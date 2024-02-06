Amazon.com, Inc. Just Recorded A 7.9% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 7.1% to US$170. Amazon.com reported US$575b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.90 beat expectations, being 7.9% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Amazon.com from 51 analysts is for revenues of US$641.2b in 2024. If met, it would imply a notable 12% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 39% to US$4.07. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$636.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.61 in 2024. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the solid gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 10% to US$202. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Amazon.com analyst has a price target of US$230 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$150. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Amazon.com's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Amazon.com's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Amazon.com's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

