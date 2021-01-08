U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,803.25
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,988.00
    +46.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,985.50
    +57.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,100.60
    +6.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    51.59
    +0.76 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.80
    -28.80 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.66
    -0.61 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2274
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0880
    +0.0170 (+1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    -2.70 (-10.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7040
    -0.1320 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,382.90
    +2,717.97 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.53
    +60.29 (+8.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.75
    -6.21 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.90 (+2.36%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. employers unexpectedly shed 140,000 jobs

Economists were expected a gain of 50,000 jobs

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Amazon Prime Pantry, the e-commerce giant’s early foray into grocery delivery, is dead. The company launched Prime Pantry for household items and non-perishable food and snacks back in 2014, giving customers a way to stock up on the heavy items they need for their homes that don’t usually ship for free. Now, it’s gone, shut down for good by Amazon on Wednesday.

A spokesperson told Bloomberg that the thousands of products previously available under the Pantry banner have been folded into Amazon’s main retail site. When Pantry first launched, it allowed Prime members to ship up to 45 pounds’ worth of household essentials in one large box for a $6 flat fee on top of their subscription. In 2018, the company changed the way it works, offering it to buyers as a $5-a-month subscription service for unlimited deliveries. The customers who’ve been paying $5 a month for it apparently received a notification about its shutdown back in December, along with refunds for their subscription.

The spokesperson’s full statement reads:

“As part of our commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience, we have decided to transfer Amazon Pantry selection to the main Amazon.com store so customers can get everyday household products faster, without an extra subscription or purchase requirement.”

In the midst of coronavirus-related lockdowns back in 2020, Amazon had to suspend Pantry deliveries due to a high volume of orders. It’s unclear if Pantry orders have thinned out considerably since then or if it’s just logistically and financially more sound for Amazon to sell non—perishable grocery items through its main site. The company’s fresh food delivery service is still very much active, though, and still offers free 2-hour deliveries with Prime.

  • Why A Democratic Congress Is Turning This 3M Analyst Bearish

    3M Co (NYSE: MMM) faces heightened PFAS risks with Democrats taking control of the U.S. Senate, according to BofA Securities.The 3M Analyst: Andrew Obin downgraded 3M from Neutral to Underperform and reduced the price target from $200 to $170.The 3M Thesis: The Republicans prevented major PFAS -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- legislation from being passed under the Trump administration, Obin said in the downgrade note."We believe Democratic control of the relevant Senate Committee and the EPA will accelerate legislation and regulation around PFAS contamination," the analyst said."Passage of relevant legislation could significantly shape PFAS cleanup and 3M's financial liability over the next several years," he said. A previous analysis estimated 3M's total pre-tax liability at around $9 billion, which includes cleanup costs and personal injury liability, Obin said."Negative headlines and incremental lawsuits associated with legislative and EPA actions are likely to drive de-rating of 3M shares." MMM Price Action: Shares of 3M were trading down 3.23% at $168.49 at last check Thursday. Latest Ratings for MMM DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for MMM View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * BofA Raises Spotify Price Target On Streaming Platform's Near-Term Prospects * BofA Upgrades Mastercard On 'Potentially Priceless Opportunity'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Despite Stock Market Rally Warning Signs; Tesla Unveils Much-Cheaper Model Y

    The stock market and Tesla hit new highs Thursday, but are looking somewhat extended. Tesla also unveiled a much-cheaper, shorter-range Model Y.

  • Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs

    Bitcoin (BTC) addresses that contain more than 1,000 BTC -- worth $38.41 million at press time -- now stand at an all-time high of 2,334, CoinDesk reported Thursday.What Happened: "Whale" accounts, or accounts with large BTC holdings, have risen 3.7% since December when the number stood at 2,221, according to CoinDesk.Compared with the previous 2017 bull market, the large accounts have grown by 30%.There are at least 6,633 addresses that hold more than $10 million in BTC, according to BitInfoCharts data. On Wednesday, the combined market value of cryptocurrencies crossed the trillion mark, with BTC alone enjoying a market cap of $685.76 billion.CoinDesk Research's quarterly review report noted that the dip in Bitcoin seen at the end of December evoked "little interest" in profit-taking on part of large holders.Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $40,180.37 on Thursday and has returned 32.35% since the new year began.When asked on CNBC's halftime show on Thursday where Bitcoin was going, Chamath Palihapitiya, Chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) said, "probably going to a hundred then 150 then 200,000.""In what period I don't know five years, ten years, but it's going there and the reason is because every time you see all of this stuff happening it just reminds you that wow our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be," said the billionaire investor.Palihapitiya described the apex cryptocurrency as "insurance" and said it gave people access to an "uncorrelated hedge and it's going to eventually transition to something much more important."The "SPAC king" began investing in Bitcoin in 2012 and has since sold all his individual bitcoins, instead choosing to invest through companies that own cryptocurrencies.See Also: MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020Price Action: Bitcoin traded 2.84% higher at $38,338.34 at press time. On Thursday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 2.37% higher at $44.97 and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 1.18% lower at $14.61.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Investor Lost 0K In Botched Up Wallet Migration: How You Can Avoid Similar Fate * Cryptocurrency Stellar Has Surged 180% Over A Week — Here's Why(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • Mortgage rates spike as Joe Biden gets a Democratic Congress

