Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Amazon.com, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$18b ÷ (US$478b - US$148b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Amazon.com has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Amazon.com compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Amazon.com here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Amazon.com Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Amazon.com, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.9%, but since then they've fallen to 5.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Amazon.com's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Amazon.com. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 45% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

