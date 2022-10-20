U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1238
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1200
    +0.3050 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,076.01
    -121.23 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Amazon faces $1 billion lawsuit over claims it 'tricks' UK customers into paying more

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Amazon could soon go to court over its use of the Buy Box that highlights shopping deals. The Guardian reports that lawyers are filing a class action lawsuit with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal over claims the Buy Box "tricks" shoppers into paying more than they should. Consumer advocate Julie Hunter says the section favors either Amazon's own products or sellers who use the company's logistics, not the best price or quality of service. A better deal might be buried lower on the page or even tucked into an "obscure corner" on the site, Hunter adds.

Co-leading lawyer Lesley Hannah contends that users rely heavily on the Buy Box, with up to 90 percent of purchases going through that space. "Millions" of buyers have likely overpaid as a result. Supposedly, the practice also violates competition requirements by stifling sellers with better deals.

The lawsuit seeks damages of £900 million (about $1 billion). It covers any UK resident who has made purchases since October 2016, and doesn't require that you opt in.

Amazon tells The Guardian in a statement that it believes the lawsuit is "without merit." It maintains that it supports all the sellers in its UK marketplace, and that "more than half" of physical good sales in the country go through independent sellers. It didn't directly address the purported Buy Box manipulation. The firm has lately asked sellers to oppose antitrust legislation meant to prevent tech giants from giving their services an unfair advantage.

There's no guarantee the lawsuit will force Amazon to alter the Buy Box. However, it comes as the company faces multiple accusations that it misuses its dominant position to stifle third-party sellers. California recently sued Amazon over assertions that it punishes sellers who offer cheaper prices elsewhere, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Amazon for misusing seller data to launch competing products.

Recommended Stories

  • Google fined $161.9 million in India over 'anti-competitive' Android policies

    India has fined Google $161.9 million for allegedly abusing its dominance to favor its own Android apps.

  • Wing is expanding its drone delivery service to Ireland in the coming weeks

    Today, drone delivery service Wing announced that it will launch a small-scale operation in Lusk, Ireland, a small town 20km north of Dublin.

  • EV startup Arrival to refocus business on electric vans for the US market

    EV startup Arrival has announced that it has decided to shutter its bus and automotive ventures to instead "refocus its resources on the US market while further advancing its enabling technologies."

  • Moog resurrects Moogerfooger effects as a collection of digital plugins

    After being discontinued in 2018 Moog is bringing Moogerfooger effects back as a collection of plugins.

  • The bizarre saga of Meta, The Wire and their fight over Indian content moderation

    After Indian publication 'The Wire' reported on what appeared to be a wrongful Instagram takedown, the story quickly spiraled into a series of explosive claims Meta says are based on fabricated evidence.

  • The Morning After: The Silent Hill universe is expanding, with help from J.J. Abrams

    Meta's AI translator can interpret unwritten languages, The Silent Hill universe is expanding, with help from J.J. Abrams and others, Microsoft wants to build an Xbox-branded mobile game store.

  • 'Alan Wake Remastered' is now available on the Switch

    The horror game is now available for the Nintendo Switch. It's priced at $30, but it's being sold with a 20 percent launch discount.

  • Blackmagic's powerful DaVinci Resolve video editor is coming to iPad

    Blackmagic Design is bringing it's popular DaVinci Resolve video editing app to the iPad, promising support for RAW, cloud collaboration and more,

  • GM officially reveals its $107,000 electrified 2024 GMC Sierra Denali

    GM took to social media on Thursday to unveil its third electrified offering a burly-looking Sierra Denali EV that does not disappoint.

  • Apple Fitness+ comes to iPhone on October 24th

    Apple has revealed that Fitness+ will reach the iPhone on October 24th, and iOS 16.1 should debut at the same time.

  • VanMoof's new A5 and S5 e-bikes are harder to steal and smoother to ride

    VanMoof’s e-bikes before, but its latest generation of e-bikes usher in changes across the board. The company has tried to make most of the parts on its newest e-bikes itself. The most significant change might be the removal of the tube-based display of the S3 and X3 bikes, swapping it for a duo of Halo Rings near the buttons on each side. The company continues to offer peace of mind against e-bike theft, through a system-wide lock system and its team of bike hunters.

  • Google Messages updates bring iOS reactions and YouTube embeds

    Google has detailed the new, recent and upcoming changes to its Messages app. They include the ability to react to iPhone text messages, to reply to individual messages by swiping on them and to watch YouTube without having to leave the application.

  • Meta refuses to give up on campaign to disqualify FTC chair

    Meta Platforms Inc has almost no chance of barring the chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, from participation in the FTC’s challenge to Meta's planned acquisition of virtual reality content developer Within Unlimited Inc. But that has not stopped Meta from continuing to wage a campaign for Khan’s disqualification, as evidenced most recently in a filing this week with U.S. District Judge Edward Davila of San Jose, California, who is overseeing the FTC’s bid for a preliminary injunction to block Meta from acquiring Within. The background: Meta and its predecessor Facebook have been arguing for more than a year that Khan’s pre-FTC speeches, writing and testimony showed so much animus toward Facebook and other big tech companies that she cannot be relied upon to make unbiased decisions as FTC chair.

  • Texas Attorney General sues Google over alleged biometric data collection from products

    The Texas Attorney General's office has filed a suit against Google, alleging the monitoring and collection of biometric data through the tech company's home devices.

  • Grayscale CEO on suing the SEC: 'This lawsuit isn't about bitcoin'

    In an interview Monday for Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, says that the litigation transcends its own attempts to launch a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • Amazon faces $1 billion lawsuit in UK for 'favouring its own products'

    Amazon.com Inc is facing a lawsuit in Britain for damages of up to 900 million pounds ($1 billion) over allegations the online marketplace abused its dominant position by favouring its own products, lawyers said. Consumer rights advocate Julie Hunter plans to bring the collective action on behalf of British consumers who have made purchases on Amazon since October 2016, lawyers representing her said. The proposed case - which Amazon said was "without merit" - would be the latest mass action against a tech giant to be filed at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT).

  • Beyond Meat, Don Lee Farms settle litigation

    Plant-based food makers Don Lee Farms and Beyond Meat Inc. have settled a years-long legal dispute over their previous partnership. “No party admitted liability or wrongdoing in connection with the settlement,” Don Lee Farms said in a statement. In March 2019, Los Angeles-based Don Lee Farms said it sued Beyond Meat for fraud, negligence and breach of contract regarding the termination of a supply agreement.

  • Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Texas has filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google for allegedly collecting biometric data of millions of Texans without obtaining proper consent, the attorney general's office said in a statement on Thursday. The complaint says that companies operating in Texas have been barred for more than a decade from collecting people's faces, voices or other biometric data without advanced, informed consent. "In blatant defiance of that law, Google has, since at least 2015, collected biometric data from innumerable Texans and used their faces and their voices to serve Google’s commercial ends," the complaint said.

  • Carvana Fights New Legal Battles as Wall Street Troubles Mount

    The company has taken to the courts to challenge legal and regulatory affronts, while a formerly bullish analyst grows pessimistic on its outlook.

  • US Justice Department files lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners

    The lawsuit alleges the Retsel Corporation and two of its directors discriminated against Native American customers.