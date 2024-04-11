Amazon CEO Touts AI Revolution While Committing to Cost Cuts

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said generative artificial intelligence could be one of the largest technological transformations in decades.

Writing in his annual letter to shareholders, Jassy laid out a vision for how generative AI is the company’s next pillar of growth following Marketplace, Prime and its cloud-computing unit Amazon Web Services.

“Generative AI may be the largest technology transformation since the cloud (which itself, is still in the early stages), and perhaps since the Internet,” Jassy wrote in his letter Thursday. “This GenAI revolution will be built from the start on top of the cloud. The amount of societal and business benefit from the solutions that will be possible will astound us all.”

Jassy’s annual shareholder letter, his third since he took over as CEO, follows a longstanding tradition set by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who as CEO of Amazon for 27 years released annual letters that were studied across the tech industry and beyond. Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, typically used the letters to speak about Amazon’s accomplishments and ambitions and wrote them with storytelling flair.

Jassy also said Amazon remains committed to cost-cutting.

“We’ve challenged every closely held belief in our fulfillment network, and reevaluated every part of it, and found several areas where we believe we can lower costs even further while also delivering faster for customers,” Jassy said in his letter.

Amazon shares are up 22% this year, more than double the S&P 500, amid investor excitement over AI. Amazon has largely fallen behind its tech rivals in the AI race though it has been trying to boost its standing with new offerings at AWS and its retail operations.

The company has invested $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic, which is among a group of notable tech companies building large language models and other cutting edge technologies. As part of its deal with Amazon, Anthropic is using Amazon’s custom chips to build and deploy its AI software.

On its e-commerce side, Amazon in February announced a new AI-powered shopping assistant for its mobile app named Rufus that executives said is designed to improve the shopping experience and enhance its product search bar.

Late last year, it also introduced a chatbot for workplaces. It also started a program to train millions of workers in artificial-intelligence skills as it competes with Google, Microsoft and others for AI talent.

Despite Amazon’s recent investments on AI, the company has also continued to lay off teams of employees throughout its businesses. Amazon this month slashed hundreds of jobs from across AWS, a move that came after it said it would remove its “just walk out” cashierless technology from its Amazon Fresh grocery stores in the U.S. The company in recent months has eliminated hundreds of positions across divisions such as entertainment and its Alexa division.

Jassy has spoken about a three-pronged approach to AI innovation. He said Amazon is focusing on the AI models first, followed by the applications built on top of the models, like ChatGPT, and the third are chips that power the technology.

“We’re optimistic that much of this world-changing AI will be built on top of AWS,” Jassy said in his letter.

Jassy has said he expects AI to drive tens of billions of dollars of revenue over the next several years for the company, yet Amazon has also tamped down expectations by repeatedly saying that it is the “early days” of AI.

Jassy also expressed optimism about the company’s Prime Video streaming service, citing its library of exclusive content including Thursday Night Football and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” as well as advertising. Amazon has added ads to its streaming offering as it looks to further build its ad business and generate more revenue from entertainment.

“We have increasing conviction that Prime Video can be a large and profitable business on its own,” Jassy said.

