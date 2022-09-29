U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    -35.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,528.00
    -222.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,410.75
    -145.00 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.20
    -16.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.75
    +0.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.60
    -13.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.22 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0046 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.64
    -0.96 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7390
    +0.6170 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,428.83
    +497.47 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.02
    +15.24 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,931.63
    -73.76 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Amazon confirms it is raising pay for warehouse staff and delivery drivers by $1 per hour

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York
An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages.Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • Amazon announced Wednesday it's upping pay for warehouse workers and drivers by roughly $1 per hour.

  • Insider reported earlier Wednesday Amazon was planning pay increases.

  • Amazon has faced organized worker protests and unionization battles this year.

Amazon announced Wednesday it is increasing the average starting pay for its warehouse workers and drivers from $18 per hour to $19 per hour, starting in October.

Insider's Katherine Long reported Amazon was planning broad pay raises of between $0.50 and $1 on Wednesday before Amazon's announcement.

Amazon said in its press statement it will spend almost $1 billion on the pay changes over the next year.

Amazon also announced it is changing a program it calls Anytime Pay, which allows workers to access up to 70% of their pay at any point during the month.

Whereas previously workers picked times once or twice a month to get paid, Amazon says they'll now be able to access Anytime Pay "as often as they like."

Amazon did not say specifically why it had chosen now to up pay for its warehouse workers and drivers.

"Continuing to invest in pay, providing easy access to earned wages at any time during the month, and offering great benefits and career advancement opportunities are all part of our long-term efforts to be the best employer in the world," Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations John Felton said in a statement.

Some Amazon workers have been pressuring Amazon to improve pay and benefits this year.

Workers at an Amazon air freight hub walked off the job in August in protest over pay and working conditions, and the company is facing a new union battle at a warehouse in Albany.

This year saw the creation of the first US Amazon warehouse workers' union at a facility in Staten Island, New York.

Amazon warehouse workers in the UK protested in August after being awarded a pay rise of 35p (38 cents).

Analysis from Cornell University found American workers are increasingly turning to industrial action this year compared to 2021, in part driven by soaring inflation.

Amazon did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider to ask whether it would extend the pay raises to workers outside of the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

    There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?

  • Exclusive: U.S. Steel files unfair labor practice complaint against United Steelworkers

    It has been almost a month since U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) and United Steelworkers avoided the expiration of its labor agreement with a temporary extension.

  • Christmas shopping chaos looms as Royal Mail staff plan 19 days of walkouts

    Postal workers are threatening weeks of disruption in the run up to Christmas with plans for 19 days of strikes in October and November.

  • Stellantis offers French workers bonus payment for inflation, to discuss one in Italy

    PARIS (Reuters) -Stellantis said on Tuesday it would provide financial support worth up to 1,400 euros ($1,350) to most of its employees in France to help them cope with surging inflation and would soon discuss a similar move in Italy. Europe's cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as companies across the continent face demands from workers to cushion the impact of rising prices. As part of its initiative, Stellantis will also bring forward salary negotiations in France, initially scheduled for the start of next year, to December, the carmaker said after talks with unions.

  • Machinists union strikes improved tentative deal with U.S. railroads

    (Reuters) -A union representing machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Tuesday that it has reached an improved tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads. The agreement, that covers 4,900 members, will now be put for a vote by members, a division of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said in a statement. The union's members had rejected an agreement reached earlier this month with the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents railroad operators including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF and CSX Corp, demanding better terms.

  • Telmex union rejects new company offer, weighs next steps

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Telmex union representatives on Tuesday rejected the latest contract offer by the Mexican telecommunications firm controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim's family, a union spokesperson said. The Mexican Telephone Workers Union, known as STRM for its Spanish acronym, will meet on Wednesday to decide the next steps, the spokesperson said. Talks continued after Telmex made a proposal in August.

  • Train strikes: Dates for October and the rail services affected

    Rail unions are staging a series of train strikes targeting the Conservative Party Conference in October, beginning this week on Saturday.

  • AFL-CIO requests USMCA labor complaint at Saint-Gobain glassmaker in Mexico

    The biggest U.S. labor federation on Tuesday asked the U.S. government to open a complaint at a Saint-Gobain glass plant in Mexico, the latest in a series of petitions alleging worker rights violations in Mexico under a regional trade pact. If U.S. labor officials accept the case, it would mark the sixth labor complaint under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico and narrow the wage gap with the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor declined to comment and French manufacturer Saint-Gobain did not immediately respond.

  • Apple Oklahoma City Store Staff to Vote Next Month on Unionizing

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. retail workers in Oklahoma City are slated to vote next month on whether to make their store the company’s second unionized US location.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapThe empl

  • Wall Street ends sharply higher as Treasury yields dip

    Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday following its recent sell-off, helped by falling Treasury yields, while Apple dropped on concerns about demand for iPhones. The S&P 500 recorded its first gain in seven sessions after closing on Tuesday at its lowest since late 2020. Interest rate-sensitive megacaps Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms rallied as the yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell over 0.26 percentage point in its biggest one-day drop since 2009.

  • Tri Pointe (TPH) Down 45% in YTD: Will it Recover in 2022?

    TRI Pointe (TPH) ails from supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures.

  • Tyson Foods Names Chairman's Son As CFO - What's On the Cards?

    Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) has named John R. Tyson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2, 2022. Tyson is the son of the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, John H. Tyson. Tyson currently serves as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer of the company. Before joining the company in 2019, Tyson held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). Stewart Glendinning, who

  • Bitcoin's 6-Month Put-Call Skew Continuing to Climb

    Bitcoin's (BTC) six-month put-call skew, which measures the richness of puts relative to calls, is continuing to climb and indicates persistent demand for downside protection, even as BTC remains resilient in the face of traditional market turmoil. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • T. Rowe Price will be 'cornerstone investor' in one of Europe's largest-ever IPOs

    German sports car maker Porsche is expected to deliver one of Europe's biggest ever initial public offerings on Thursday. Volkswagen, which owns Porsche, plans to sell shares in Porsche at a valuation of more than 75 billion Euros, or about $73 billion, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) has agreed to be a cornerstone investor in the offering and will purchase 750 million Euros, or about $726.3 million, worth of preferred shares, according to an IPO prospectus from Porsche.

  • Wall Street Hires WhatsApp Cops as US Blasts Bosses Who Text

    (Bloomberg) -- A US investigation into unauthorized texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Firms can blame the boss

  • War-torn Ukraine sets sights on additional IMF support not tied to its Fund quota

    Ukraine is working on a long-term program with the IMF, according to the office of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

  • ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors -source

    Shareholders approved the move at an investor meeting on Tuesday, boosting the figure from the previous maximum of five, added the source, who sought anonymity as the information was confidential. The five-strong board of the Beijing-based company includes its new chief executive, Liang Rubo, who took over as chairman from founder and former chief executive Zhang Yiming. The other directors are representatives of General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and Susquehanna International Group, Reuters has reported.

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q4 2022

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them also produce other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. According to a report by Technavio, the beer industry in 2022 is seeing increasing demand for premium beers, which continue to drive market growth.

  • Join “The Space Race II” Oct. 6 with Intuitive Machines, AST SpaceMobile, Virgin Orbit, Planet Labs, Satixfy

    In two short years, investors have gained the ability to invest in an array of pure-play companies in the burgeoning commercial space industry. All systems are “go” as IPO Edge announces […]

  • Column: Student debt relief might cost $420 billion. That's a bargain

    Conservatives says student debt relief is too expensive, but a new Congressional Budget Office estimate shows it's a pittance.