    Rates are rising as investors bet on more government spending. Will they go even higher?

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell Stocks Now

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Facebook blocking President Trump, our economic recovery and markets a day after the attack on our government.

  • Elon Musk Dethrones Jeff Bezos While Wall Street Tesla Bear Admits Mistake

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the world's richest person Thursday as shares of the electric-car company continued their relentless run-up.

  • Bigger stimulus? Here’s why now may be seen as the ‘peak of this bubble,’ warns strategist

    Animal spirits are being fueled by fresh stimulus talk, and that may be the last hurrah for this stock market, says strategist Mike O'Rourke.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Democratic Senate; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Fuel Cell Stocks Jump On $1.5 Billion Investment

    Korean conglomerate SK Group announced a $1.5 billion investment into a JV with fuel cell leader Plug Power to expand hydrogen energy in Asia.

  • Sarepta Sinks on Disappointing Gene-Therapy Study Results

    Sarepta shares lose half their value after a gene-therapy study seen as a shoo-in treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy produces disappointing results.

  • Bionano Genomics shares fall after plan to sell more stock

    Bionano Genomics Inc. plans to sell more shares after a sudden surge in its stock price in recent weeks, and shares dove in after-hours trading Thursday in response. The company revealed Thursday afternoon that it expects to sell more shares under a shelf prospectus filed in August, but did not spell out how many shares it plans to sell nor at what price. The genome-analysis company's shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, but began to move sharply higher around Christmas, gaining more than 800% in the past month. Shares closed Thursday at $5, a retreat from highs topping $7 earlier in the week, then fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday following the news that more shares would be sold.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    It's a new year, and good time to take a look at what lies ahead. Not in the short term, but on the longer horizon. So, here’s a number to think about: $126 billion. That’s the predicted size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology market in 2025. AI, once the sole province of the more arcane branches of computer programming and coding, has become an essential part of the digital world we live in.You can find AI everywhere. It’s in our factories, controlling assembly robots and inventory systems; it’s in cars, monitoring power systems and drive trains – and soon, perhaps, to drive the vehicles; its algorithms lie behind the success of all the online tech companies that have come to dominate our electronic social discourse and economy. AI is everywhere, and it’s here to stay.Which makes it a fantastic sector to mine for investment opportunities. Against this backdrop, two of Wall Street’s top analysts have turned their gaze on AI, and recommended their picks in the sector. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. The results are interesting.C3.ai, Inc. (AI)We’ll start with a company that is new to the public trading markets. C3ai is an enterprise AI firm, providing a suite of services designed to build enterprise-scale applications through a cost effective and efficient process. The C3 AI Suite brings configurable apps for customer engagement, energy management, fraud detection, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimization – and all of that is only the beginning.C3 went public in December 2020, hitting the markets on Dec 9. The company had priced the IPO at $42 per share, but closed its first day at a price of $92, for a 120% gain right out of the gate. C3’s shares went on to peak at $177 on Dec 22, and the stock is now trading at $133, for a net gain since the first day’s close of 44%. The company now boasts a market cap of $12.74 billion.It’s not just the successful IPO that should grab investors’ attention here. C3’s customers include such high-profile names as Bank of America, AstraZeneca, and Koch Industries. The company also has a strategic partnership with Microsoft, using the Azure cloud platform to offer AI tech to the energy industry. And finally, C3 is an important contractor with the Pentagon, and counts the US Air Force, Army Aviation, and US StratCom in its user base.Some Wall Street analysts see C3’s shares as fully valued, but others are bullish on the stock. Among the bulls is Daniel Ives, the 5-star tech sector expert from Wedbush, who rates AI and Outperform (i.e., a Buy). Ives also gives the stock a $200 price target that indicates room for a 51% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)In his comments on the stock, Ives explains his stance: “We view C3.ai as one of the more disruptive enterprise software vendors in the last decade with the company laser focused on the convergence of AI, big data, and cloud computing… We believe with a very successful IPO of $650 million completed in December, C3 now finds itself in clear "offensive mode" as its beefed-up distribution strategy (direct sales, MSFT, Baker Hughes) should put more fuel in its growth engine into 2021 and beyond.” The bear-bull mix on AI is clear from the reviews on record for C3. The company has received 10 ratings, breaking down to 4 Buy, 4 Hold, and 2 Sell, making the analyst consensus a Hold. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at $144.89, suggesting room for 9% growth from current levels. (See AI stock analysis on TipRanks)Liveperson (LPSN)Liveperson is well-known as a designer of live chat platforms and chatbot AI systems, marketing these products as customer relations tools at the front end for companies of all sorts. Liveperson’s chat apps are available through web browsers, social media, and on mobile devices, and the company has produced a conversational AI that allows automated chatbots to streamline customer service center efficiency by handling routine communication tasks.The AI chatbots are designed for use on Conversational Cloud, with one human operator overseeing multiple bots in a chat center. The AI handles initial contacts using filtering questions, and is capable of referring more involved issues to the human agent in the loop. Liveperson offers a choice for its customers: to use ready-made chatbots, or to use the platform and create a unique conversational system.Like many tech companies involved in online marcom, Liveperson’s value has been put into sharper relief during this crazy ‘corona year.’ The stock finished 2020 with a gain of 65%. Meanwhile, revenues have slightly increased sequentially since Q2, with the Q3 number of $94.8 million being up 3.4% from Q2 and 26% year-over-year.Liveperson’s proven strength in its niche attracted the attention of Ryan Koontz, 5-star analyst with Rosenblatt.“[We] expect LPSN to leverage its leading position in AI to disrupt the $60B contact center software and automated labor market. Despite facing new threats from larger and more established players in the enterprise market, including Salesforce.com, Twilio, and Oracle, we view the strong focus and 20+ years of experience of LPSN as key assets,” Koontz noted.With this analysis, it's not surprising that Koontz rates LPSN a Buy. His $73 price target implies a 14% upside from current levels. (To watch Koontz’s track record, click here)It’s clear that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Koontz, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and the 8 recent reviews that include 7 Buys against a single Hold. The shares are selling for $63.97, and the $71.17 average price target suggests it has 11% room to grow. (See LPSN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump

