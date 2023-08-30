Amazon confirms plans to discontinue its Honeycode app-building service

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Mike Blake/Reuters

Amazon announced plans to discontinue its Honeycode app-building cloud service, confirming Insider's earlier report that the company was phasing out the service.

"To our valued customers: After careful consideration, we have made the decision to end the Amazon Honeycode beta service, effective February 29, 2024," Amazon's Honeycode Community page says.

In the meantime, the company is not allowing new customer sign-ups or account upgrades for existing customers.

"After this date, you will no longer be able to use Honeycode or any of the apps you created in Honeycode," the page says.

Amazon is helping customers migrate their Honeycode apps and won't charge them for usage after July 31, 2023, a spokesperson said.

"Amazon's Day 1 culture allows us to experiment and innovate quickly for our customers, in part because we set a high bar for our services and stay fiercely self-critical to identify any sign that a project won't meet our customers' expectations," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We are grateful to our customers for the feedback they've shared during the beta."

Launched in 2020 , Honeycode was Amazon's answer to " low-code " development, which uses a simple drag-and-drop interface to help users easily build apps without advanced software engineering skills .

Honeycode started as a high-profile project at Amazon. Initially, Adam Bosworth, a star executive with years of experience at Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce, ran the project. Bosworth left Amazon in 2020, and Adam Seligman, formerly Mozilla's chief operating officer, replaced him in 2021.

By the time Amazon Web Services' annual re:Invent conference rolled around that year, there were already rumblings about its plan to phase out Honeycode, a person familiar with the matter said at the time. Seligman became the vice president of developer experience at Amazon in August 2022 and recently took on a different role within the new generative-AI team at AWS.

