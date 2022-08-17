U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.38 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    -0.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0810
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,362.74
    -510.86 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.23
    -15.58 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.87 (+1.23%)
     

How Amazon’s continued expansion into healthcare could buoy the sector

Andrew Mendez
·5 min read

Following Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, Business Insider reported the company would add mental health services to its portfolio. Although there are skeptics who fear Amazon’s privacy track record in the context of healthcare, some say the company’s moves could be positive for the industry.

The tech behemoth originally entered the health sector after it acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy, in 2018 and later rebranded as Amazon Pharmacy. The company also provides Amazon Care as a way for individuals in certain states to get treatment.

Although those endeavors seem to be bearing fruit, Amazon also had a failed venture, Haven, with Berkshire and JPM that disbanded after multiple internal issues.

Despite the ups and downs, Amazon said in a press release detailing the One Medical acquisition that it plans to improve the quality of care across the board:

We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention. Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what is too often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy – we see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days.

Now that Amazon has its own means of medicinal distribution, the acquisition, in a way, could push demand, since the company can now give access to providers across various markets.

For Deena Shakir, a partner at Lux Capital, the move by Amazon shows the value of healthcare for leading tech companies.

“This deal underscores the value that Big Tech is placing on healthcare and the importance of omnichannel/hybrid (brick + mortar in addition to virtual) as well as tech-enabled services,” Shakir told TechCrunch over email. “It’s a better multiple/comp than we are seeing in the public markets right now and shows that there are valuable exit opportunities for companies even in a downturn or icy IPO market.”

But for Adrian Aoun, founder of Forward Health, he said he wished Amazon did more.

“You're taking literally the world's most impressive tech company and you're just aiming low,” he said.

One Medical, based in San Francisco, provides care in nine markets and serves close to 400-thousand-people, but for Aoun, that's not enough for Amazon. He explained to TechCrunch, that Amazon needed to align themselves with being proactive instead of reactive in healthcare.

“What Amazon just did, is they just aligned with the entirely wrong incentive,” Aoun said. “They just literally said, ‘we're gonna focus on keeping you at work, not keeping alive.’.”

Even though there is a push from the tech giant to expand its own services Aoun added the company needed to be resourceful.

“Amazon just frankly made what I would argue is one of the classic mistakes in innovation,” Aoun said. “They're trying to rebuild the old world. They're not trying to innovate and build the new world[…] If you're not really going to innovate then I don't know that this is going to do that much.”

Although Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical is confirmed to be in progress, the launch of their on-demand therapy has yet to be launched. According to Insider, who originally reported the launch, the product would be given through Amazon Care and was a way for the company to strengthen its healthcare business.

Shakir and Aoun both agree that Amazon’s expansion is providing new pressure for startups and investors to enter the space with stronger offerings.

“At the end of the day, healthcare is undoubtedly a massive market opportunity, and the pandemic has shed light on its many inefficiencies and its reliance on technology,” Shakir said. “With Amazon now in the market, a delightful consumer experience will be a critical must-have, not just a nice to have. While Big Tech will always play an important role in the healthcare ecosystem, breakthrough innovation is more likely to originate from early stage entrepreneurs, who could partner with Big Tech to scale.”

Aoun explained there won’t be a need to keep up with Amazon, but rather find ways to be creative within the space.

“This actually opens up more opportunity for other players, because now that Amazon's gonna be distracted, frankly, by a strategy that won't go very far. Now, you've got a whole bunch of opportunities for everybody else to start to get in the game,” he said.

As Amazon begins to implement its healthcare services in a larger capacity, some have brought up questions about patients’ privacy data in light of recent events.

Talkspace and BetterHelp have been in the spotlight as the U.S. Senate earlier this year asked these mental health app providers to give clarification on their data collection and sharing policies after reports alluded that the companies could be sharing data with Meta and Google.

Shakir said Amazon has to understand the space and accept the fact big tech companies have a “complicated relationship with healthcare.”

“One of the challenges of building a product for healthcare is that it requires not only nuance - understanding clinical workflows and consumer habits - but also must be built within specific constraints such as HIPAA, billing codes, EMR interoperability, etc,” she said. “This can be particularly challenging when innovating within a large company that also has its own stakeholders and competing priorities.”

Other tech giants such as Apple and Google have also ventured into healthcare.

Although Apple hasn’t acquired a company they have partnered with various healthcare providers to provide healthcare professionals with patient biometric data collected via an Apple Watch. To name a few features, a patient can monitor their heart rate, download apps to help with neonatal care and manage medication intake.

Google on the other hand has been more focused on the research side of healthcare. Through partnerships at various universities, they have been able to expand research in digital wellbeing, provide information on suicide and expand Fitbit features.

Bigger players focusing on healthcare could steamroll new entrants, but it could also push startups to explore aspects of the space that haven't garnered much attention in past, but that could drive significant improvements for patients and payers alike.

Recommended Stories

  • Republic First receives third notice of filing delinquency from Nasdaq

    The Nasdaq Global Market has issued yet another warning to Republic First Bancorp informing the company that it is no longer in compliance with listing rules.

  • 3 Highly-Ranked Stocks Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

    While many stocks still reside in the red year-to-date, there is a handful of them that have provided investors solid returns in 2022, including Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS), and Arch Capital Group (ACGL).

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • Boeing, Northrop Grumman Part Of White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will join a White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program to assist smaller American manufacturers in using 3D printing and other cutting-edge production technology more often, reported Reuters. The program seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). The program, Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward), is organized by the non-profit Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO Ame

  • Tesla Loses Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had at least four top lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. In the latest case, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, resigned from Tesla just under a month ago, Bloomberg Law reports, according to three people who are familiar with his departure.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.