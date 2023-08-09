Amazon considering becoming major investor in British chip designer Arm

SoftBank is hoping to raise a record $10bn when it lists Arm in New York next month - KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP

Amazon is considering becoming a major investor in Arm as it turns to the British chip maker’s technology to help power its data centres.

The online retail giant is one of several technology companies involved in talks about buying shares in Arm, which is owned by Japanese investor SoftBank, when it floats for $60bn (£47bn) in New York next month.

Chip giants Intel and Nvidia have also had discussions about investing as part of the float as a so-called anchor investor, a business that buys up a significant number of shares as part of the deal.

It is understood that Nvidia, which came close to buying Arm last year, is expected to invest as part of the upcoming deal, while Amazon and Microsoft, both customers of Arm, are said to be in talks about buying shares.

Industry sources said SoftBank had reached out to a series of customers to gauge their interest in an investment. Reuters first reported Amazon’s interest, while clients including Apple, Samsung and Google-parent Alphabet have all reportedly been approached.

SoftBank, which bought the former blue-chip in 2016, is hoping a float of the microchip designer will raise as much as $10bn, a record amount for a British company, when Arm goes public in September.

An investment by Amazon would underscore the importance of semiconductor technology to the online retailer, whose fast-growing internet infrastructure division, Amazon Web Services, has proved highly profitable.

The company has largely relied on technology from Arm rival Intel for its data centres, which prop up the online presence of tens of thousands of businesses, but it also uses custom-made microchips that are designed using Arm’s technology.

Michael Dimelow, a former Arm employee and an investor at Bloc Ventures, said Amazon was “the largest wholesale user and wholesaler of computers on the planet, mostly Intel-based”.

He said its data centres were currently “mostly Intel-based… so if they switch to 50:50 Arm and Intel – then Arm wins.”

Story continues

Mr Dimelow said investing would allow Amazon to “win on the back of Arm making more money”, while “Arm win by having Amazon as a key customer”.

SoftBank has been trying to drum up interest in Arm’s float that will support a valuation as high as $60bn, returning a profit for the investor after it acquired Arm for $32bn nine years ago.

However, on Tuesday Arm revealed its sales and profits had fallen ahead of the public listing amid a slowdown in the microchip sector. A glut of supply following the pandemic has caused demand to fall for new semiconductors, hitting its sales.

Sales in dollar terms slipped 10.8pc to $619m for the three months ending in June, while it fell into the red having turned a profit during the same period last year. Global shipments of semiconductors including Arm’s technology fell by 6.4pc over the quarter.

Amazon and Arm declined to comment. All other parties did not respond to requests for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.