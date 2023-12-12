Will Amazon close your account for excessive returns? Maybe, but not likely.

Amazon trucks are lined up outside the Amazon fulfillment center in Oak Creek on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

The internet is awash with stories about Amazon closing shoppers' accounts for having too many product returns, and of other businesses denying returns, but when should you worry?

There can be consequences for being a serial returner, and they can come without warning.

But retail experts say some of the stories are fake or exaggerated, and that even if Amazon cancels your account because you've crossed some invisible line, it's probably not permanent.

"I have only seen or heard of a few instances where someone had their account shut down for good," said Phil Masiello, an Amazon expert and CEO of Crunch Growth, an e-commerce marketing firm in Baltimore.

Here’s why businesses are pushing back

Consumers return more than $800 billion in merchandise a year, according to the National Retail Federation. For every billion dollars in sales, the average retailer incurs $165 million in merchandise returns. Moreover, for every $100 in returned merchandise accepted, retailers lose $10.40 to fraud, according to the NRF.

About 40% of retailers are charging return fees this year, according to retail technology company Narvar. That's up from 31% in 2022 as companies work to improve profitability amid dwindling consumer demand and rising costs.

“I think the age of free returns is over, in a universal sense,” Neil Saunders, managing director of analytics company GlobalData told USA TODAY. “It used to be the case that almost all returns were free. Now, what we’re seeing is a much more patchwork approach.”

“It isn’t as simple for the consumer as it once was,” he added.

Rising shipping costs have made things worse for businesses offering free returns.

Some online sellers have adopted “just keep it” policies for unwanted products when return costs exceed their value, said Alexander Milovic, a Marquette University associate professor of marketing.

But some customers abuse that policy upon learning they can keep an item and get a refund for it.

Amazon has warned customers of "frequently returned" items on its site, urging shoppers to check the product details and customer reviews of those items, USA TODAY reported.

Here's what Amazon says about its return policy

Amazon is mostly mum about its criteria for how many returns someone can make before they get into trouble.

"We have a number of sophisticated detection and prevention solutions in place to identify fraudulent returns," the company said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

If you buy a new laptop, then break it and return it for a refund, that's likely to get flagged.

But if you buy six pairs of jeans and return five of them because they're the wrong size or not the style you wanted, Amazon probably won’t care, according to Masiello.

It's generally expected that people will return unwanted apparel, he said.

Here's why companies take stuff back

People are more likely to shop somewhere that has a generous returns policy even if they never use it. In the hyper competitive world of retail, it helps earn customer trust.

"I think what gets punished are the smaller businesses that have to keep up with return policies at the big-box stores," said Dave Hoekstra with Calabrio, a customer-contact firm in Minneapolis.

Amazon puts it this way:

"We work hard to provide the best possible shopping experience and make it hassle-free for customers to return products, but difficult for bad actors to commit fraud."

Businesses recover some of their losses through customers coming back to make additional purchases. They'd rather issue gift cards or store credit, than cash refunds, to minimize their losses.

Brands tolerate product returns in order to keep the peace with their retail partners, according to Milovic. They can't afford to anger a big customer, like Home Depot, and lose premium space on those store shelves.

But eventually somebody has to cover the costs, and it's usually the consumer through higher product prices.

Where does all the returned stuff go?

There are many possible destinations for returned goods, based on the product and the seller, but the worst-case scenario would be a landfill, according to the National Retail Federation.

More often, returned items get refurbished, repackaged, and resold.

Here's what Amazon says:

"Each item at an Amazon return center is carefully inspected and evaluated by an employee trained to conduct a thorough assessment to determine if it meets Amazon's high bar to sell as new. Depending on the condition, there are several paths a returned item can take. The vast majority of returns are resold as new or used, returned to suppliers or sellers, liquidated, or donated."

There's an industry focused on returned goods. Crates of items are sold to liquidators, sometimes sight unseen. From there, they could end up on Amazon, eBay, or a plethora of other sites.

Nok Recommerce, based in Gardena, Calif., manages the returns for more than 30 national brands and retailers.

Nok says its clients are able to convert returned and excess inventory into revenue instead of liquidating it for pennies on the dollar, storing it in warehouses, or sending it to landfills.

Nok also provides its clients with massive amounts of data on their returns, which helps them make better decisions, said Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Witte.

The United States has more liberal product return policies than many other countries, according to Witte.

And more consumers are seeking bargains from open-box product returns.

"We have seen that, especially with the younger generation," Witte said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Amazon close your account for excessive returns? Maybe, but not likely.