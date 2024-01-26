Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Amazon.com's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Amazon.com had US$79.7b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$64.2b in cash leading to net debt of about US$15.5b.

How Healthy Is Amazon.com's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Amazon.com had liabilities of US$145.2b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$158.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$64.2b in cash and US$37.7b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$202.1b.

Given Amazon.com has a humongous market capitalization of US$1.62t, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, Amazon.com has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Amazon.com's net debt is only 0.21 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 39.5 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Amazon.com grew its EBIT by 99% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amazon.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Amazon.com recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

Happily, Amazon.com's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But we must concede we find its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow has the opposite effect. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Amazon.com can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Amazon.com, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

