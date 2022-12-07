U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.45
    +2.43 (+3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -18.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7100
    +1.1600 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,154.58
    +26.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.43
    +5.76 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Amazon CEO, Putting Stamp on Company, Promotes Four Leaders

6
Spencer Soper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has appointed four executives to senior roles as he continues to put his stamp on the world’s largest e-commerce company.

The appointments include three long-time executives and one relative newcomer. They are joining “Steam,” a group of senior leaders who help influence the direction of the company and its investment priorities. With the promotions, Jassy revealed a commitment to streaming services, logistics and devices.

The new members are:

  • Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music, who has been with Amazon for more than a decade. Boom is a lawyer-turned-technology executive who studied law at Harvard and has worked at several other technology companies, including Yahoo, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Candi Castleberry, vice president of global diversity, equity and inclusion who was hired last year following the resignation of her predecessor. She previously held a similar role at Twitter.

  • Udit Madan, vice president of transportation at Amazon, joined the company in 2008 as a software engineer and rose through the ranks, according to his LinkedIn profiile.

  • Rob Williams, vice president of devices, has a degree in computer engineering from the University of Waterloo and joined Amazon in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Each are very strong leaders, play critical roles at the company and exemplify so many of our leadership principles in how they lead every day,” Jassy said in the announcement Wednesday.

Jassy’s elevation to CEO last year prompted a wave of departures from Steam, including executives who spent almost their entire careers at the Seattle-based company. The most recent veteran to announce his exit is Amazon media chief Jeff Blackburn, who plans to retire in early 2023.

The newly constituted Steam will have 27 members, including four women. Amazon, like other big technology companies, has been criticized for a preponderance of mostly white male executives.

(Updated with biographical details in bulleted section.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

