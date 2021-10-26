U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,596.40
    +29.92 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,856.70
    +115.55 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,377.74
    +151.03 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,316.26
    +3.62 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -19.70 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.58 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    +0.0190 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2240
    +0.5250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,127.28
    -1,003.59 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.90
    -13.26 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.01
    +53.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Amazon’s Clubhouse competitor may let you DJ your own radio show

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon is said to be working on a live audio app that sounds like it will let anyone be the DJ of their own radio show — including music. Project Mic, as the app is currently known, will reportedly focus on the US market at first, though the launch timeline is not clear.

Creators will be able to play songs from the vast Amazon Music library, according to The Verge. Along with music, it seems programming will include pop culture, sports and comedy. Amazon is said to be looking at bringing in celebrities and influencers to host shows. You’ll be able to search for shows by name, topic or music, and it appears Amazon will highlight live content, including trending topics and certain creators.

The presentation showed that in addition to the app, creators will be able to broadcast shows on Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible and Alexa-enabled devices. With the latter, listeners will reportedly get to interact with the shows, even from their car.

The report doesn’t mention whether listeners will need to be Amazon Music subscribers, but given the breadth of platforms on which the shows will be available, that seems unlikely. Engadget has contacted Amazon for more details.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about Amazon working on such an app. Axios reported on its existence this summer, but this latest report provides more details about what Project Mic entails.

Twitter, Facebook, Spotify and Discord have all joined the live audio space over the last year after Clubhouse exploded in popularity. Those apps tend to focus on live conversations, though, rather than songs. 

Spotify does have a morning show called The Get Up that blends chat and personalized music, and it seems the most likely contender to offer a similar feature to what Amazon has in mind. Elsewhere, Clubhouse recently started offering musicians a high-quality audio option for better livestreamed concerts.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook shares rise despite whistleblower document dump

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down Facebook's latest earnings report, and outlook for the tech giant.&nbsp;

  • ‘Tacky as Hell’: Draya Michele’s Barely- There Chain Link Skirt Flops with Fans

    Draya Michele‘s attire at Drake’s birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 23, caused an uproar on social media after fans condemned the reality star for her […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Facebook Q3 earnings: profit beats estimates but misses on revenue; stock rallies

    Facebook reported its Q3 2021 earnings, missing on revenue.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $65,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Amazon Has Built a Formidable Spotify Competitor

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has quietly built an extremely popular audio platform in the United States. Amazon Music will overtake Sirius XM's Pandora Radio in total listeners next year, reaching 52.5 million listeners, according to an estimate from eMarketer. Amazon still trails Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) by a wide margin, and it may never close that gap.

  • Facebook’s metaverse is key to its survival strategy

    A leaked Oculus Quest VR headset shows how Facebook may make the company's metaverse efforts mainstream.

  • Laura Ingraham Airs Misleading Images, Mocks Fact-Checkers for Busting Her

    Fox NewsFox News host Laura Ingraham sneered at other news outlets on Monday night for catching her airing misleading images of empty store shelves, briefly issuing a grudging correction before mocking those who had the temerity to fact-check her.In recent weeks, right-wing media has increasingly featured out-of-context photos of bare grocery store shelves to blast President Joe Biden over the growing supply chain issue. While some shops around the country are indeed currently facing increasing

  • Dear Facebook: No one cares about Oculus; give us Instagram revenue!

    Facebook Inc. is copying the exact playbook from Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. with its latest diversionary tactic and its sudden focus on the business that Wall Street cares the least about right now: virtual and augmented reality

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Google’s first real premium smartphone is a total winner

    Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the company's first smartphone that can truly stand tall next to the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

  • The Talk - Lesley Stahl on Donald Trump '60 Minutes' Interview A Year Later; 'We were stunned'

    Monday on "The Talk" Lesley Stahl from CBS' "60 Minutes" reflects on her interview with former President Donald Trump a year ago where he walked out in the middle of the taping and the White House released the interview ahead of the story airing on broadcast. Host Natalie Morales asks, "What was your reaction?" "Oh my gosh. You know, I've been there 30 years, others have been there that long. I don't think we'd ever been shocked. But when they put the full interview out before we got on the air... they'd already agreed not to do that." Stahl adds, "We always make sure whoever we are interviewing, that they don't put out the interview as theirs, it's ours. We were stunned. It was really hard to work, get our story done. We had to finally focus and not allow what was going on out there interrupt the job... The job of just getting your job done on deadline, because we interviewed him late in the week. It was shocking."

  • Oura’s updated smart ring has continuous heart-rate tracking

    It has been identified as a potential weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

  • Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt

    Draya Michele stepped out for Drake's birthday party rocking a super sexy Lace by Tanaya chain skirt and we can't stop thinking about the jaw-dropping look!

  • Chinese millionaire withdraws fortune, forces bank to hand count bills because they asked him to wear mask

    Taking his millions elsewhere: The man, known only by his social media handle “Sunwear” on Weibo, flared up after engaging in an argument with employees of the Bank of Shanghai on Hongmei Road, reported Ladbible. Sunwear noted in his Weibo posts that he first withdrew 5 million Chinese yuan (around $783,000) from his account (the maximum withdrawal per day) and ordered the staff to manually count and check each 100 yuan banknote. The bank client stated that he plans to make the staff manually count the banknotes in each withdrawal, saying, "It was necessary to request them to count the cash in case it fell short."

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • Dave Chappelle ‘not bending to anyone’s demands’ in Netflix row

    Dave Chappelle claims to have been uninvited from film festivals around the world as the comedian took a swipe at "cancel" culture following an outcry over jokes made in his latest Netflix special.

  • Anderson Cooper pretended to be a woman named ‘Monica’ on Instagram

    On Monday, Anderson Cooper dropped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where he shared a story about his mother Gloria Vanderbilt and how he helped her sell her artwork on Instagram. “I created an account for her artwork to get her out of bed and paint and she was like, ‘Well, who's going to deal with the customers?’” Cooper recalled. “And there really wasn't anyone to deal with the customers so I was like, ‘I know what you're asking, I'll do it.’” Since Cooper is a famous news anchor, his mom came up with a way to interact with customers. “She was like, ‘Okay, why don't we invent a lady of a certain age named Monica and who's a long time trusted assistant and you be Monica and you answer all the DMs on Instagram to buy my artwork," Cooper said. "And that's what I did for three years." While Cooper never revealed his true identity to customers, his role as a news anchor on CNN sometimes crossed paths with his side hustle as Monica.” “Literally, I'd be in Baghdad, you know in between things I'd be like, ‘Would you like a laminated white frame?’ - as Monica,” Cooper laughed.

  • Trevor Noah Slams Alec Baldwin Movie’s Crazy Recklessness

    Comedy CentralOn Monday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah weighed in on the story rocking the entertainment world: the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust, after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged an unchecked gun at her.As The Daily Beast’s Cheyenne Roundtree reported, the Rust set was plagued by a number of gun misfires prior to Hutchins’ death, and a number of crew members had walked off the production in protest of the poor