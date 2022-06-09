Amazon CEO Andy Jassy still talks to Jeff Bezos 'all the time' about the business

Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos handed over the role of Amazon CEO to Andy Jassy in July 2021.

Jassy told Bloomberg he still talks to Bezos about Amazon "all the time."

Bezos is still "focused" on Amazon despite his other ventures, Jassy said.

Jeff Bezos is still "focused" on Amazon despite stepping down as CEO last year to spend more time on his philanthropic ventures and rocket company, Andy Jassy said.

He became CEO last July and told Bloomberg TV that he still talks to Bezos regularly about the business.

"We still talk all the time, it's very useful for me to be able to seek his counsel. He did the job for so long, and he's always made himself available," Jassy said.

The 25-year Amazon veteran said he enjoyed a close relationship with Bezos and is still able to "bounce different things" off Bezos. "He still is focused on Amazon," Jassy told Bloomberg.

He didn't go into detail about what elements of Amazon's business he discusses with Bezos.

Amazon's chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, said on a results call in February 2021 that Bezos would still be involved in major "one-way-door" decisions such as acquisitions and business strategy.

When Bezos moved to the role of executive chair, he told employees in a letter he would "stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives."

Bezos also said he would focus more on his philanthropic work and Blue Origin, his space exploration company. He flew to the edge of space on a Blue Origin rocket in July last year.

However, it appears that Bezos does not intend to distance himself from Amazon. "Jeff is always going to be involved," Jassy said.

Despite a 29% decline in Amazon's share price this year, Bezos remains the world's second-richest person worth more than $130 billion, according to Bloomberg, and second only to Elon Musk.

Read the original article on Business Insider