U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,174.26
    +0.84 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.79
    -44.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,989.38
    +39.16 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.58
    +21.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.52
    +0.17 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.90
    -11.20 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    -0.34 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    +0.0160 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    -0.0080 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1260
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,663.70
    -1,519.81 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.58
    +38.52 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Amazon's cashierless tech could be ready for full-size supermarkets

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

It seems Amazon is finally ready to bring its cashierless grocery store tech to full-size supermarkets. Planning documents Bloomberg spotted for a location in Connecticut boast features akin to those in Amazon Go stores, including entry and exit gates and ceiling-mounted racks that support camera arrays, as well as space for server racks.

Shoppers at Go stores, which have been around since 2018, swipe their phones when they pass through the entry gates. The cameras and shelf sensors track what they place in their cart. They’re automatically charged for the items they take when they leave the store.

Using the tech in a store with around 7,000 square feet of retail space (as the largest Go Grocery stores have) is less complex than having it in a supermarket. The planned location has a floor space that’s almost three times larger than Go Grocery outlets and it would welcome far more people at once.

Still, it seems Amazon has been able to scale the tech sufficiently and in a way that’s cost-effective enough to use it in supermarkets. Rival companies working on cashierless tech have said they’re a year or two away from bringing it to supermarkets, so it appears Amazon is getting the jump on them.

Although Amazon isn’t named in the plans, the schematics are said to be very similar to documents the company has filed for other stores. Construction on the Bloomfield supermarket, which may be an Amazon Fresh location, is underway. Amazon has opened 12 Fresh stores and it's said to have dozens more in the works across the US.

This week, Amazon announced it would bring its tech that allows you to pay by scanning your palm to Whole Foods stores, starting with a location in Seattle. The company has been using the tech at convenience and bookstores, along with 4-star outlets.

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast takes another step toward '10G' with test of a multigigabit chip

    If you can't get a fiber connection, DOCSIS 4.0 and '10G' could be your route to multigigabit speeds for uploads and downloads.

  • 'Call of Duty' DLSS upgrades promise a big boost to 4K gaming

    Updates to 'Call of Duty' for 'Warzone' and 'Modern Warfare' now support NVIDIA's DLSS, promising up to much higher frame rates in 4K.

  • Ogling Apple's purple iPhone 12

    Look, there really isn’t much to say about the new, purple iPhone 12. It’s roughly the same pastel shade that last year’s purple iPhone 11 came in, which means it’s more of a lavender than anything else. (If you’re a connoisseur of Southeast Asian flavors, I should point out this iPhone’s hue is nearly a dead ringer for some varieties of delicious Ube ice cream.) You’ll also be able to pre-order one starting this Friday, if for some reason the white, black, red, blue, or green models didn’t already do it for you. That’s... about it.

  • Apple's new AirTags are as simple as they should be

    If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I. Lose. Everything. That character flaw, in tandem with a complete inability to see things smack in front of my face sometimes, means I’m perhaps the perfect person to try out Apple’s new AirTags. Good thing, then, that Apple sent along a few to test — along with a purple iPhone 12 running the new (and required) iOS 14.5 update.

  • How to pick the right mirrorless camera in 2021

    Our 2021 guide will catch you up on all the latest cameras and bargains, so you can select a camera that fits your shooting needs and budget to a tee.

  • iOS 15 may revamp notifications and the iPad home screen

    Apple is reportedly planning to give iOS 15 significant upgrades to notifications, the iPad home screen and the lock screen.

  • Disney's new deal with Sony gets Spider-Man flicks on Disney+

    Sony already had a streaming deal with Netflix, but now it has a new agreement with Disney that locks in films for Disney+ and Hulu.

  • Vaccines put U.S. airlines on runway to recovery

    U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday signaled a slower cash burn and pointed to a rebound in summer bookings as accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations make more people confident about traveling again. "March was clearly a significant improvement over January and February and guidance is for continued improvement into the June quarter and the summer beyond it," Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker said. Southwest forecast second-quarter average daily core cash burn between $2 million and $4 million, compared with about $13 million per day in the previous three months.

  • Backed by Nas and Dapper Labs CEO, SportsIcon launches to deliver NFTs bundled with exclusive athlete content

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have a natural fit with sports memorabilia, another category of speculative asset whose value is primarily dependent on the prices its adherents are willing to pay. A new startup called SportsIcon aims to deliver even more value via sports-focused NFTs, with direct collaboration with athletes and lessons from the pros to accompany the one-off digital collectibles. SportsIcon has backing from Roham Gharegozlou, the CEO of Dapper Labs, which was at the very forefront of the NFT craze and which powers NBA Top Shot.

  • Segway's updated Ninebot Kickscooter Max is $100 off for Earth Day

    Save big on Segway's Ninebot Kickscooter Max G30LP at Wellbots for Earth Day.

  • Audi spinoff holoride collects $12m in Series A led by Terranet AB

    The Swedish ADAS software development company Terranet led the round with €3.2 million (~$3.9 million), followed by a group of Chinese financial and automotive technology investors, organized by investment professional Jingjing Xu, and educational and entertainment game development company Schell Games, which has partnered with holoride in the past to create content. Holoride will use the fresh funds to search for new developers and other talent both as it prepares to expand into global markets like Europe, the United States and Asia, and in advance of its summer 2022 launch for private passenger cars. “This goes hand-in-hand with putting more emphasis on the content creator community, and as of summer this year, releasing a lot of tools to help them build content for cars on our platform,” Nils Wollny, holoride’s CEO and founder, told TechCrunch.

  • U.S. leading indicator index suggests economy is gathering momentum

    The Conference Board on Thursday said its index of leading economic indicators jumped 1.3% in March.

  • Garmin's Venu 2 smartwatches offer sleep scores and health snapshots

    Garmin has unveiled the Venu 2 and smaller Venu 2S fitness-oriented smartwatches with a host of extra health features over the original Venu model.

  • More Than 40 More Felony Charges Filed Against Boulder Mass Shooting Suspect

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old Boulder mass shooting suspect, was already facing 10 first-degree murder counts with a possible life sentence.

  • Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bn

    Turkish prosecutors on Thursday launched an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange froze trading and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • Higher petrol prices drive up cost of living in March

    The cost of living rose to 0.7% in March, from 0.4% in February, as fuel, transport and clothes prices increased.

  • Ticket Seller Vivid Seats to Go Public Via Todd Boehly’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Seats, a digital ticketing marketplace looking to benefit from the resumption of live performances, agreed to go public via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by Todd Boehly.The parties expect the combined company to have a market capitalization of about $1.95 billion, they said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported last month that Vivid Seats was in advanced talks to go public through Horizon.Horizon shares were up 3.1% to $10.10 in premarket trading at 7:32 a.m. in New York.Vivid Seats’ accommodating policies during the coronavirus pandemic have given it a “unique opportunity to drive outsized growth during post-pandemic recovery,” according to the statement. Horizon is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm founded by Boehly, an ex-Guggenheim executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers major league baseball team.Vivid Seats will receive a total of about $769 million in gross proceeds from the transaction, the parties said. Institutional investors have committed to infusing $225 million into the combined company through a so-called private investment in public equity.The deal is a boost to the market for special purpose acquisition companies, which saw months of torrid activity freeze up lately.Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised Vivid Seats, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis advised Horizon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.