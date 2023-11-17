Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amazon.com:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$26b ÷ (US$487b - US$145b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Amazon.com has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Amazon.com's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Amazon.com's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Amazon.com, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.7% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Amazon.com's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Amazon.com is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 90% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

While Amazon.com doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

