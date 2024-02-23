Amazon.co (AMZN) Stock Increased Following the Q3 Earnings Report

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased 11.66% gross and 11.36% net, respectively, compared to an 11.03% increase for the MSCI ACW Index. For the full year, the fund returned 32.38% and 30.92%, gross and net of fees, respectively compared to 22.20% for the index. The Portfolio has, net of fees, outperformed by 33bps during the quarter and by 872bps for the full year. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen Global Growth Strategy featured stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On February 22, 2024, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $174.58 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 10.67%, and its shares gained 82.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $ 1.813 trillion.

Polen Global Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which saw significant price appreciation throughout much of 2023, saw its share price increase materially in Q4 following the company’s Q3 2023 earnings report. We have yet to see the long-awaited re-acceleration in AWS (Amazon Web Services) revenue growth. However, in our estimation, the segment’s growth has likely bottomed, and we could see accelerating growth in 2024. Further, Amazon’s e-commerce business has gradually re-accelerated from 2022’s levels and, perhaps most importantly, the company’s margins and free cash flow have rebounded materially from last year. This rebound in margins and free cash flow at Amazon has been a key component of our long-term thesis for the business, and we expect the improvement in these metrics to continue into 2024 and beyond (though perhaps not linearly) as the company continues to optimize costs and capital expenditures. Our position in Amazon reflects our positive long-term expectations of the business, and it is currently our largest absolute weight in the Portfolio."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in second position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was held by 293 hedge fund portfolios, up from 286 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.