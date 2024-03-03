Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading At A 26% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Amazon.com fair value estimate is US$241

Amazon.com's US$178 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 18% higher than Amazon.com's analyst price target of US$204

How far off is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$61.6b US$77.6b US$96.6b US$103.9b US$118.3b US$129.0b US$138.1b US$145.8b US$152.5b US$158.5b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x18 Analyst x19 Analyst x9 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ 9.04% Est @ 7.01% Est @ 5.60% Est @ 4.60% Est @ 3.91% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$57.6k US$67.7k US$78.7k US$79.1k US$84.2k US$85.7k US$85.7k US$84.5k US$82.6k US$80.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$786b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$158b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.3%) = US$3.4t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.4t÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$1.7t

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.5t. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$178, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Amazon.com as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.035. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Amazon.com

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for AMZN.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