    As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban. Trump signed an executive order on Nov. 12 that bars U.S. securities investment in Chinese companies allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military. As U.S. investors rush to sell shares in the sanctioned companies and their subsidiaries before the executive order takes effect on Jan. 11, Chinese investors are swooping in.

  • Sarepta Crashes On Mixed Results For Gene Therapy In Muscular Dystrophy

    Sarepta Therapeutics on Thursday announced mixed results for its gene therapy targeting a form of muscular dystrophy, leading SRPT stock to plummet. Rival Solid Biosciences also fell.

  • Will FuelCell Or Blink Charging Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) or Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock would grow the most by 2022.FuelCell Vs. Blink Charging Stock FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.FuelCell's ultimate goal is to provide clients with a comprehensive turn-key solution, including everything from the design and installation of a fuel cell project to the long-term operation and maintenance of client's clean energy projects.Blink Charging Company is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Blink's principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network and EV charging equipment and EV-related services.The company says it currently has thousands of EV chargers deployed across the United States at airports, car dealers, hospitals, hotels, parks and recreation areas, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities and stadiums.See Also: Best Penny StocksSurvey SaysSentiment was tight in this study: 53% of Benzinga traders and investors said shares of FuelCell will grow more by 2022. Above all else, respondents expressed both companies will increase off an embrace towards clean energy by the incoming Biden administration.For FuelCell, respondents noted the Biden administration's embrace of clean energy will provide favorable business conditions for FuelCell in the coming years, providing strength to the electric vehicle, fuel cell and biogas industries at large.Respondents reiterated Blink's strategic relationships and often long-term agreements with hundreds of property partners, well-recognized companies, large municipalities and local businesses will help the company to continue to increase market share.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's Why Plug Power, Aurora, Tilray and Marathon Patent Stock Is Moving * Will Palantir Or Snowflake Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SoFi to Go Public in $8.65 Billion Blank-Check Deal

    Online personal-finance company SoFi is going public in a $8.65 billion deal with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V, the latest blank-check company from venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.