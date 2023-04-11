Amazon, charging for some UPS returns, encourages other drop-off points

Amazon has started charging a fee for some returns made at UPS stores.

Customers living near a free drop-off location who decide to return their package through UPS may have to pay a $1 fee, an Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday.

"We offer convenient, easy returns to Amazon customers, with one or more options for label-free, box-free returns at no cost," Steve Kelly, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an email. "We always offer a free option for customers to return their item – if a customer would prefer to return their item at a UPS Store when there is a free option closer to their delivery address, a very small amount of customers may incur a $1 fee."

Shoppers can still make free returns at their local Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Kohl's locations, according to Amazon.

The Information first reported about the new fee on Monday, noting that it's Amazon's latest effort to reduce costs associated with returns.

Returns can cost retailers a lot of money. The average retailer incurs $165 million in merchandise returns for every $1 billion in sales, according to the National Retail Federation.

Amazon in recent months began labeling "frequently returned" items sold on their platform that have significantly higher return rates in their product category.

