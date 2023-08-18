Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperformed on Improving Investor Perception

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The second quarter saw a continuation of the trends seen earlier in the year. The fund was up 16% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter compared to a 12.8% gain for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and an 8.7% gain for the S&P 500 Index. Year-to-date, the fund is up 38.8% compared to 29.0% and 16.9% gains, respectively, for the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On August 17, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $133.98 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 3.06%, and its shares lost 3.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.375 trillion.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world’s largest retailer and cloud services provider. During the quarter, Amazon’s shares increased 26.2% as a result of improving investor perception regarding the company’s advancements in AI, as well as an anticipated slowdown in customer cloud optimization initiatives, which is expected to pave the way for the reacceleration of growth in Amazon Web Services in the latter part of 2023. We are also optimistic about Amazon’s ability to significantly enhance the profitability of its core North American retail segment in the short to medium term. This optimism stems from the company’s transition to a new regionalized fulfillment network, the rightsizing of its infrastructure from the increased spending levels during the early stages of the pandemic, and its rapidly growing advertising business, which is margin accretive. Looking further ahead, Amazon’s potential for growth in e-commerce remains substantial, considering it currently captures less than 15% of its total addressable market. Amazon also remains the clear leader in the vast and growing cloud infrastructure market, with large opportunities in application software, including enabling GenAI workloads.

Story continues

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in second position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 278 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of second quarter which was 243 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article and shared Polen Global Growth Strategy’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.