information, and request to speak one-on-one with Amazon representatives. The event will feature livestream presentations on interviewing at Amazon, resume writing, and employee benefits at Amazon, as well as an Affinity Network and Immigration Question booth which includes how to navigate the immigration process and support offered by Amazon.

Amazon Canada's first Refugee Career Day helped 119 participants find support from 50 Amazon employees. "The first Canada Refugee Career Day was such a rewarding experience, helping candidates continue their professional development journey," said Catherine Fontaine, a senior souring recruiter from Amazon's People eXperience and Technology team. "I had the opportunity to help candidates with one of the most important tools in their career development toolbox: how to write an effective resume, which allows them to put their best foot forward before they interview somewhere. We hope to replicate that experience with this second virtual event."

In addition to Amazon Canada's Refugee Support Program, a new employee resource group—The Refugee and Newcomer to Canada Network—will launch in January 2023. The affinity group will help create a sense of community by helping to attract and retain refugee employees and enhance their feelings of inclusion. The group will focus on recruitment efforts domestically and globally, community events, and fundraising, and it will provide access to professional development opportunities for employees. Amazon continues to welcome newcomers and refugees into its employee base and knows that such resources are essential to their success.

"The inspiration for creating this group stems from some of the day-to-day concerns that refugees face when starting a new job in Canada," said Bellal Faroqi, a strategy specialist for immigration support at Amazon Canada and founder of the Refugee and Newcomer Amazon Canada Network. "These issues include immigration support, resettlement into a new community, and adapting to the Canadian and Amazon culture. The affinity group will address these concerns and allow Amazonians to support newcomers and refugees while providing a sense of community of new Canadians within Amazon."

"We are committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are always looking for ways to scale our impact as we grow," said Sumegha Kumar, director of customer fulfillment operations at Amazon Canada. "The success of our last Amazon Canada Refugee Career Day and the formation of the new refugee-focused employee resource group are proof of this commitment. Now more than ever, programs like this are needed to support the growing refugee population here in Canada, and we are excited to welcome everyone to discover a job that may suit their needs here at Amazon Canada."

Anyone interested in the Amazon Canada Refugee Career Day can find more information and register for the event at refugeecareerday.splashthat.com.

Amazon Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c9560.html

